About mid-summer I began grumbling about feeling stiff, lethargic, stressed-out and generally not so great. Pre-pandemic, my boyfriend Jean had given me a three-day stay at the Eastman Spa as a Christmas present, which had gone unused. Then, one day after some major whining on my part he said, “I think it’s time we used that spa package I got you.” So after my last trip to Saratoga in mid-July, we booked a three day stay at Eastman.

Before going any further I’d like to point out that I’m really not one of those “spa” types who heads out for a weekly massage, sauna and facial. Not even close. Yet I do believe in the benefits of a serious spa stay, and I’m also always keen for a bit of healthy eating, as my regular diet verges on the rich, meat-heavy and pie-for-breakfast variety.

It had been 10 years since I last visited the Eastman Spa to write one of my favourite stories entitled, “Taming her inner glutton; A restaurant critic signs on for five days of detox,” for the Montreal Gazette. Though this trip would be less goal-focused, I was thrilled to return to the bosky surroundings of this renowned Eastern Townships spa. Opened 46 years by spa pioneer Jocelyna Dubuc, le Spa Eastman has long been a destination for treatments from facials to salt scrubs. Frequented by everyone from celebrities to us dull normals, the Eastman Spa is often ranked as one of the best on the planet.

But there’s more to this spa than just green smoothies and infra-red saunas. There are wellness seminars, yoga retreats, meditation sessions, creative writing lessons, nighttime story-telling by the fire pit, and even courses on how to make your own kefir and cook with sprouts. This isn’t a luxury hotel with a spa wing and a heart-smart menu, but an all-encompassing experience with a minimum three-day stay.

The perfect spa relaxation spot.

Located on 323 acres in the shadow of Mont Orford, the Spa Eastman counts 15 kilometers of hiking trails along with magnificent gardens. The moment you arrive at the reception desk, you sense that you’re entering a parallel world… a different frequency… a cocoon of well-being. The tranquil ambiance extends throughout the establishment where cell phones are to be kept silent and guests often dine in their bathrobes.

My last stay began with consultation with their on-site naturopath, a personalized exercise program, a curated detox menu, and early morning walks — or runs — in the woods. I even learned to breath better and attended sessions on healthy eating (milk in your coffee is a no no). This time around, my goals were more focused on relaxation than re-education. My legs and lower back were sore from too much time spent in a car, my digestion was sluggish, my energy levels were low, and my shoulders were in knots from leaning over a computer screen. With help from the staff I chose treatments to help me get back on track. And in just three days… I did! Here’s how things unfolded.

Share Lick my Plate

Upon arrival we check into our room at one of the sustainably constructed OASIS pavilions across the street from the main hotel. Rooms in this new development are minimalist chic in style, but don’t expect a flat screen TV, a minibar, or even a coffee station. You aren’t here to watch Rachel Maddow but to UNWIND. (for those who REALLY need to ditch the screens, they even have a disconnect option).

We walk over to the dining room and order from the nightly table d’hôte that includes a salad, soup, main course, and small dessert. Eastman Spa’s “Tonique Cuisine” is completely sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and made with herbs, vegetables and berries harvested daily from their gardens. Sweet!

When I last visited most dishes were vegetarian but now there is one vegetarian option and several meat of fish/seafood main courses. Also, there’s an excellent and well-priced wine list, that isn’t long but is certainly well-chosen and completely organic. Meals are include in your stay but alcohol is extra.

The spa’s Cuisine Tonique is fresh, bright and flavourful.

Concerning the meals: Every soup and salad enjoyed was delicious. As for the main courses, I found there’s often a lot going on, so I eventually requested to have fewer vegetable purées and sauces on the plate. I kept things simple and I think it was better that way. The food is not only fresh as all get out, but skillfully prepared. Not for a minute did I feel I was being deprived of anything.

Wait. Hold that. Butter, how I missed butter!

Share

Small desserts were big on flavour, left, a lemon cream with coconut and right, a chocolate ganache with nuts.

As for dessert, don’t say no! They are small, and hit the sweet spot without being loaded down with sugar. We also found a berry patch post supper and gorged ourselves on wild blackberries, which I figure are great for detoxing.

Breakfast! Left, poached eggs with spinach and right, the muffin plate.

Breakfast is yet another treat at Eastman. You begin with a trio consisting of a gluten-free muffin, homemade vegan kefir and fermented berry purée. For a few dollars extra you can add a green smoothie if you like. Then comes the main dish, my favourites being the poached eggs with spinach or the avocado toast with salmon gravlax (see recipes below). Afterwards we descend to the lower level where the thermotherapy treatment rooms and Nordic baths called “Eastman-Les-Bains” are located.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Thermotherapy? Yes, the alternating of hot and cold, with the hot in the form of a steam bath to first detoxify the body while helping relieve mental fatigue, muscle tension, and stress. Next comes the cold, by immersing your hot and sweaty body into a seriously cold plunge pool. Brutal, yes, but by radically decreasing the body temperature, the spa sages say you strengthen your immune system and improve circulation. Then you can repeat the process, or stretch out on a lawn chair wrapped in a blanket to rest and maximize the benefits of the previous steps. And finally you drink water to replace lost electrolytes from all that sweating. I love this four-step circuit that takes a bit of guts (that water is COLD!) but certainly gets your juices flowing.

And now onto the treatments…

In consultation with the spa director, I was booked for four treatments to best relax and take advantage of their talented team of estheticians and therapists.

(Full disclosure: though I paid for my stay, the treatments were chosen and offered by the spa).

Pressotherapie

This one was new for me but what a welcome discovery! Pressotherapie is a technique used to restore your blood and lymphatic circulation by alternating between compression and decompression. What happens here is that your legs are slipped into these heated sheaths (see above) that use air pressure to squeeze and release your legs over and over for a period of 30 minutes. It’s a bit similar to a massage, but focuses on one body part at a time. For an extra dose of relaxation, they offer a meditation tape to sooth the mind along with your legs.

The beauty of age facial

This 90-minute facial for us semi-wrinkled types is focused on lymphatic drainage, with a good part of the treatment centred on facial and neck massage. The session is equally focused on working out fine lines and wrinkles, brightening the complexion and deeply hydrating the skin. It’s a 100% natural, non-invasive treatment far different from facials based on exfoliation, peels and extractions, and I felt the focus on the neck and lymphatic system made all the difference.

The spas treatment waiting room

Sound healing

Now this is something special! Therapist Chantal Lacasse trained in Arizona in Shamanic sound care, which has been used for thousands of years by Tibetans and indigenous peoples . The 60-minute session I followed featured a series of sounds made from drums, wind chimes, bells, crystal bowls, gongs and all sorts of percussion instruments, with the idea here being that the frequencies and vibrations they emit release blocked emotions and promote positive energy, resulting in a feeling of peace and deep relaxation. New to Quebec, this alternative therapy is very popular in the United States, I’m told. I loved every minute of this soothing-sound-filled hour and found that the focus on the sounds (you’re blindfolded for the hour) clears your mind of all concerns. And that Mme Lacasse is one passionate, gentle soul.

Therapeutic massage

In sharp contrast to Mme Lacasse’s sound therapy, came this massage from therapist Alexandre Barcelo who, on my last day, gave me the most intense massage I’ve ever experienced. His is not a massage for the timid as your tolerance-to-pain level would have to be quite high to endure this treatment where your muscles are so DEEPLY massaged that I had to rely on deep-breathing techniques I learned in pre-natal classes to get through it. Maybe it was payback for all of those former massages I complained weren’t hard enough! But the results were phenomenal — life changing even — as all of the tension in my muscles disappeared the moment I sat up on that table. And now a month later, I still feel great. Wow! I’m told Mr. Barcelo is often booked and I understand why!

I entered the Eastman Spa a wreck and left a happy camper. It’s amazing what three days of healthy practices can do for your mental well-being. I’m already planning next year’s stay. But winter of fall would also be a good choice, when instead of the interior plunge pool, brave souls have been spotted plunging into the frozen pond outside. Talk about relaxing!

Accommodations include 3 meals per day, as well as unlimited access to the wellness activities and workshops – 15 km of wooded walking trails – Gym – Pools and thermotherapy installations. Rates start at a very reasonable $246 ($180 U.S.) per person per day based on double occupancy, but there are many packages to fit your needs.

For a small taste of the Eastman Spa experience, here are two recipes from their fabulous dining room.

Santé!

Refer a friend

Recipes:

GREEN SMOOTHIE

Makes 2 servings

Green smoothies are very popular in detox menus and happily taste much better than they sound. This recipe comes from Anie Toole, co-owner of the organic farm, Kale et Cie! and a kitchen collaborator at the Eastman Spa.

1 to 1 1/2 cups kale or Swiss chard (stems removed)

3/4 cup celery, roughly chopped

3/4 cups cucumber, peeled and roughly chopped

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 cup sunflower sprouts

2 tablespoons ripped basil leaves

2 cups diced mango

1/2 cup strawberries

1 to 1 1/2 cups banana slices

1 1/2 cups water

Blend everything together thoroughly in a high-speed blender.

For a smoother texture, pass through a sieve before serving.

Best served immediately but can be kept refrigerated up to two days

AVOCADO TOAST WITH SALMON GRAVLAX, CITRUS FRUIT AND DILL

4 servings

For the gravlax:

1 raw beet, peeled and finely grated

¾ cup coarse sea salt

¼ cup coconut sugar

Zest of 2 lemons

Zest of 1 orange

2 star anise, ground

1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds

1 large bunch dill, chopped

1 ¼ lb (about 565 g) salmon fillet, skin on

For the avocado spread:

flesh of 2 avocados, mashed with a fork

1 French shallot, chopped fine

4 sprigs cilantro, chopped

½ red bell pepper, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

3 tbsp. olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch Aleppo pepper

Salt to taste

Sprouts

To finish:

4 slices of multi-grain bread or gluten-free bread, toasted

Cashew cheese (see recipe below)

and/or 4 poached eggs

Prepare the salmon gravlax:

In a bowl, combine the beet, sea salt, coconut sugar, citrus zest, star anise, fennel seeds and dill. Wash the salmon fillet in cold water, pat dry and place in a dish, skin-side down. Generously cover the fish with the herb mixture and cover the dish with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 12 hours, then rinse with plenty of cold water to remove the aromatics. Dry the salmon and place on a cloth, skin side down. Refrigerate uncovered for 24 hours.

Prepare the avocado spread:

In a bowl, combine avocado, shallot, cilantro, bell pepper, celery, olive oil, lemon juice, Aleppo pepper and salt.

To assemble the dish:

Remove the skin from the salmon filet and slice the salmon thinly.

Divide the avocado spread between the slices of bread, spread evenly and then top garnish with the gravlax and nut cheese and/or a poached egg. Top with a generous mound of sprouts and serve immediately.

Gravlax will keep for 1 month in the freezer.

Cashew Cheese

For about 1 1/4 cups

1 cup raw cashews, soaked for at least two hours (or up to overnight) and drained

1-2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder (or to taste)

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup water (or more as needed)

In a food processor, combine the cashews, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pulse several times to break down the cashew. What you want is a coarse, and moist meal. Scrape the sides of the bowl down with a spatula.

With the motor running, drizzle in the water and let the mixture process for about 30 seconds. Scrape the bowl down again, then continue to process for about 2 minutes, or until the mixture is is smooth and thick. Feel free to add a bit more water if needed. The consistency should resemble hummus.

Taste and then add lemon, salt, and pepper to taste. Use immediately of place in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Leave a comment

Share Lick my Plate