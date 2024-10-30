While I haven't ventured overseas since my lovely Italian sojourn last June, I'd like to share some ideas for short getaways from Montreal - perfect for when you're craving a change of scenery, a gourmet meal, a walk in the woods, and perhaps a deep-tissue massage.

Two weeks ago, Jean and I took the scenic route along Highway 138 to Baie-Saint-Paul, a vibrant city of 7,100 residents on the Saint Lawrence River's northern shore. While I typically pass through Baie-Saint-Paul en route to La Malbaie (40 minutes further), this time we stayed at the Hotel Germain Charlevoix. I had visited years ago when it was known as La Ferme, before Le Germain Group's acquisition. The hotel's restaurant, Les Labours, which I remembered fondly from my previous visit (especially their fabulous maple pouding chômeur!), remains the heart of this magnificent property.

The reason for our invitation was to discover their chef series, “Champs Libres” where the restaurant’s executive chef, Patrick Dubé, collaborates with a guest chef most Thursdays until Dec. 5 to his kitchen to create a six-course tasting menu in their restaurants style. We enjoyed a menu by the Montreal Le Germain restaurant Le Boulevardier chef, Florimond Hannoteau.

The price is $145 per person (before tax and tip) with an additional $75 for food and wine pairing by sommelier Christian Beaupré.

Upcoming chefs include:

November 7 : Chef Nikolas Couture – Louise taverne et Bar à Vin.

November 21 : Chef Sabrina Lemay – L’Orygine.

November 28 : Chef David Forbes – Camp Boule at Le Massif.

December 5 : Chef Alexandre Vachon – Hovey Manor.

For more information and to book a spot clic here.

A few dishes from the Hannoteau menu

Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel has recently earned two prestigious accolades: a coveted Michelin "key" (one of only 23 establishments selected) and Wine Spectator's 2024 Best of Award of Excellence. The Michelin recognition celebrates hotels that excel in architecture, design, service quality, character, value, and their contribution to guest experience in a unique setting.

The property features chic rooms with stunning views, a premium spa offering indoor/outdoor water circuits and expert massage services, scenic walking trails through forests and along waterways, and easy access to Baie-Saint-Paul's art galleries, shops, and cafés.

The hotel distinguishes itself through both its striking design and the exceptional hospitality of its staff. Rarely have I been so impressed with such friendly service.

I would recommend a two-night stay because in walking distance from the hotel is an incredible wine bar you can’t miss called Buvette Gentille. Brought to you by the same group that owns the renowned Faux Bergers restaurant, Buvette Gentille is a small space (about 30 seats) run by one of the sharpest crews I’ve seen in ages.

We nabbed a spot at the bar in front of the kitchen and watched two chefs work their magic, turning out delicious and creative dishes from a small-plate menu rich in local produce.

The food is fresh and gorgeous. The space is a little ramshackle, but the quality of cuisine here is first-rate. I especially loved the Arctic char with ponzu and ginger, the Brussels sprouts with onions and the famous, local Migneron de Charlevoix cheese, the meatballs with foie gras, the chicken wings with jalapeño sauce, and the foie gras land apple croustade desserts. You really can’t go wrong here.

Service was just as stellar, with the two sommelières working the room offering all sorts of cool wines. The list leans heavily towards natural wines but the ones we sampled didn’t fall into that aquarium water/horse sweat variety that turn many away from the highly-popular vins nature.

So this superb little restaurant is yet another reason to head to Baie-St-Paul for a getaway. It’s about a six-hour drive from Montreal and a beautiful drive at that. The fall season is at its peak right now but don’t forget, once it starts to snow, the magnificent Le Massif ski station is but a 25-minute drive away.

