I’m in Paris as I write this, a day after a week-long trip in Ireland on some family business. While there, I visited one of my favourite food destinations in the world, the Ballymaloe Cooking School.

Ballymaloe Cooking School students in action

Driving up to the Ballymaloe school this week, I had a flashback to my last visit here in 2014 when I stayed at the Ballymaloe House Hotel, a Georgian manor turned-hotel in Shanagarry in County Cork (Southwest Ireland). It was luxurious, but in that very comfortably chic English-manor-house way where everything is posh, yet nothing is overdone.

The magnificent Ballymaloe House Hotel

Next to the house is a café, a magnificent walled garden, a cookery supply and book shop, and plenty of grounds to explore. Yet besides the dreamy setting, I figured the many visitors around me were here for the same reason I was: to experience this mecca of Irish food first hand.

The Ballamaloe House dining room, left, and the café tea goodies, right.

This time I was here to visit the gardens, see more of the school, and re-connect with the school’s co-founder and director, Darina Allen, Ireland’s best known cook and a best-selling author and host of the cooking show, “Simply Delicious,” for nine seasons on Irish television.

With Darina Allen at the cooking school dining room.

If ever you plan a trip to Ireland, I would highly recommend visiting the school to either see the gardens or, better yet, take a cooking class. Truth be told, they are expensive, but considering the surroundings and the quality of the cooking and education here, the cost is well-merited.

Mise-en-place for a cooking class

I’d also highly recommend a stay at the hotel, and most especially a meal at the beautiful dining room where the food is made with ingredients grown on site, the service is incredibly warm, and the setting cannot be beat. The breakfast is the best I’ve ever experienced. Honestly, it might just be my favourite dining destination in the world. But then again, Ballymaloe (pronounced Ballymaloo) is a name that came up in my house often.

The original Ballaymaloe Cookbook

As long as I can remember, an edition of The Ballymaloe Cookbook has graced the cookbook shelf in my house. Written by Myrtle Allen in 1977, the book is filled with recipes for this sort of fantasy Irish cuisine, some of which is very French, some of which is rather English, and quite a bit of which is full-on Irish. I say fantasy because flipping through the pages, one can't help but start dreaming of the idyllic food-filled life Ballymaloe represents, with produce straight from the garden, seafood from the nearby Ballycotton pier, local beef, lamb and thick rashers (bacon) from the butcher at Cloyne, eggs from the henhouse, as well as brown bread, cakes and scones baked on-site daily. It's not a show-stopping restaurant like Noma or Pierre Gagnaire, but for some of us - especially those who love to cook - it's far more appealing

Bread for sale at the cooking school and apple/blackberry pies from the class lunch.

It all began with Myrtle Allen, who arrived at Ballymaloe House in 1947 with her husband Ivan, a vegetable farmer and dyed-in-the-wool gourmet, and eventually opened a restaurant on site in 1964. Her cuisine was based on the best local and seasonal ingredients. Her menu changed daily. Though we tend to credit this sort of approach to chefs like Alice Waters and her disciples, Allen was cooking this way a full seven years before Waters opened her famous restaurant, Chez Panisse in 1971. Food for thought.

I spoke with Myrtle Allen at Ballymaloe House in July of 2014 over tea and sponge cake (see interview here), asking about Irish cuisine and her part in it. At 90 years of age, Allen was a bit frail, yet still recalled her early days in the kitchen, cooking, teaching and writing books. Sadly, she passed away in 2018 at the age of 94, proving that all that gorgeous Irish butter perhaps isn’t the health hazard we all believe it to be.

The Anglo-Irish cuisine that made Ballymaloe a gourmet destination for the past 50 years is exactly the sort of food still served in the House's dining room where there is no pretence, nothing flashy, no fusion confusion, and no star chef making the rounds of the tables. Like Allen herself, it's just simple and civilized. "We were always interested in food, goodfood," Myrtle Allen explained. "At home we always lived off the land, lived off our garden." Sounds about perfect.

Ireland has a long tradition of baking and a wealth of wonderful ingredients, yet it was not until the cooking coming out of this country house hotel started to garner international recognition in the late '70s, that the Irish food scene began to take flight. Food lovers at the time marvelled over colourful spreads in magazines like Gourmet and Bon Appétit of Ballymaloe recipes like soda bread, steak with stout, apple cake or exotic-sounding carrageen moss pudding.

An all-Irish cheese selection at dinner.

Darina Allen, Myrtle Allen's daughter-in-law, carried the torch to the next generation of cooks eager to adopt the no-nonsense, local-food-driven Irish cuisine ideal by opening the cooking school, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Co-founded with Rory O'Connell, brother of Darina and head chef of Ballymaloe House for a decade, the school continues to draw amateur cooks from the world over to its mindbogglingly beautiful facilities, complete with an organic farm and acres of breathtaking gardens.

Gardens galore at the Ballymaloe Cooking School.

Today, Darina's daughter-in-law, Rachel Allen, who trained at the school and worked at the hotel, takes the family name to an even greater audience with a series of books, a TV show and lines of crystal and dinner ware. Those Allen women seem unstoppable.

I first met Darina Allen during the International Association of Culinary Professionals conference in Montreal in 2003. I was lucky enough to dine with Allen in Montreal five years later when she was guest speaker for Concordia University's Canadian Irish Studies program. We met at a little restaurant on St. Denis St. where this highly-respected food authority talked to me about her drive to get people to eat local and professed her everlasting love for carrageen moss pudding. Here’s a look back at that Q&A interview.

Darina Allen at the school in 2014.

What's rotting in your home fridge right now?

I judge by my senses whether food is good or not, because I don't buy wrapped food with an expiry date on the package. That said, there is a piece of botarga caviar (mullet roe) that I've had for three years.

Name three items you always have in your fridge.

Irish butter, unpasteurized raw milk with cream rising to the top, and chorizo made by a young Irishman called Fingal Ferguson, who typifies the new breed of passionate artisan food producer in Ireland.

What snack food can you not live without?

Cashew nuts or Brazil nuts. I also like Turkish figs with a glass of Irish whisky.

Drugstore chocolate bar of choice?

I don't do drugstore chocolate bars, because I can easily go a month without chocolate.

Classic Irish dish of choice?

Colcannon, mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale, topped with a spoonful of butter.

What is it about Irish cooking that you find most important to transmit to readers of your books?

That it's absolutely based on good ingredients. I'm talking about really thinking about the origin, the breed and the seed. Irish food or any other food is really about the ingredients, fresh, local and in season.

What is the biggest misconception about Irish cuisine?

That we live on corned beef and cabbage, which is an immigrant's dish, really.

If Daniel Day-Lewis were coming to dinner, you would make ...

It would depend on what season it is. Whatever is best at the time, and certainly nothing polished. I like to take guests into the garden to pick runner beans or potatoes. People are just astounded and amazed. In summer I guess I'd make mackerel with salad leaves from the garden, and in spring I'd make green gooseberry and elderflower compote with carrageen moss pudding.

If you could have dinner with three people from any time in history, they would be ...

Nelson Mandela, but I'd be so humbled I wouldn't be able to speak; Mary Robinson, who was the president of Ireland and is a remarkable person; and then Vandana Shiva, an activist who lives in New Delhi, who led a worldwide campaign to save the seed that produces basmati rice.

The chef you find most inspiring is ...

Alice Waters. She inspired a whole generation of chefs worldwide towards sustainability and diversity, and to link up with farmers and pay them well. I also admire her Edible Schoolyard project. (A school in Berkeley, Calif., built an acre-size garden, which is tended by the children and from which many of their school-meal ingredients are sourced.)

Where and what was your last great meal?

A few weeks ago we got a few lobsters from Ballycotton (a fishing village near Cork), and served them simply with mayonnaise, an heirloom tomato salad, and a green salad made up of organic leaves.

What ingredient do you rely on most?

Maldon sea salt.

What's your favourite kitchen tool?

A really good knife.

Braise or roast?

Roast. I like all the crusty bits on the outside that caramelize all the meat juices.

Dessert or cheese?

Cheese, because I think there are so many more complex flavours in cheese. No two are quite the same.

Soup or salad?

Both. When you're tired, there's nothing like a bowl of soup. But salad makes you feel more enlivened.

Chocolate or vanilla?

Chocolate, if only because there's so much phony vanilla around.

Burgundy or Bordeaux?

Both are wonderful, but if I had to choose I'd say Burgundy, because it's more subtle.

Guinness or Harp?

I'm not a fan of either.

Chocolate pudding or carrageen moss pudding?

I'd take moss pudding every day, because it's such a traditional part of the Irish food culture. And it's packed with vitamins. All my babies were weaned on it.

What's your one weakness as a cook?

I have a real block about sushi. I feel that any sushi I make would be second-rate.

And your strength?

Breads and pastries.

Best tip for a beginner cook?

Concentrate on sourcing, and get yourself a decent kitchen kit - that is, a basic set of pots and pans.

Best music to cook to?

Classical or, for Irish traditional music, Christy Moore.

When dining out, chances are you'll order ...

Four or five courses more than I can eat. But it's done in the name of research.

What annoys you in the kitchen?

I don't like it when people who cook around me are messy.

Your favourite food city?

London at the moment is just terrific, and so is New York.

Do you have a favourite Dublin restaurant?

O'Connells in Ballsbridge. It's not pretentious and it's very good value for money.

If you could dine anywhere in the world tomorrow night and price is no object, where would that be?

I would return to a restaurant called Tlamanalli run by three sisters by the name of Mendoza in the Teotitlan Valley in Oaxaca, Mexico. They cook absolutely everything from scratch. It's not expensive, but it is tough to get to from Ireland.

