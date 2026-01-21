Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
17h

The nixtamalization process at Maizajo is fascinating, totally changes the game when u compare to comercial masa. That detail about ant eggs (escamoles) having a popping texture is wild, been curious about pre-Hispanic ingredients for a while. The way chefs like Reygadas are reinterpeting traditional dishes while keeping the Italian influence shows how flexible Mexican haute cuisine can be. Mexico City's food scene is definitly having its moment.

Reply
Share
DSQ's avatar
DSQ
6h

The videos are not opening

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lesley Chesterman
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lesley Chesterman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture