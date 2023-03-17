As today is St-Patrick’s Day I wanted to wish everyone a Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! (that’s Happy St Patrick's Day! in Irish). Having visited the Emerald Isle many times (yes I’ve kissed the Blarney Stone) I could not let today pass by without offering a recipe for one of my favourite Irish foods, the wonderful soda bread.

One of the great traditions of Irish cooking is the excellence of the homemade breads, chief among them, soda bread. Not only is it one of the easiest recipes I've ever encountered resulting in a tight crumbed, full-flavoured, healthy bread, it’s also delicious when eaten alone, with butter and jam, or a thin slice of smoked salmon.

Smoked fish platter, Hatch & Sons, Dublin.

The easy part is that it’s made quickly and requires no yeast. Truth be told, it’s more of a big muffin than a bread, but the crumb is certainly bread-like and the taste and texture are unique.

However you celebrate today, be it with corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, or simply a tall pint of Guiness, hold on to this recipe and give it a go one day because it is so simple and rewarding. I can’t think of any bread that merits a thick spread of sweet butter more.

Just a few simple ingredients to make this lovely loaf.

Irish Soda Bread

for 1 rond loaf



1 1/2 cups (210 g) whole-wheat flour



3/4 cup (110 g) all-purpose flour



1/4 cup (25 g) oatmeal



1 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon baking soda



1 1/2 cups (375 mL) buttermilk



Preheat oven to 350º F (175º C). In a large bowl, combine the flours, oatmeal, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Add the buttermilk and combine until the dough forms a sticky ball. Knead the dough on a floured surface just until smooth (don’t worry if it’s a bit sticky). Do not overwork the dough.



Form the dough into a round loaf, sprinkle with flour and cut a cross in the top with a sharp knife about a 1/2- inch deep. Bake the bread on a greased cookie sheet for about 45 minutes or until golden brown. Let the bread cool on a rack completely before slicing.



Soda bread can be kept in a plastic bag for three days. It is very good toasted or even...made into croutons

