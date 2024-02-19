From left, Babe Paley, Slim Keith, Truman Capote, C.Z. Guest, Lee Radziwill

Have you been watching the much-talked-about series, Feud: Capote vs The Swans?

If not, have a look.

I watched it last week, and though I wouldn’t say it was my favourite series, it was certainly enjoyable. The eye candy between the haute couture and the interior decor made up for the exaggerated storyline and back-and-forth timeline. But what interested me the most in this story of Truman Capote’s betrayal of his society lady friends, were the scenes in the legendary New York restaurant, La Côte Basque.

Having grown up in the 80s reading Fred Ferretti’s restaurant reviews in Gourmet magazine, I knew the full story of this famous French restaurant that also bears the title of Capote’s short story, "La Côte Basque, 1965," which led to the feud in question.

Known as the watering hole for the who's who of New York Society — including the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, the Duchess of Windsor and of course Capote’s “Swans,” Babe Paley, Lee Radziwill, Slim Keith, and C.Z. Guest — La Côte Basque was opened in the late 1950s at 60 West 55th street by restaurateur Henri Soulé. The proprietor of the equally famous French restaurant, Le Pavillon (where Jacques Pépin worked in 1960 alongside his friend and fellow french chef, Pierre Franey), Soulé coined the term "Siberia" used to describe the worst seats in the house. He was also known to be an abusive boss (read Pépin’s book, The Apprentice for details), and yet he’s also credited with training a whole generation of New York chefs and restaurateurs.

In 1966, Soulé died (of either heart attack or stroke) in the bathroom at La Côte Basque and his longtime mistress (and former hatcheck girl) Henriette Spalter inherited the restaurant. In 1979, she sold it to Jean-Jacques Rachou, a French chef as renowned for his influence on the Manhattan restaurant scene as Soulé. Come to think of it, the story of La Côte Basque alone would make one heck of a mini-series.

Henri Soulé, à table at Le Pavillon

Meticulously recreated in the series, La Côte Basque’s dining room was known for its red banquets, yellow walls, and French seaside murals. And much like the other ladies-who-lunch restos of 80s Manhattan like La Grenouille and Le Cirque (pronounced with a New York accent as “le Cerque”), the interiors were enhanced with pristine white linens and thousands of dollars worth of fresh flowers. Rachou’s Côte Basque lasted an impressive 45 years, closing on March 7, 2004, about when Americans began to sour on everything French. Interesting to note that the space today is occupied by the Alain Ducasse bistro, Benoit NY.

In the series, we catch a glimpse of a few fish dishes and the soufflé Furstenberg for which the restaurant was famous. And I loved the wine baskets cradling bottles of fine white burgundies like the Coche-Dury Meursault ordered by Babe Paley to accompany a plate of sautéed morels in the last episode.

Anyone who ate at Les Halles in Montreal knows just what the dishes on that menu tasted like: rich (as in butter and cream), expensive, and wine-friendly. Call me old-school, but when well done that Blanquette de Veau and Sole Véronique French cuisine is still a favourite of mine.

I was recently testing some recipes for the Radio-Canada Combat des Chefs, a radio program I do every so often that includes a friendly competition among chefs. This time the topic was comfort food and my first idea was chicken pot pie. However, as it was a competition, I had to kick it up a notch, so I consulted the Claridge’s Cookbook for their recipe for Claridge’s Chicken Pie. Written by former Montrealer Meredith Erickson, this cookbook is chockfull of the kinds of dishes I’m certain Capote’s Swans would enjoy when frequenting the swish Claridge’s dining room on any trip to London.

The recipe is a bit of a project because the base sauce involves extra steps to boost its flavour. The Claridge’s pie includes mushrooms, pearl onions and bacon. I like the results yet find the bacon adds an extra saltiness and frankly, the pearl onions are a pain to peel. So I switched up the onions for leeks and left out the bacon altogether, making it a leek, mushroom and chicken pie, which I love.

A chicken, leek and mushroom pie under a whisper of puff pastry.

Now if you find the whole base sauce situation a bit much, you can reduce the chicken stock from 1 litre to 600 ml, then add the cream and take it from there. It works very well but it just doesn’t have that luxurious wine-and-herb-enhanced French flavour. Maybe make it the easy way for a weekday meal, and give the full-flavoured sauce a go for a special occasion.

Also, this recipe can be finished in many ways. Here I portion it out into ramekins or lion’s head porcelain bowls (sold for $6 each at Tzanet restaurant supply) and then top them with a thin sheet of puff pastry. But it’s also great served simply over rice, mashed potatoes, or ladled into a vol-au-vent. Heck it would even be great over fresh fettuccini or egg noodles.

For a fancy feast, top ramekins of the stew with a then sheet of puff pastry.

The recipe’s a bit time intensive but it’s worth the extra effort because it’s seriously delicious, bringing back memories of Escoffier dishes of days gone by.

I’m sure all those long-gone, elegant Swans that graced the tables of La Côte Basque would have loved it.

A chic chicken pot pie for the ladies who lunch

Swan Pot Pie

Serves 6-8

FOR THE SAUCE:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lb (450g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed

3 French shallots, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and left whole

100 g (approx. 1 1/2 cups) button mushrooms, quartered

1 1/4 cups (300 ml) dry white wine

1 bay leaf

1 sprig rosemary

3 sprigs thyme

4 cups (900 ml) chicken stock

2 cups (500 ml) 35% cream

2 tbsp. butter

4 tbsp (25 g) flour

salt and pepper

FILLING:

4 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb (450g) g chicken breasts (about 2 large), cut into 2' (5 cm) cubes, seasoned with salt & pepper

2 tablespoons dry sherry (optional)

2 French shallots, finely chopped

2 large white of leek, trimmed, washed and sliced thin

300 g (about 1 1/2 containers) Parisian mushrooms, thickly sliced

Prepare the sauce: Heat the oil in a medium frypan over medium-high heat, add the chicken thighs and cook on all sides for about 4 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add shallots, garlic and mushrooms and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine, bay leaf, rosemary and thyme, stir well and simmer on medium heat for about 6 to 8 minutes until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the chicken stock and cook for a further 15 minutes. Stir and skim from time to time, as required. Strain the stock into a saucepan (reserve the chicken meat for an alternate use), add the cream and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce at a simmer until the sauce coats the back of a spoon, about 25 minutes.

Make the roux: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat until frothy, then stir in the flour, whisk until smooth and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly, over low heat. Remove from heat and immediately plunge the base of the pot in cold water to stop the cooking. When the cream sauce has reduced sufficiently, add about 1/2 cup into the roux, whisk vigorously until smooth, then stir it back into the sauce and whisk until smooth. Season to taste, then cover and set aside.

Make the filling: In a large frypan over medium-high heat, sear the diced chicken breast in the vegetable oil until lightly coloured. Pour in the sherry to deglaze the pan, stir well and then transfer the chicken with any pan juices to the pot containing the sauce, reserving the pan for future use. Bring the sauce to a boil, then simmer over medium heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the chicken is cooking in the sauce, add a bit more oil to the frypan and then, over medium-high heat, fry the shallots, leek and mushrooms until just golden, then mix into the sauce. Bring to the boil again, then transfer to a serving bowl or individual bowls.

To cover with pastry:

I large sheet, all-butter puff pastry

Egg wash: 1 egg yolk beaten with 2 tablespoons cream

Transfer the stew to a shallow dish, cover with plastic wrap and chill completely. When chilled, choose your serving dish or dishes. I like to make this in Lion’s Head bowls for a special occasion, but you can make them in individual bowls or ramekins. I also like to pour the stew into a 9X13’ ceramic dish, and just unroll a sheet of puff pastry over top, making a few holes in the dough for the steam from the bubbling stew to escape. No matter what size vessel you use, be sure to brush the perimeter with egg wash, to cut the pastry so that it overlaps the sides of the bowl by about an inch, and to press the overlapping pastry onto the perimeter of the bowl to be sure it doesn’t lift off the sides when baking.

Once the pastry is placed overtop the dish (or dishes), brush with egg wash and refrigerate while you preheat oven to 425ºF (210ºC). Bake the pies for about 20-25 minutes or until deep golden and the inside filling is bubbling.

Let sit a few minutes before eating as the stew will be piping hot

.

