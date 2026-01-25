This is the second of my two posts on Mexico City and next I’ll feature a post on a fabulous hotel in Mexico. Both of these posts are available to all so please share, like and comment.

Meals in Mexico can be quite copious, so on the days you aren't jumping on the chilaquiles or huevos rancheros, you might want to start your day off simply with a sweet treat and a good cup of coffee or hot chocolate.

For the best coffee, Cucurucho: With five locations throughout the city (one, a 20-minute walk from the Museo Nacional de Antropología, see below ), this Third Wave coffee shop specializes in Mexican beans brewed by skilled baristas. We enjoyed an excellent pour-over and a perfect flat white. Not cheap, and don't expect them to hurry the orders, but take your time to enjoy this beautiful coffee, and there are even a few tables and many breakfast snacks to tempt you to linger.

Above, upon entry you see the El Paraguas, or the Umbrella, the main feature of the courtyard of the Anthropology Museum of Mexico.

You simply cannot visit Mexico City without a stop at the Anthropology Museum of Mexico City: Between all the eating, I was thrilled to spend a morning at this phenomenal museum, the most visited in the country. The building itself is breathtaking, and the architecture, by renowned Mexican modernist Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, is worth the trip alone.

Inside, you can explore 23 rooms housing the largest collection of ancient Mexican artifacts. Among the most iconic pieces are the giant Olmec stone heads discovered in the jungles of Tabasco and Veracruz, and the Aztec Sun Stone (also called the “Calendar Stone”), a massive, intricately carved basalt monolith representing Aztec cosmology, time, and ritual life. Perhaps the biggest highlight is the Maya hall, which displays treasures recovered from Maya civilization as well as a full-scale replica of Pacal the Great’s tomb from Palenque.

Top left, reproduction of a portion of the Temple of the Feathered Serpent from Teotihuacan, right, Chalchiuhtlicue Monolith , Bottom left, the Stone of the Sun and right, figurines depicting the Maya social structure.

Unless you speak Spanish, I’d suggest getting an audio guide or booking a guided tour in advance to ensure you don’t miss the museum’s most important artifacts. Free hour-long tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. We spent about two hours there with a fabulous guide, yet the exhibits are so extensive that I felt we’d only scratched the surface. I will definitely be back!

upgrade to a paid subscription

The best of the best restaurants, Quintonil: According to the World’s 50 Best list, Quintonil is the best restaurant in Mexico City and the third-best restaurant in the world. So let’s just say, when entering this establishment, expectations weren’t just high—they were astronomical.

But like so many top restaurants, Quintonil isn’t in any way intimidating, just extremely welcoming. Owned by the husband-and-wife team of Chef Jorge Vallejo and dining room manager Alejandra Flores, this two-Michelin-starred restaurant serves a compelling tasting menu based on Mexican ingredients and traditional dishes executed with impeccable modern cooking techniques.

Chef Jorge Vallejo in action in his open kitchen at Quintonil

The room is quite small, and what hit me first was the number of staff buzzing around, serving plates, pouring wine, clearing, informing, and generally smiling at customers, making you feel as though you are in the happiest spot in the city. And when the first amuse-bouche (or “snack” as they are now often called), a kampachi pescadilla (crisp corn tortilla) with lacto-fermented mushrooms and chintextle de chapulín (an Oaxacan paste made from roasted grasshoppers and smoked chilies), is served, you can already see the mad skills, creativity, and influence of regional dishes that combined create the style of Chef Vallejo’s cuisine.

Share

Various snacks above left the tuna pescadilla and right a plantain beignet with a cream sauce with honey and tomato, and below left, the stone crab, and right rice à la tumbada (seafood rice) with lobster

After that first brilliant bite, they just keep on coming in dishes like the deeply-flavoured mussel tostada with mole de mar, and the delicate and bright stone crab in pipián verde with sunflower seeds, market lime, and Thai basil with blue corn tostadas.

Other favourites included the pibil pork tamal blanketed with a corn cream, roasted aged duck breast with coconut manchamanteles mole (see video above), and two ices: one a cactus paddle sorbet as a palate cleanser and the other, a coconut sorbet with plankton and passion fruit topped with caviar. What a fascinating salty, sweet, icy play of tastes and textures that was!

Every bite of our 12-course menu was a revelation of flavours, many unfamiliar but all highly enjoyable. There is a confidence and precision to this cooking that draws the diner in so much so that even when bowls of dried or fried insects are presented at the end of the meal, you find yourself not shocked so much as intrigued.

A little tasting of various bugs, including the precious ant eggs so prized in Mexican cuisine.

That said, I’d recommend the fried grasshoppers over the fat ants and beetles. I’m still on the fence over the rare and precious ant larvae.

Dinner at Quintonil comes in at $380 for the tasting menu, before drinks, tax, and tip. I was invited for a press dinner, so I didn’t pay. Would I pay that much for a meal here? Yes, because it was a truly impressive and inspiring meal made with flawless execution, not only for the food but the service and especially the wine service by sommelier Tomás Carreira.

Left, sommelier Tomás Carreira and right, owners Jorge Vallejo and his wife, Alejandra Flores.

Go to enjoy the art, expertise, and professionalism of this dynamic team. Chef Vallejo tells me his next goal is to be the first restaurant in Mexico to be awarded three Michelin stars. I have no doubt he will earn them.

Share Lick my Plate

Scenes from Handshake Bar with at bottom left, the Piña Colada and right, the Once Upon a Time in Oaxaca

Handshake Speakeasy: Bars are a big deal all over Mexico, and Mexico City boasts many of the best. Tops in the city, Latin America, and the WORLD right now is Handshake. Located in a somewhat seedy section of the Colonia Juárez neighborhood, Handshake occupies three spaces inside the NH Hotel, beginning with a hidden gem on the ground floor, another super cool room downstairs, and yet another bar used for special events. Upon entry, you’ll receive a loud greeting from the entire staff as you walk into this dark and ornate space where ‘80s music blasts and drinkers from around the globe imbibe beautiful beverages. I tried most of them, and faves include house creations like the elegant Fig Martini, the potent Once Upon a Time in Oaxaca, and the Handshake Piña Colada—a wild take on this resort classic made crystal clear thanks to clarified pineapple and coconut juices.

This isn’t your usual Appletini and Negroni lineup, but an inventive list of complex cocktails created with more of a culinary approach than standard bar fare.

Three cocktails based on fun flavours like banana split, Oreo cookie and peanut butter and jelly

And if you can’t make up your mind, they also offer miniatures to get a taste without committing to an entire drink. Service is on point, as every staff member takes on all of the roles, from bartender to waiter to doorman. And be sure to reserve well in advance, or you won’t get a table. And when you do, keep in mind that spot is yours for 90 minutes, so bottoms up!

Beef tacos, guacamole and chef Tomás Bermúdez with Quintonil co-owner, Alejandra Flores

And one more taco… Taqueria La Estrella: Owned by chef Tomás Bermúdez, this brand new taquería, just a block away from Handshake, specializes in tacos de carne asada (grilled beef) and is celebrated for its grilled meats, fresh salsas, and handcrafted tortillas. Bermúdez’s experience includes stints at such famous restaurants as La Parrilla del Pobre Luis in Buenos Aires, Martín Berasategui in Spain, and Iñaki Aizpitarte’s Le Chateaubriand in Paris, and today is considered an ambassador for Mexican cuisine focused on highlighting diversity and a sustainability. At his restaurant, La Docena (in both n Guadalajara and Mexico City), he is celebrated for elevating local dishes to new heights. The mood at his new taqueria is very casual and the tacos are delicious. Don’t miss the short rib taco, the roasted poblano pepper taco, and the dessert taco with dulce de leech and cheese, and if they offer, don’t pass up a shot of their excellent Mezcal either.

Leave a comment



