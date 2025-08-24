My niece Zoe Holl and her new husband Thomas Hall.

I've been in France since August 10th, and the reason I came was for my niece's wedding. My niece Zoe and her fiancé Tom tied the knot last Saturday, and it was an incredibly beautiful and touching ceremony. That said, it was also a family affair, and by that I mean we all pitched in over three days to feed 15 people one day, 40 people the next, and help out during the wedding for 120—making lunch, picking up food at the local charcuterie, setting up tables, stirring up cocktails, and chilling lots of wine.

All this happened during a heat wave, with temperatures reaching 35º C the day before the wedding, but happily only 33º the day of, with a very welcome breeze to take the edge off. When I left Montreal it was about 34º, so it has been a hot summer all around. Combined with the jet lag, my energy levels took a good week to get back to normal.

The first day we arrived pre-wedding, I brought my two kids (who are in their twenties, so not really kids anymore) to a fancy restaurant—funnily enough, at their request. When I was a restaurant critic, my kids absolutely hated going to restaurants, especially because I would always tell them what to order, and meals tended to last way past the time they enjoyed being seated. But now, the tables have turned, and they are probably keener than I am to try out restaurants—not only for the food, but to watch how the service unfolds. My older son works part-time in a fancy Montreal restaurant and will be entering hotel school this fall, so he picks up on all kinds of service dos and don'ts, like the way the waiter interacts with customers, the cleanliness of glasses and stemware, the way the bread service is handled, and even the direction the plate should be set down in front of the diner to best show off the presentation.

For me, the best way to dine in high-end European restaurants is to opt for the lunch service, when menus are less expensive and the drive to and from the restaurant isn't done in the dark on unfamiliar roads. The exchange rate for Canadians in France right now is probably at an all-time low—60 cents to the euro—so restaurants are that much more expensive than at home, but at least the tax and tip are included in the menu prices, so there's that.

We enjoyed an excellent lunch in Chablis at Au Fil du Zinc, a restaurant generally considered the best in the famous wine town that did not disappoint.

Lunch dishes at Au Fil du Zinc

Though it surprisingly does not have a Michelin star, it certainly deserves one. One thing I love about high-end French menus is that at lunchtime they often offer either a two- or three-course menu. In this case, it was 47 euros for appetizer, main, and dessert, or 37 euros for an appetizer and main or main and dessert. Of course I always order all three, but not everyone is up for a three-course lunch in this heat.

Underneath the cream and berries, chocolate mousse! — perfect for a crowd.

But besides that beautiful lunch, my time in France has been spent happily doing a bit of pastry making. First, I made a chocolate mousse using the recipe from my first book (Chez Lesley/Make Every Dish Delicious), which I highly recommend for a group. I topped the mousse with crème Chantilly and wild blackberries picked from my sister's garden. She told us not to pick the blackberries close to the ground because foxes tend to pee on those ones—good to know!

Top left, blueberry tart, right, peach and blackberry, bottom left, apple, bottom right plum and blackberry

I also made a few tarts for various dinners with plums brought over from a neighbour, as well as apple tarts, both recipes also from my first cookbook and one here. What makes these tarts so easy to whip up is that in France you can purchase good-quality ready-made dough that comes rolled up in a round, so the pastry part of the process is a no-brainer. All you have to do is line a fluted tart mold, make almond cream which you spread in the base, and then top with any fruit you like—blueberries, plums, peaches, raspberries, whatever!

Crust, cream, fruit and BAKE!

But when it came to baking, what I really regretted was not being able to make my niece's wedding cake. I was willing to bring over my spatulas and ring molds, but the kitchen in the château they rented for the wedding didn't have much in the way of ovens and nothing in the way of stand mixers or fridge space. They ordered a cake from the local pâtissier, a generously-berry-topped “naked” cake, which was very good, but having made dozens of wedding cakes for friends and strangers in the past, I was still bummed not to be able to make theirs. Then again, I've noticed that many people I've made cakes for are now divorced, so maybe it's a good thing that I couldn't make their cake!

One of two “naked” wedding cakes at the ceremony, alas, not made by me.

Anyway, now that the wedding is over, Jean and I have hit the road for some culinary adventures, which I will happily report on here. We are driving from Burgundy to the Périgord, to Bordeaux, to Madiran, to San Sebastian, to Carcassonne, to Avignon, then back to Burgundy before heading home in a few weeks.

I'm thrilled to be heading out for much-needed food-writer inspiration, to recharge my batteries and hopefully pick up more than a few recipes along the way.

Stay tuned!

