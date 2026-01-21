Taco night at Maizajo in Mexico City

Over 28 years of food writing, I’ve watched culinary hotspots shift from France to England, Spain to Copenhagen, and Peru to Bangkok, with Japan consistently drawing perfection-seekers and Dubai showcasing the Middle East’s finest dining. As a Montrealer, I’d love to claim North America as the next foodie destination, but after a week in Mexico, it’s clear the southern part of the continent is the latest up-and-comer.

Mexican cuisine—with its tacos, tamales, salsas and moles—has long been beloved. Yet most know only its casual side, with watered-down versions of everything from salsas to margaritas dominating public perception. While mediocre food exists in Mexico (as I’ve experienced at all-inclusives, though Mexican resorts far surpass Caribbean ones), high-end Mexican cuisine ranks among the most sophisticated I’ve had the privilege to enjoy. Thanks to unique ingredients, a rich culinary heritage, and talented chefs drawing inspiration from both, Mexico has become a magnet for serious food lovers worldwide.

Alejandra Flores and Jorge Vallejo, owners of Quintonil

Last week, alongside a half-dozen international food writers, I enjoyed two of the city’s top restaurants and several other exceptional eateries, guided by Alejandra Flores and Jorge Vallejo, owners of Quintonil—ranked #3 on the World’s 50 Best list.

Here is Part 1 of what we did and where we dined in Mexico City. In a few days I’ll post Mexico City Part 2, followed by a part 3 be devoted to a very special stay in Mérida.

Scenes from Maizajo with chef Santiago Muñoz with chef Jorge Vallejo, top right.

Tacos at Maizajo: Our first night was spent eating arguably the city’s best tacos at this popular taqueria. The large open kitchen showcases a dozen staff members pressing tortillas, grilling meat, and assembling tacos while customers watch from the perimeter.

Left: Different stages in the corn nixtamalization process, with the grinder, right.

After brief introductions, chef-owner Santiago Muñoz (the coolest cook I’ve met in ages) explained the on-site corn nixtamalization process: soaking and cooking dried red, white, or blue corn in an alkaline solution made with food-grade lime, which softens the kernels, boosts nutrition, and enhances flavor. The resulting porridge-like mass (nixtamal) is ground into masa—the dough used for tortillas, tamales, and pupusas. While you can use commercially available Maseca, any serious Mexican chef uses fresh masa, resulting in better-tasting tortillas with authentic corn flavor and a softer, more flexible texture

Superb Mezcal and mezcalitas are not to be missed!

Chef Muñoz served us tacos filled with tongue, shrimp, grilled beef, and carnitas (crispy pork), accompanied by various moles, salsas, herbs, pickled vegetables, and fiery hot sauces. Half the fun here is watching the cooks at work. The tacos fly out at a fast rate and as every tortilla is made to order (see video above), the action is non-stop. If you visit Mexico City, this incredible taqueria is a must, as are their wicked mezcalitas.

El Cardenal brunch scene, with top right chicken taco with dark mole, bottom right, tripe and bottom left, tortilla de huevo con escamoles (eggs with ant eggs)

El Cardenal for Brunch: Breakfast at this celebrated restaurant begins with “Doña Oliva” Mexican hot chocolate, whisked tableside using the traditional molinillo stick and poured with great care.

The cooking emphasizes traditional, homemade preparations by the many women visible in the windowed kitchen of this half-century-old establishment. We started with baskets of freshly baked bread served with clotted, raw-milk cream topped with extra fresh cream (nana), used in both sweet and savory dishes. I was instructed to hollow out a roll and fill it with this rich cream. Yum!

Next came chilaquiles—tortilla chips simmered in spicy sauce and topped with grilled beef, fresh cream, cheese, and chopped onion; Pancita de res estilo Michoacán, beef tripe in guajillo chili sauce flavored with epazote; and tortillas filled with chicken and topped with deep, black mole sauce and slivered raw onion.

The final dish was a true delicacy: tortilla de huevo con escamoles, a pre-Hispanic dish of scrambled eggs with chopped onions, epazote, nopales (sliced cactus), and green chili. What made it extra special was the addition of escamoles (ant eggs), which added a sweet herbal flavor and popping texture. Quite the experience.

Scenes from the Mercado de San Juan

Mercado de San Juan: While not the largest market I’ve visited, it’s certainly the most interesting, filled with countless exotic ingredients—including insects I pretended to be completely comfortable eating (spoiler: I wasn’t!). Upon entering, I spotted displays of candied fruit and dried grasshoppers, followed by aisles featuring scorpions, snakes, and beetles floating in tequila bottles.

Beyond these tourist-oriented displays lies an incredible array of dried peppers, roots, greens, corn, and spices. The meat and fish stalls showcase another side of Mexican cuisine, with massive shrimp, pork hocks, innards, and more turkey than any Thanksgiving supermarket. A must-visit for curious food lovers.

Scenes from the Mercado De Artesanías

I’d also recommend a detour to Mercado De Artesanías La Ciudadela (Mexico City’s Art Market), which specializes in Mexican handcrafts and folk art. While souvenir stands are everywhere, prices here are fair and merchants friendly. Highlights include funky t-shirts, wrestling masks (see below), arts and crafts, beautiful linens, and ceramics. Copper cookware is well-priced, though silver jewelry—sold by weight—can be expensive.

Rosetta, a dream of a restaurant: Located in the trendy Roma Norte neighbourhood in a converted Beaux Arts mansion, Rosetta is set over many floors, each more beautiful than the next. With low lights, colourful frescos, cascading plants, distressed tables and chic Italian tableware, Rosetta is one of the most stunning restaurants I’ve visited. Mexico City native Elena Reygadas trained at the French Culinary Institute in New York and worked at London’s renowned Locanda Locatelli before returning home in 2010 to open her own restaurant. While Rosetta initially served Italian cuisine, Reygadas has since shifted her focus to reinterpreting traditional Mexican dishes, yet several pastas dishes remain on this captivating menu.

Top left: Scallops with soursop, right, Endives, almonds, pixtle and preserved lemon; bottom right, White mole and fermented carrots and bottom left, Savoy cabbage tacos, pistachio pipián and romeritos.

Her take on tacos, for instance, features a savoy cabbage leaf in place of the usual tortilla, a pipián sauce made with pistachios rather than the traditional pumpkin seeds. The cuisine is very vegetable forward and the plating is exquisite. No surprise that rosetta ranked #46 on the World’s 50 Best list in 2025. This is seriously beautiful food.

Though I didn’t get to try it, Rosetta’s sister bakery, Panadería Rosetta, is just around the corner and comes highly recommended for my next visit.

Lucha Libre Wrestling: When I saw "Lucha Libre" on my itinerary, I wasn't sure what to expect until I googled it and realized we were in for a night of freestyle wrestling. After watching men in sequined boots, capes, and tights throw each other around the ring, I can confirm this isn't really wrestling—it's pure entertainment. Dating back to the 1800s, Lucha Libre is a cultural phenomenon where fans don masks of their favorite wrestlers, spectators scream and chant insults for hours, and the lead-up to every match features pure Vegas-style flamboyance. If you want to spend a night with Mexican locals, few activities are more memorable — or fun!

