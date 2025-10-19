Homemade pie — so delicious!

Thanksgiving dinner is one of my all-time favourite feasts. From about the time I moved out on my own at age 19, I’ve been doing the whole rigamarole myself. I choose the turkey, peel the vegetables, make the stuffing, and chop my weight in onions. My role model for the family Thanksgiving feast fixing was my mom, who makes exactly the same dinner that I do today: turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, pureed rutabaga with carrot, and cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie was always the Thanksgiving dessert, and that was my responsibility from about age 15 on.

Looking back on my mom’s Thanksgiving dinner prep, I recall her using quite a few shortcuts such as Grissol Stuffing mix, a self-basting Butterball turkey, canned cranberry sauce and, in the early years, frozen Brussels sprouts. Though an excellent cook, my mom wasn’t the type to make chicken stock, so that definitely would have been a cube situation too. And anyway, that was the norm back then, as shelf-stable boxed broths and stocks have only been available in Canada from about the mid-90’s I figure. Come to think of it, the first time I ever saw chicken stock for cooking was when I attended cooking school in 1989. Before that, chicken stock in my house meant you reached for the Knorr Suisse.

I also recall that for those early pumpkin pies, the crust was Maple Leaf and the filling was made with canned pumpkin. I love pumpkin pie and never understood why it was reserved for that one autumnal occasion, but it made sense for those making it with fresh pumpkin, because a sugar pumpkin is not something you find mid-February.

Anyway, as the years progressed and my cooking improved, I gradually ditched all of the convenience products that I had adopted from my mom’s recipes. First to go was the ready-made pie crust, and then the stuffing mix in favour of cubed sourdough. I’ve used a Butterball with success, but now I prefer a brined turkey to one laced with margarine. Once I learned to make chicken stock at school, I always made my own. The Brussels sprouts are always fresh and my gravy got its colour from caramelized vegetables at the bottom of the roasting pan instead of my mom’s oft-used brown flour.

I think the last thing to go was the canned pumpkin, because really it is the most convenient of products. I recall one Thanksgiving when I decided to use fresh pumpkin for pies, so I steamed chunks of sugar pumpkin, peeled them and pureed the soft pulp, but when I measured it out and realized the amount came up short for my recipe, I almost threw it across the room and vowed never to bother with fresh pumpkin again.

This year, in late September, I had a winemaker over to my house for dinner, who asked to contribute to the meal by making a pumpkin risotto. I picked up two sugar pumpkins at my supermarket, one of which he used and the other which sat on my windowsill with no purpose in life besides looking autumnal. When Thanksgiving weekend rolled around, I looked over at the pumpkin and thought… well, since it’s here I might as well bake it.

I sliced it in half, scooped out the seeds and guck, placed it face down on parchment paper and roasted it for about 35 minutes at 400ºF (200ºC). When it came out of the oven, it was fork tender, so I pureed it with a touch of warm water and used it in my pumpkin pie recipe (found here and in my book).

The result? Probably the best pumpkin pie I had ever tasted! The pumpkin taste was present but oh-so subtle, the texture was velvety and the all-round impression was more of a sugar pie than pumpkin pie and yet in no way too sweet. In a word: WOW!

And that moment solidified something I’ve been pondering often lately: shortcuts in cooking never pay off.

That thought also crossed my mind every time I use commercial puff pastry. I understand that puff pastry takes quite a bit of skill and time to make. But the results are worth it because so far the commercial puff pastry I’ve tried has little lift and even less flavour.

An antipasto tart from my latest cookbook: the secret to its success, homemade puff pastry.

What else is better homemade? Chicken stock is the best example and if you have freezer space there’s no reason not to make it yourself because there is barely any cooking involved and the price is minimal (recipe and my deep dive on chicken stock here).

Granola is another foodstuff readily available in supermarkets, but it’s expensive, contains more sugar than I’d like, and a few ingredients I’d rather not have in the mix like chocolate (who the heck started putting chocolate chips in granola?!). Commercial pasta sauces can’t beat homemade, neither can baked beans, soups or pulses. Homemade salad dressing can be hard to get right, but it will always be preferable to anything I’ve tasted out of a bottle. Making pizza at home is tough to master, but I’ll take a homemade hot pizza any day over a frozen pizza or one that arrives lukewarm and steamed out of a delivery bag. No doubt, a rotisserie chickens is convenient for a last-minute supper, but it will never replace my roast chicken for Sunday dinner. And on and on it goes…peanut butter, jam, hummus…etc etc…

Four of the many foods I far prefer homemade: roast chicken, tarts, baked beans and peanut butter

I understand Ina Garten saying, “store-bought is just fine.” That is very true and we all have to cut corners every once in a while. But as much as store-bought is “just fine,” so far I have never encountered a commercial product that led me to believe store-bought is “better.” It’s not. Homemade is better and when possible, my new cooking mantra for 2025 is make it myself. It’s cheaper, it’s better and the sense of self-satisfaction can’t be beat.

Question: what do you buy ready-made and what do you prefer made yourself?

BIG NEWS!

This week my new book, En Accord, hit bookstore shelves and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Written with my better half, Jean Aubry (find his Substack here), this book is divided into 12 chapters, each devoted to a different wine varietal. We profile the grapes for you to better understand the “personality” or flavour profile of the win in your glass, be it a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, gamay or whatever. Here is a Substack reel we recently did to promote the book.

lesleychestrman A post shared by @lesleychestrman

I’ve included 36 fabulous recipes, three for each chapter as well as many texts on wine regarding everything from tannins to corks to which wine to cook with. We love this book and we hope you will too! For now it is only available in French so consider it a great way to practice your language skills. This is the perfect book for a wine lover and/or a food lover, but they new to the scene or an experienced oenophile or gourmet. And — cough, cough — let’s not forget, Christmas-gift-season is right around the corner. Available at all the best book stores!

Purchase a copy of En Accord