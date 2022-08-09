A dupe for my favourite pie
And do we really need all that butter?
Welcome to newsletter #37!
Lick my Plate is now six months old. Yay!
At the half year mark, it seems a good time to make some adjustments.
My original intention was to write three posts a week for paid subscribers and one for free subscribers. But I soon noticed is that three is WAY too many! Not only for me to produce, but for subscribers to enjoy. It re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.