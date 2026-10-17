Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

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Nancy Harmon Jenkins's avatar
Nancy Harmon Jenkins
Oct 18

Thanks for the descriptions, Lesley. I appreciate your connoirsseurship (is that a word?) but find a lot of this really stretching my taste buds. Still, for an Yquem, that's what you have to do.

By the way, I think it was Jeremiah Tower who first described that combination of Yquem and rare roast beef. I've never tried it--way out of my price range--but I'd be happy to assess it if someone would provide the wine.

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NAOMI DUGUID's avatar
NAOMI DUGUID
Oct 18

What a pleasure to read. Big thanks

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