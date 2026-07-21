Many talented hands in the Tanière kitchen.

The more I travel, the more I believe we have a fantastic food scene here in Montreal. Our restaurants are affordable, the cooking talent is deep, there’s a huge variety of cuisines to choose from, and the focus on local ingredients mixed with traditional dishes makes it unique to this region. Service, too, is superb, sharpened by some of the best sommeliers I’ve encountered anywhere.

But there’s a place that rivals Montreal on the Canadian dining front, and that’s Quebec City. I love its restaurants, and I don’t think they get the attention they deserve. Quebec City actually has more Michelin-starred restaurants than Montreal, which is remarkable considering its population is roughly 20% of Montreal’s. Yet on the North America 50 Best list, there’s only one Quebec City restaurant: Tanière³, also one of just two restaurants in Canada with two Michelin stars, the other being Pearl Morissette.

I’ve already written up past favourites like Melba (a Michelin Bib Gourmand), Arvi, and Le Clan (both Michelin-starred) on my Substack over the years. But over the past few months I’ve visited several more worth recommending, chief among them Tanière³.

When I first began reviewing Quebec City restaurants 25 years ago, La Tanière was already running outside the city near Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, where it had operated since 1977. A second generation took over in 2002 and pushed the food toward the molecular, flashy plating, rectangular plates, dry ice, a lot of “avant-garde” everything. I avoided it. After 38 years in business, it re-invented itself in 2015, moving into its current location in March 2019 under its present name, Tanière³, the “3” marking the third iteration of the restaurant.

Co-owner Frédéric Laplante, the former head chef, handed the kitchen to François-Emmanuel Nicol, formerly sous-chef at Laplante’s other restaurant, Légende. Today Nicol co-owns the restaurant alongside director Roxan Bourdelais, Karen Therrien (whose family founded the original La Tanière in 1977), and Laplante.

Chef François-Emmanuel Nicol.

The new location sits in the cellar and stone vaults of a 17th-century building in Old Quebec, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, renovated to give the resulting series of spaces the feeling of a unique experience, rather than just another fancy dinner.

The cuisine is singular too. Tanière has always served what it calls “cuisine boréale,” built around seasonality, local ingredients from land and sea, fair-trade and sustainable farming, and a mix of modern and traditional technique. A map on the menu shows every farm, fishery, dairy, and garden they source from. It’s all very very. But the team is sincere in its pursuit of excellence, and it was Nicol who pushed to get Michelin to come to Quebec in the first place. He was right to: Tanière³ scored big, and now you can expect a months-long wait for a table. Prices are steep too ($300 to $320 per person for food, with wine pairings from $120 to $230 and a non-alcoholic pairing at $95), but that’s in line for a restaurant of this calibre, with a commitment to luxury that goes well beyond our more relaxed dining scene.

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I’d followed Nicol’s success for years and met him at various events, but hadn’t dined at this latest incarnation of Tanière until he invited me to try it while I was in Quebec City for the book show in late April. It was every bit as wonderful as promised, and not at all what I expected.