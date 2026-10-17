Say the word “Sauternes” and one bottle springs to mind: Château d’Yquem, the mythical sweet wine that costs a fortune and is considered by many to be the greatest on earth.

I first heard about it some thirty years ago in the Bordeaux session of my wine classes. What stuck with me was the teacher’s claim that the grapes weren’t harvested by the bunch but one berry at a time. Someone along the way also told me the vendangeurs (grape pickers) used gold scissors. An exaggeration, no doubt, but it speaks volumes about the d’Yquem myth.

The berry-by-berry part, at least, is real. Only grapes touched by Botrytis cinerea, the so-called “noble rot,” make the cut. The fungus pierces the skins with microscopic filaments, letting up to 60 percent of the water evaporate and leaving behind concentrated sugar, acidity and flavour, along with those signature notes of honey, apricot, marmalade and saffron. Because botrytis never spreads evenly, pickers scan the rows half a dozen times over a month, plucking only the shrivelled berries at their peak. The blend is roughly 80-percent Sémillon, whose thin skin makes it especially welcoming to the fungus, and 20-percent Sauvignon Blanc. The estate also makes a dry white called Y (pronounced with a french accent as “Ygrec”) mostly from Sauvignon Blanc.

Share

Images from my visit to the vineyard in August 2025. Notice the beginnings of Botrytis cinerea on the grape cluster, bottom right.

Standards are so exacting and yields are so small that each vine yields roughly a single glass of wine. When Bordeaux’s brokers drew up the 1855 Classification, d’Yquem was already fetching prices so far beyond its neighbours’ that they created a category of one: Premier Cru Supérieur. More than 170 years later, it remains the only Bordeaux estate, red or white, with a ranking all its own.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Prices are in line with its mythical status. The 2023 sells for $800 at the SAQ, and rare, mature or large-format bottles can command anywhere from $1,500 to $18,000 and up. When I visited the property last summer, I purchased their least expensive bottle. If I wanted a bottle of Château d’Yquem from my birth year, 1967, I’d be looking at about $5,000. It was a lousy year for Bordeaux reds, but for d’Yquem it was legendary, widely celebrated as one of the estate’s greatest post-war vintages.

The magnificent Château d’Yquem

Sauternes is famous yet rarely served, partly because of the price but mostly because it’s been pigeonholed as a foie gras wine, a blue cheese wine or a dessert wine. Yes, d’Yquem is sweet, typically somewhere around 120 to 150 grams of residual sugar per litre (that, my friends, is up to three quarters of a cup) and reaching about 160 in exceptional years like 2022. But it’s also incredibly aromatic, with a lift of acidity that balances all that honey and apricot, which makes it far more food friendly than its reputation suggests. Savoury partners range from scallops, lobster and chicken to pungent cheeses like Époisses, Münster and Roquefort, and I’ve even heard of people pouring it with turkey or a well-peppered steak au poivre. Pourquoi pas?

Even Nora Ephron was intrigued by the idea of serving this sweet wine with the main course. I recall a piece in which she planned a dinner party pairing d’Yquem with roast beef, a favourite of some countess she’d read about. In the end, d’Yquem was too pricey even for this famous writer and director, and she poured a cheaper Sauternes from neighbouring Barsac.

The few times I’d tasted d’Yquem, I had difficulty relaxing enough to enjoy it. Desperate to analyze every sip, I’d finish the glass fearing I wasn’t an advanced enough wine drinker to appreciate this aristocratic elixir. A bit like having dinner with Catherine Deneuve…

So when I was invited on another date with d’Yquem, I was determined to simply relax and enjoy it. This time it was a lunch pairing three vintages plus the “Y” as part of the Firecat series at Casa Maria Luigia, the country house hotel just outside Modena run by Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore. In the kitchen was Jessica Rosval (profiled here), the chef behind Al Gatto Verde, the property’s Michelin-starred, 50 Best-ranked live-fire restaurant.

Before the food arrived, I couldn’t resist tasting each wine on its own.

Three sweet, one dry, all magnificent.

The 2023 is basically late summer in a glass. I get apricot, peach, pineapple and passion fruit, a touch of candied orange peel, and enough honeysuckle to make me feel like I’m standing in the middle of the bush. Add to that a smidgeon of vanilla and toasted brioche, courtesy of the new oak.

The 2010 shows that 16 years of age brings added complexity. The fresh fruit has given way to dried apricot, marmalade and fig, and now I’m tasting toffee and roasted hazelnuts, with subtle hints of saffron and ginger.

The deep amber 1995 changes register completely. In my notes I wrote SAFFRON!!!, followed by tea, tobacco and un soupçon of early-morning fall forest. Wow!

Going back over the three glasses, I find what ties them together is a beeswaxy, honeyed undertone, along with a streak of acidity that keeps all that sugar from tiring out your tongue.

Jessica Rosval, the chef of Al Gatto Verde, the property’s live-fire restaurant.

For Rosval, cooking modern Italian food for an old-school French icon was a challenge she was more than up for. “I think the biggest challenge in creating a menu around Château d’Yquem is finding harmony without falling into the obvious trap of sweetness,” she told me. “I wanted to challenge the idea that Yquem belongs only at the end of a meal, and show just how beautifully it can express itself alongside savoury dishes. Rather than simply playing with sweet and savoury, I focused on acidity, bitterness and salinity.”

Lunch opened with I Limoni, a salad of primofiore lemons, bitter almond and anchovy sauce, paired with the Y d’Yquem 2024, the only dry wine of the lineup. “The idea was to play with the freshness and citrus character of this dry wine,” she said, “using the bitterness of the almond and the salinity of the anchovy to bring out its complexity.”

The bouillabaisse risotto

Next came a risotto in the style of a bouillabaisse, with sweet Mazara red shrimp, cured orange peel and an intense crab bisque, alongside the 2023. “I wanted to explore the relationship between saffron, seafood and the wine’s beautiful aromatic richness,” Rosval said. “I believe that here the dish really pulled out the deep saffron notes that Yquem is known for.”

For the 2010, fire took centre stage in a smoked lamb loin with Mediterranean fregula and apricot. “Here I wanted to work with the greater maturity and depth of the wine. The smoke, umami and controlled bitterness from the wood fire can stand up to its concentration, while the apricot in the fregula created a bridge to those beautiful notes of ripe and dried fruit that develop as Yquem ages.”

The most unexpected and original dessert paired so well with the final wine.

And finally dessert, though not the kind you’d expect. With the 1995 came chilled Gragnano spaghettini with roasted Sicilian pineapple. “I wanted to finish with something unexpected and fun,” said Rosval, “a chilled spaghetti dessert that still had the soul of a savoury pasta dish. I roasted the pineapple to concentrate its natural sweetness, develop caramelised notes and bring out this beautiful golden colour that complements the deep gold, honeyed, caramelised notes of the ‘95 vintage.”

Smoked lamb… anchovies… crab bisque… roasted pineapple! These were not your usual play-it-safe pairings, and what I admired most was Rosval’s willingness to take risks with such an iconic wine, very much in the bold spirit of the whole Bottura and Francescana enterprise. Yet for all the pedigree on the table, the lunch was anything but stuffy. That, it turns out, was the point.

“Beyond the individual pairings,” Rosval said, “I wanted the whole lunch to radiate the warmth of the sun, from the brightness of the first lemons and the golden saffron risotto to the warmth of the fire and finally the roasted pineapple.”

Mission accomplished, I’d say. And what a privilege it was to finally taste this famous wine rather than admire it from up on its pedestal.

Turns out Madame Deneuve is a much better lunch date than I expected.

Leave a comment

Share

Share Lick my Plate