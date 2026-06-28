At the market in Quito, a saleslady holding babacoa fruit.

When the invitation for a trip to Ecuador arrived a few months ago, I was intrigued. Having recently returned from a trip to Lima, Peru, I’d already fallen hard for the gastronomy of one Latin American country. Could Ecuador be the next?

I immediately began searching for information about this country, or more specifically the capital city of Quito, home of the restaurant behind the invitation: Nuema.

A quick Google search turned up this overview:

“Quito, the capital of Ecuador, is the world’s second highest capital city (after La Paz, Bolivia), sitting at 2,850 meters (9,350 feet) in the Andes. Famous for its UNESCO listed Historic Old Town, stunning volcanic backdrop, and proximity to the equator, it serves as a vibrant cultural hub and the perfect gateway to the Galápagos.”

As for ingredients, corn, roots, herbs, seafood, fruit and plantains dominated most lists, which, though true, barely scratch the surface of what this region has to offer. But what really convinced me to go was Nuema. The co-chefs, real life couple Alejandro Chamorro and Pía Salazar, have in the dozen years since their restaurant opened in 2014 made Ecuador a gastronomic destination. More on the restaurant in my next post.

I was fortunate enough to visit the market with Chamorro to see firsthand the ingredients Ecuadorian chefs have access to.

Nuema chef, Alejandro Chamorro at the Quito market.

Fruits known as “exotic” around here are mainstays of Quito’s kitchens, though it’s not the mangoes, passion fruit and bananas you’ll see on menus so much as taxo (banana passion fruit), guanábana (soursop), babaco (from the papaya family) and the especially odd pacay (ice cream bean), a long, pod like fruit filled with a fluffy, cotton-like white pulp with a taste similar to vanilla ice cream.

A fresh cocoa pod at the market in Quito.

And let’s not forget the theobromas, the most popular being cocoa and macambo. Cocoa you know (and if not, see the real deal above), but macambo is surely unknown to most and can easily identified by its hard, white patterned shell. The yellow pulp inside the seeds is sweet, with notes of mango, banana and soursop. Unlike cacao beans, toasted macambo seeds can be eaten as a crunchy, nut-like snack with a flavour similar to pecans.

A chocolate and macambo cake topped with a macambo bean at Pia Pâtisserie and Café in Quito.

At the market we found several stands selling dried herbs, from chamomile to cinnamon leaves and flowers, plus mounds of tubers ranging from stem tubers (potatoes, melloco and oca) to root tubers like yuca and camote (sweet potato).

Top left, dried herb stands at the market, right, dried cinnamon leaves, bottom left, oca tubers, and right mounds of potatoes.

Ecuador is the world’s leading exporter of farmed shrimp, having recently surpassed crude oil as the country’s top export commodity. Small scale, domestic artisanal fisheries along the coast catch wild shrimp for local consumption, but wild caught shrimp isn’t exported in any significant volume. The industry’s massive scale is built entirely on advanced aquaculture of Pacific whiteleg shrimp, reaching around $8 billion USD in exports. That’s a lot of shrimp.

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Shrimp galore at the market in Quito.

Funnily enough, I didn’t eat shrimp all that often in Quito, but when I did, the crustaceans were large, meaty and barely cooked. My mother was a great shrimp lover, and I thought of her often eating dishes like the one served at Pez Bela restaurant in Quito.

Spicy shrimp at Pez Bela restaurant in Quito.

Ceviche also featured at every restaurant I visited: Nuema, Pez Bela and the wonderful Clara.

Beautiful ceviche at Clara restaurant in Quito.

Though hugely popular in restaurants the world over, ceviche dates back over 2,000 years to pre-Columbian times, when natives used acidic local fruit to cure raw fish before the Spanish introduced citrus and red onion in the 16th century. Both Peru and Ecuador claim to be its birthplace, and I happily ate my fill in both Lima and Quito. My favourites feature a leche de tigre sauce made with lime juice, cilantro, chili peppers and fish sauce, with onion, garlic or ginger (or all three) added to round out the flavour.

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Because the area around Quito is so mountainous, I’m told the local beef tends to be tough, since the cattle climb hills their whole lives, so meat is a minor player on Quito menus, though we did enjoy some Andean lamb and duck.

Fish piled high at the Quito market.

Fish and seafood are the real main event in Ecuador, especially local albacore tuna, rainbow trout, mahi mahi, sea bass, red snapper and grouper. I’d forgotten how meaty and delicious grouper is, since we see so little of it here in Quebec.

Oysters and scallops are popular in Canada too, and we ate plenty, but not paiche, a meaty white fish native to the Amazon basin that I first tasted in Lima. One of the world’s largest scaled freshwater fish, it can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh over 400 pounds.

Paiche is often compared to halibut, sea bass or cod, though I find it more delicate in texture. A a big fish, yes, and a gorgeous fish too.

Now let’s not forget about the chocolate…

Ecuador is also a global cocoa superpower, supplying over 60% of the world's premium "Fine Aroma" cocoa. The Ecuadorian Amazon is the oldest known site of human cacao use and has long been celebrated as the cradle of cocoa cultivation. Recently, Ecuador has been riding an unprecedented economic boom thanks to its cocoa crops. Due to supply shortages in West Africa, Ecuador has sharply increased production and is on track to become the world's second largest cocoa producer by the end of the 2026/27 season. High international prices have pushed cocoa exports past $3.6 billion, outperforming even the country's impressive banana and mining sectors. Yet rather than simply exporting raw beans, local chocolate makers have turned Ecuador into an award winning hub for bean-to-bar chocolate.

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Popular cocoa brands in Ecuador

Three to consider:

To'ak Chocolate: Producers of what's considered the world's most expensive chocolate, To'ak makes its bars from pure ancestral Nacional cacao, an incredibly rare variety grown in the Piedra de Plata valley. The company takes a similar approach to chocolate as fine wine and spirits, aging chocolate buttons in cognac, whiskey, sauternes or native wood casks for years. They also flavour chocolate by placing the buttons in large mason jars with ingredients like tea, black pepper or vanilla bean, which slowly infuse the cocoa butter over time. On top of that, they age chocolate and sell it by vintage, a first for me, and the results are surprising.

Paccari (or Pacari)

The leader in organic, biodynamic Ecuadorian chocolate, Pacari is widely available in Quito chocolate shops and you’ll find a good selection at the airport as well. Not only has the chocolate won hundreds of International Chocolate Awards, it is strictly vegan, soy free and dairy free. They also make terrific vegan ice cream, including the vary rare cocoa pulp ice cream made from the white pulp that surrounds the beans!

República del Cacao:

The BIG brand readily available throughout Latin America, this Ecuadorian chocolate is focused on preserving traditional Latin American chocolate heritage through hyper local traceability, using cacao from the Guayaquil region.

Coffee is another Ecuadorian specialty; it’s one of the few countries that grows and exports both Arabica and Robusta. Its varied geography — volcanoes, coastal plains, the Amazon basin and the Galápagos— creates microclimates that produce complex, third-wave coffee, the most sought after being Ecuadorian Geisha. Originally from Ethiopia and popularized in Panama, Geisha beans grown in Ecuador’s volcanic soils are renowned for their full-bodied, tea-like clarity and floral aromas. We enjoyed a tasting at the Broz coffee shop in Quito, where the emphasis is on roast profiles and developing close relationships with farmers and the local community.

All taken, Ecuador has a remarkable amount of raw culinary material for one country to work with, supplying cooks with unique ingredients ideal for creating a distinct cuisine strongly tied to its terroir.

Next post: what Quito’s best chefs are doing with it.

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