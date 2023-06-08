I love a good foodie movie. I’m not talking food documentaries like Food Inc, Roadrunner, or Jiro Dreams of Sushi (perhaps I’ll cover these in a follow-up post), but food movies, the kind of films that make you not only hungry, but laugh, dream, swoon and reflect. My faves are the ones that grip you deep in the gut. A lot of them make me cry. I, someone who never shed so much as a tear during The English Patient or Forrest Gump, lose it when faced with the image of someone cooking up a feast for friends and family. It's the devotion to the task, the skill, the hard work and the wonderful sense of sharing and giving that food movies do so well.

I remember recounting my emotional response to food movies to a couple of friends who admitted they had never cried during a food movie, or for that matter, didn't really know what a food movie was. Not know what a food movie was? What? No way!

Ratatouille aside, food movies obviously don’t get the love they deserve. Granted, not all are well known, many are foreign films, and most date back a bit. But they all have one thing in common: terrific food scenes and actors who captured the spirit of what cooking and the kitchen are all about.

Sadly, not all food movies are memorable or even all that good. The Bradley Cooper star vehicle, Burnt, was one of THE WORST food movies you will ever see. I mean Uma Thurman as a lesbian restaurant critic who regrets sleeping with Cooper? Sienna Miller as a commis in his kitchen? For real? And as much as I wanted to love Chocolat, as a former chocolatier myself watching Juliette Binoche stirring endless bowls of chocolate just made me dizzy. Word of advice: read the book, forget the movie. Then there’s that clunker, No Reservations. Starring the zero-chemistry coupling of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhart, it’s the American version of the fabulous German film, Mostly Martha (see below). When in doubt, watch the original.

I drew up this list over the years, adding new favourites as they come along. I’ve enjoyed the series The Bear immensely, but have a few episodes to watch before I’m done, so bear with me. And please forgive me for not adding the famous Japanese food movie Tampopo to my list. I saw it when it was released in 1985, but will have to watch it again because my memory is fuzzy on the details.

So here's the list of my faves sure to please those who cherish scenes like the timbale unmoulding in Big Night, the preparation of the quails with rose petals in Like Water for Chocolate, the dinner party revelations in Babette’s Feast, and the EPIC opening minutes of Eat Drink Man Woman.

In these early days of summer, when many of you will be planning what to do to best fill vacation time, may I suggest a foodie film festival? I can't think of a better way to enjoy such a rich feast. And just think - zero calories!

The cheffy movies

BOILING POINT

I originally thought this 2021 British film was a documentary as director/writer Philip Barantini and co-writer James Cummings so brilliantly captured what goes on behind the scenes of a mid-range restaurant on what may be the off night to end all off nights. Star Stephen Graham plays down-and-out chef Andy Jones to perfection, and the entire cast is just as believable. A must for anyone considering a career in professional cooking, though a movie could just as easily been made about a restaurant on a perfect night, with a dedicated staff of motivated chefs serving kind customers. But who would watch that? I’ve seen Boiling Point three times and discover something new every time I watch, though once again, the depiction of the female restaurant critic leaves a lot to be desired. When watching, note that this 92-minute movie was filmed in one shot. Apparently a sequel TV series for the BBC has been confirmed. Goody goody!

THE MENU

Though I’ve met more people who loathed rather than loved this 2022 film, I’m a fan and have now watched it several times. Why? Unlike so many restaurant-based movies, I found it quite believable. OK, I know many of the scenes were outrageous but this horror/parody of the upper echelons of the food world nailed it on so many levels. Ralph Fiennes, doing his best Thomas Keller, was a bit off as the deranged cult leader chef but that’s a tough role to cast. I’d love to have seen Benedict Cumberbatch, Christoph Waltz or even someone like Mads Mikkelsen in the role (or hey…Cate Blanchett!). Then again, I’d like to see them in anything. I see this film as a sort of revenge on the moneyed restaurant customers with their “I know the chef” airs and deep sense of entitlement. I loved it, but I’m not sure you will.

CHEF

Back when this popular film was released in 2014, food trucks, Twitter, and hating restaurant critics were all the rage, and this film captured all three of those food trends perfectly. Writer/director/star Jon Favreau loosely based his film on Roy Choi and the food truck movement he started, with Choi even working as a technical advisor on the film for the cooking and restaurant scenes. To his credit, Favreau, a passionate home cook, learned his lessons well. My favourite part is the beginning where Dustin Hoffman brilliantly captures the role of asshole restaurateur, and Favreau heads a team of kitchen misfits. I’m a bit less wild about the scene where a visiting critic (played by Oliver Platt, brother of real-life critic Adam Platt) gets reamed by Favreau in more ways than one. Some of the food truck scenes later on are even more of a stretch. But hey, it’s a movie not a documentary. I enjoyed it, and am certain Favreau’s film gave birth to a whole new generation of foodies.

The women rule food movies

LES SAVEURS DU PALAIS (HAUTE CUISINE)

This real-life story is that of Hortense Laborie, a renowned cook from the Périgord region of France who is brought to Paris to cook for the President of the Republic, François Mitterrand. Apparently, Mitterrand was tired of the fancy fare produced by the chefs at the Élysée palace kitchens, and longed for the type of farmhouse cooking for which Mme. Laborie was known. The film includes a strange side story about Australian filmmakers that doesn't quite work, yet the food scenes are so sharp and Catherine Frot as Laborie is so believable in her role of passionate cook that I was quickly drawn into the drama. In fact, so touched was I by Laborie's devotion to her task, bottomless generosity and obvious love of a well-roasted filet de boeuf en croûte de sel, that I began to tear up watching it, and it didn't just happen once, it happened over and over. A movie as beautiful as Mme Laborie’s cuisine.

BABETTE'S FEAST

Another serious tear-jerker, Babette's Feast recounts the story of a 19th-century French woman who arrives in Denmark to work as a housekeeper for two pious Christian sisters, whose diet is made up primarily of salted fish. When Babette finds out she has won the lottery, she spends her winnings on a sumptuous feast for the sisters and members of this isolated community. Based on a story by Isak Dinesen, this film not only brought home the Oscar for best foreign film, but turned a whole new generation of foodies onto the idea of turtle soup, puff-pastry-wrapped quails and rum-soaked savarin. A great choice for young and old alike.

MOSTLY MARTHA

A superb little German film released in 2001, Mostly Martha is a great choice for food lovers, or anyone. Set primarily in a restaurant kitchen, the film centres on Martha (no relation to Ms. Stewart), a control freak of a chef whose life goes through drastic changes when her niece comes to live with her after her sister dies in a car crash. This challenging relationship takes her away from her kitchen, where a new Italian chef is working his charms on her while tampering with her menu. Not only is actor Martina Gedeck completely believable in her role, the food and restaurant are just so feminine, minimalist and well ... German. A touching movie with some steamy but tasteful romantic scenes.

The autobiographical films

JULIE & JULIA

Whether or not you loved Meryl Streep's somewhat exaggerated depiction of Julia Child in this wildly popular 2009 movie, there's no denying the whole food angle of the movie was handled brilliantly. Styled by ex-Martha Stewart food editor Susan Spungen, this movie makes everything look delicious. But the sap in me particularly relished the scenes between Julia and her husband, Paul (played with great sensitivity by the superb Stanley Tucci of Big Night and Searching for Italy food fame). If you haven't seen it, you won't be disappointed, and if you have, watch it again, not for the needy Julie scenes, but for the triumphant ones with Julia.

TOAST

I absolutely adored this British film based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by the famous U.K. food writer Nigel Slater. The cast includes Freddie Highmore as a young Slater and the fabulous Helena Bonham Carter as his somewhat evil yet culinary gifted stepmother in one of her best roles ever. There’s no point going into more detail without giving away the best scenes. Just watch it and enjoy.

MARIE-ANTOINETTE

Another film with its loathers and lovers, this 2006 retelling of the life of France's most privileged and ultimately tragic monarch is rarely mentioned in food film buff circles. However, fans of the pastel-coloured macarons of the Parisian pâtissier La-durée will recognize these famous cookies' presence in the film, as they are not only plentiful in many of the party scenes, but also inspired director Sofia Coppola's colour palate for the movie. Fancy cookies aside, the elaborate food presented to the king and queen is sure to titillate the gourmet crowd, until you realize that - wow! - those primmed and powdered, snug-corset-wearing damsels really ate that much food. Ouch.

The chef’s favourites

RATATOUILLE

Anyone with school-age children is sure to have seen this 2007 Disney-Pixar masterpiece, but if not, do because it's a scream. Basically, it's the story of a wildly gifted rat whose cooking skills are transmitted to a gawky chef who doesn't know the difference between time and thyme. Did I mention this is an animated movie? Nonetheless, the food angle is taken very seriously, so much so that it's scarily precise (star chef Thomas Keller is listed as a consultant). The action never stops, the dialogue is sharp, there's plenty of food for thought here for the young ones, and the great Peter O'Toole voices my idol, the hatchet-faced restaurant critic Anton Ego. A must.

EAT DRINK MAN WOMAN

Directed by brilliant filmmaker Ang Lee in 1994 before Sense and Sensibility and Life of Pi, this film (in Mandarin with subtitles) recounts the story of a retired master chef and his three daughters. Not only are the food scenes impressive, but the story is incredibly touching, and if you don't burst out crying at the final scene, take your pulse to see if you're still breathing. The first scene in the movie, showing the chef at work preparing Sunday lunch for his daughters, took one week to shoot and features the sort of knife skills most chefs can only dream about. I knew a cooking teacher who began each session by showing his students this movie and they loved it. You will, too.

BIG NIGHT

The food movie everyone loves to recount at dinner tables since its release in 1996, Big Night is beloved by foodies primarily for the scene where chef Primo (played masterfully by Tony Shalhoub) has a meltdown when a customer in his Italian restaurant requests a side of spaghetti to go with her risotto. A labour of love by actor/ co-director Stanley Tucci, Big Night is set in a doomed Italian restaurant in postwar America where the food is terrific and the customers are few, and two brothers do their best to carry on. The food scenes are terrific (the timbale assembly is epic), but the relationship between the two brothers (so well captured in the final scene) is what this film is all about.

The sensual food movies

WHO IS KILLING THE GREAT CHEFS OF EUROPE?

Made in 1978, this film stars gorgeous Jacqueline Bisset and an especially hyper George Segal in a romantic comedy/mystery of sorts, in which Bisset plays the world's greatest pastry chef and Segal plays the owner of a fast-food chain. The plot is quite amusing (I loved it when I was 11), but what's most enjoyable is the lineup of legendary French actors, including Philippe Noiret, Jean-Pierre Cassell and Jean Rochefort, overacting like crazy in the role of great French chefs. Robert Morley hamming it up as the editor of the world's most prominent food magazine is also a hoot, and Bisset does justice to the role of pastry chef (the ice cream "bombe" she creates in the movie is swoonworthy). Yes it's silly and no-so-surprisingly sexist, but the food aspect is good fun. Don't look for this one on Netflix, but you can watch the movie in its entirety on YouTube.

LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE

It seemed like every dinner party I attended in 1992 featured a dish of roast quails with rose petals, and that can only be because that dish was so central to this incredibly sensual Mexican film. Basically, this is the story of the love between the two main characters, Pedro and Tita, and why they couldn't get married: Tita's mother insisted her oldest daughter get married and Tita stay at home to care for her. Yes, it's heartbreak city, but the fantasy, passion and over-the-top magical quality of this film are awe-inspiring. And the wedding cake scene is pure genius.

THE COOK, THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND HER LOVER

Remember the hoopla that surrounded this controversial Peter Greenaway movie back in 1989? Theatregoers were allowed to ask for a refund up to 20 minutes after the film began if they couldn't handle all the gore. And gruesome it was! Set in an uber-chic restaurant, this spectacular shocker of a movie tells the tale of a crime boss (Michael Gambon) whose wife (Helen Mirren) meets up with a man who becomes her lover in her husband's restaurant run by chef Richard Borst (played expertly by Richard Boringer). With costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier and scenes depicting everything from sex to murder to torture to - gasp! - cannibalism, this brutal film is also quite beautiful and the food scenes are either putrid or orgiastic. Word of warning: The final scene is not for the faint of heart. Not recommended for children!

