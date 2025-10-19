Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
suzanne's avatar
suzanne
16h

I buy dried pasta because it's far too messy and long to make but I way way like best my own pickles and pickled beets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandra H.'s avatar
Sandra H.
13h

While l love making turkey and chicken soups, when I need stock for soups or recipes, I use low salt boxed broth and sometimes, Better Than Bouillon when I need only a cup or two of broth. I also use canned pumpkin (Dickinson squash) purée for pies, cakes and muffins and store bought puff pastry. I love to cook, make my own dressings and vinaigrettes and make food with fresh ingredients but I also love to order in my favourite pizzas when the mood strikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture