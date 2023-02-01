A chef from Alsace with the golden touch
Legendary Canadian chef Marcel Kretz passes away at 91
This post was not planned, but when the news hit this morning that the famous Canadian chef Marcel Kretz passed away, I felt compelled to write something.
I knew chef Kretz from a few interviews and my time working with him on the documentary I narrated and co-produced called 100 Ans à Table.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.