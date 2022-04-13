Crêpe cake covered in raspberries, like fruit tart.

Welcome to newsletter # 17!

With Easter only days away I thought it would be fun to post a recipe for a variation on the famous Mille Crêpes cake that I recently tried out that I think would perfect for Easter.

My original intention was to make it for maple season but unless you add some sort of artificial maple extract the flavour ends up being too faint. So instead I decided to make it Suzette style with orange zest and Grand-Marnier and the results are a real plate-licker of a dessert!