First off, a word of apology for only getting out one newsletter this week. I’ve been busy at the photo shoot for my next French cookbook and I forgot how exhausting the process can be. For my last book we did about six days of photos I think. This time it’s double that. But the results are fabulous! I’m preparing a post about the process in the near future. In June I’m off on two food trips in Europe so there’ll be plenty of time to make up for lost posts in May and I’m adding three more rosé recommendations below from Jean Aubry for Rosé May!

And now on to the recipe!

Red pepper and cheddar quiche

I am a massive fan of quiche, especially in summer when vegetables are at their best and the hot weather favours lighter meals. Back in the eighties, “Real Men Don't Eat Quiche,” was a hugely popular book satirizing male masculinity by the American screenwriter and humorist Bruce Feirstein. But in 2022 I live with three men and trust me, they love quiche more than I do. Thank heavens the dumb food stereotypes are on the wane, though there’s no denying, it was funny at the time, and sadly, I remember that time!

OK, back to the quiche…