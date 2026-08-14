When I was in Ecuador last June, I took a side trip for four days to the Galápagos Islands. You might be thinking it’s a bit nuts to travel to the Galápagos for only four days (most people go for at least a week), but I’ll take even four days to see these magical islands in person.

Giant tortoises are a key attraction in the Galapagos.

After watching the David Attenborough documentaries on these Pacific islands off the coast of Ecuador with my kids, I arrived knowing a bit about what to expect. I knew this is where Darwin’s theory of evolution was based, I knew I’d see tortoises and sea turtles, as well as iguanas and blue-footed boobies. And I did. But I was also curious about the food, and I was fortunate enough to taste some of the best in the region.

The view from the dining room terrasse at Pikai Lodge

We stayed at one of the few hotels on the islands, the Pikaia Lodge, a luxury eco-lodge on Santa Cruz Island, often called the Galápagos’ first true luxury hotel, and a Relais & Châteaux property at that. Instead of the usual bible, there’s a copy of Darwin’s Origin of Species in the nightstand drawer. Here, apparently, natural selection get the last word over Genesis.

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Pikaia Lodge sits on the rim of an old volcano on Santa Cruz Island, which sounds dramatic until you remember most of the Galápagos is a series of volcanic islands. Unlike most Galápagos trips, where travellers have to live on a boat all week, guests here sleep on solid ground and take day trips out on the lodge’s own yacht. One day it’s iguana spotting and snorkeling with sea lions, the next it’s a tortoise farm, where giant tortoises wander in search of vegetation to munch.

Pikaia Lodge’s fabulouschefs: executive chef, Cristian Puente and pastry chef Carolina Asanza.

Pikaia Lodge’s kitchen is run by a chef Cristian Puente, whose cuisine fuses Ecuadorian technique with Peruvian and international touches. Having worked at top international restaurants like Alinea in Chicago, Puente knows how to make a splash with local ingredients in dishes like ceviches, crudos, whole roast local snapper, and prawn with squid ink risotto. His elaborate tasting menu in this far-flung location is the least expected treat on these islands.

A series of exquisite ceviches by chef Cristian Puente

Upon arrival in my room, I spotted a welcome cookie on my bureau, which I saved for a later taste. A few days later, when I bit into it — or better yet devoured it — I discovered the best chocolate cookie I had ever eaten. And I’ve eaten more than my share of chocolate cookies!

When we think of South American food, we immediately picture shrimp, fish, exotic fruit, and root vegetables. All true. But along with coffee, chocolate is also one of Ecuador’s most famous ingredients, and many (like Thomas Keller, I’m told) consider Ecuadorian chocolate the best in the world.

This cookie was so deeply flavoured, with more of a fruity taste than a bitter one. I loved it, and the next time I saw Puente, I asked not for a ceviche recipe or his delicious flan recipe, but for this cookie. The next day, at my departure, he handed me an envelope: the recipe, shared by pastry chef Carolina Asanza. So kind!

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The cookies packaged at the Lodge

I used Ecuadorian chocolate and cocoa powder to make this cookie, and it turned out beautifully, but you can use the best ingredients you can find and recreate this cookie too, which I’m almost certain wouldn’t be the case with many of the exquisite fish or seafood dishes served at the Pikaia Lodge.

For those, you’ll have to visit Ecuador yourself.

Pikaia Lodge Chocolate Cookies

Makes approximately 27 large (50g) or 60 small (23g) cookies.