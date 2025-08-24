Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Philbin's avatar
Anthony Philbin
11h

Very nice post, Leslie. We'd been considering settling in France (Aude) the year after next, but I'm hoping we can be somewhat self-sufficient in terms of water and energy and Corfu, in the end, may likely win out over both France and Italy (our original first choice) due to its reliable rainfall (2X as much as London year on year). Once in Europe though, as you know, travel of course becomes so much simpler (and affordable) so we'll have ample time to visit as often as we like. My son Oliver btw got married just last year in California (he's 31 now) and he and his wife have now settled into a place not far from the Jean-Talon Market. It was nice to 'catch up' in a way through this post and I hope you and yours are doing great. Big hugs from the Sud-Ouest, and if you're ever planning a stop at the Atwater Market let me know and maybe we can grab a bite nearby together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MJ B. Goode's avatar
MJ B. Goode
4h

Bonnes vacances et belles découvertes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture