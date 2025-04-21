I’m in the middle of my next Substack post and had to stop to share some fun news.

Today we are launching a podcast co-hosted by chef David McMillan and yours truly called SALT LICK.

Our idea was a Chef vs Critic, Chef vs Pastry Chef, or even Opinionated Man vs Opinionated Woman dynamic, because as much as David and I agree on some things, we often disagree on others — sometimes quite heatedly!

For the past few years I’ve been part of the Corner Booth Podcast with Bill Brownstein and Aaron Rand, but when that podcast took a turn towards the political I felt that it was slowly creeping out of my zone of interest. I’m fascinated by politics but it’s not my main gig. Food, however is, so I’m thrilled to be joining David on a podcast to discuss our shared passion.

Share

I’ve known David McMillan for some 30 years, and they have been eventful. What initially brought us together as friends is in this quote of David's from a Gazette article in 1997:

“I used to slam this place and all the trouble between the French and English. But I realized that I am more Quebecois than Canadian. I'm that special breed known as an anglophone Montrealer, and I don't really fit in anywhere else." That has long been my take on life here in Montreal, and that shared belief made us fast friends.

Over the course of those 30 years, though, it hasn't always been friendly between the two of us. And that’s putting it lightly! But now in our 50s we have become friends once again, and as before, David remains the Montreal chef I turn to when I need cooking advice, ingredient advice, wine advice, and food history fact-checking. We both met Anthony Bourdain for the first time together and were friends and admirers of the late great Nicholas Jongleux. I heard about Joe Beef when it was just an idea and am probably one of the few people who knows what other name —which I preferred! — was almost chosen.

Like every food writer I’ve met, I always thought David was the most quotable chef, the best storyteller, and a superb restaurateur. Like me, he’s obsessed with the history of French cuisine and would always opt for an excellent bistro over a three-Michelin-starred restaurant.

So after many recent conversations I said to David, "You know, this would make a great podcast topic." And after much convincing, I got him to agree to give it a go. We approached our mutual friend, Dan Delmar of TNKR Media to be our producer and thanks to Dan we now have two episodes up on Spotify and Apple podcasts, so have a listen.

It's still early days, we know the sound needs adjusting and yes, I say, "OK" way too much. But it's a start and we have many great topics and fun guests lined up.

Food is a subject with no limits. We are both deeply curious to always learn more and invite YOU to join us in our exploration.

Enjoy!

PS: As for the name Salt Lick, just imagine a bunch of horses gathering around a salt lick to hang out, lick up some salt, and chill together.

Or whatever…

Leave a comment