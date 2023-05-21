A Spring Stew
A recipe for those last chilly nights
It is an absolutely glorious May day here in Montreal, complete with bright sunshine, perfect cool/warm temperatures, and blooms galore. It’s that time of year when you get caught wearing sandals at night when others are cautiously wearing boots, and the frost-free date is completely ignored by overly enthusiastic gardeners who must get in those rows of annuals ASAP!
It has been a gorgeous spring, but the warm weather we experienced last month has been shy to make a comeback. It’s so cold this year that Quebec wine makers were burning fires in their vineyards last week in an attempt to beat Mother Nature who decided to hit us with below-zero temperatures. What a stressful 24 hours they experienced!
As for cooking, I have so much on my plate these days that getting food on the plate each night has been a challenge. The easy way out has resulted in an excess of meat, because meat is really the simplest ingredient to prepare. A salad will always be more work than a grilled pork chop.
But in this in-between season, a good month before most our local produce starts to make an appearance, I’m kind of at a loss of what to cook. Tired of braised dishes and not quite ready for the grilling season, I’ve been in search of inspiration.
Lying in bed one night, I dreamt up a recipe to bring some of my favourite flavours and textures together. I thought of a risotto, but with plenty of mix-ins. I didn’t want it to be meat-focused but I did want it to be lush and comforting, the kind of dish you don’t necessarily eat at the table but gobble from a deep bowl sitting on the sofa.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.