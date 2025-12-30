Despite the mistakes in the recipe, I eventually got there!

The cookbooks I use most are the ones I wrote. I wonder if that’s the case with most cookbook authors, but be it a pie crust, a soup, or a brined turkey, if I’m reaching for a recipe, I opt for my own. When I look through my books, I giggle a bit thinking these are really just my favourite recipes I wanted to have all in one place that I am so happy to share. Now at ripe old the wonderful age of 58, having cooked for close to half a century, I know what I’m after in a dish, and anything I’ve put in a book is my conclusion on what I want it to look like, feel like, and most importantly, taste like.

That said, one cannot live on one’s recipes alone, so I often break out of my norm and go off in search of recipes to expand my repertoire. I recently came upon one from the New York Times baking site for a sheet-pan chicken dish with raisins and croutons that I adored, but adapted to my taste (I always sear meat in a sheet-pan recipe before placing it on the sheet pan to get a bit of extra colour and crispness on the skin). And then yesterday, when planning for a dinner party, I thought, why not give one of those rolled Pavlovas a go? It’s still the holiday season and a rolled Pavlova looks like a bûche so let’s go!

Now if you search the internet, you’ll find plenty of rolled Pavlova recipes, but I just so happened to have the original North American edition of the Ottolenghi Sweet cookbook on my side table, and there on p. 263 was a beautiful rolled Pavlova garnished with peaches and blackberries. Yum! I had some berries in my fridge and thought this cake would be the ideal way to make them shine.

The original recipe from my book.

Now I had rarely used the Ottolenghi Sweet book for good reason. It was notoriously full of mistakes. How many mistakes? Try 21 at last count. Yikes! But to be fair, you’d be hard pressed to find a cookbook that didn’t have at least one error. Both my first and second French cookbooks have errors in the pie dough recipes caused by last-minute edits and metric conversions. It’s a pisser, but it happens. I’ve found mistakes in almost every cookbook I own, even ones by the biggest names in the business. But 21 errors?! Apparently they came from the conversion of oven temperatures from the U.K. edition to the North American edition, but even that doesn’t make sense to me because conversions aren’t that hard to manage. Happily, many people had their books replaced and you can find sheets like the one below with all of the corrections.

Talk about a lot of corrections….

Anyway, back to the rolled Pavlova. So I read through the recipe and in the back of my mind, though I knew there were mistakes in the book, I figured my chances of falling on one of the faulty recipes was probably pretty low, so I forged ahead. My pastry chef senses went off when I saw the high oven temperatures, but having not made a rolled Pav before, I figured those high temperatures were part of the technique. So I carried on, as the recipe requested, placing a sheet of meringue in the oven at 450 degrees F and immediately dropping the temperature to 400 degrees for 35 minutes more.

At about the 15-minute mark, I began to smell burning meringue and yes, it was a disaster. And then I did a little research on the faulty Sweet recipes, and yes, the rolled Pavlova was one of the faulty recipes. The correct oven temp was 375 degrees to begin and then 350 degrees for 32 minutes. Big difference! So I threw out the first and made it again, and it worked like a charm. But jeez, throwing out ingredients is never fun.

Anyway, consider it my last experiment of 2025, and here’s to reliable recipes for 2026!

As for the results of the rolled Pavlova: excellent, but I couldn’t resist adapting the recipe to make it even better (baking temperatures aside, I wasn’t wild about some of the Ottolenghi measures either).

This is my last baking post of 2025, and next up I’ll mention some of my favourite chefs of last year, in Montreal and elsewhere on my travels. Here’s to more magnificent eating and drinking in 2026!

Pavlova Bûche

Serves 10-12