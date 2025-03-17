It’s St-Patrick’s Day and as a Canadian of Irish descent (my paternal grandmother was born in County Leitrim) I cannot resist posting a recipe on this glorious day of celebration!

I’m sorry to be getting this to you late in the day but I’ve been working on the edits for my next English cookbook and it is a long process that requires intense concentration, which is not exactly my specialty! But I also posted a recipe for soda bread last year so if cake’s not your thing, have a try at that.

The table I set up for, “An Irish Tea” my first food story in the Montreal Gazette.

The recipe I’m featuring this year is for an apple cake, a tea favourite and traditional Irish sweet from the Emerald Isle. The recipe hails from, “An Irish Tea” the first food story I wrote back in 1998 for The Montreal Gazette. I was a cooking teacher at the time and had NO idea that most newspaper food features included recipes from cookbooks. So I worked hard at trying to re-invent the Irish apple cake, a cake which frankly has about a much pizzaz as a cheese sandwich.

So I added some spice and a thick layer of frosting flavoured with Bailey’s Irish Cream because why not? Though made with Irish whiskey and cream, Bailey’s isn’t especially Irish, having been created by a London advertising exec by the name of Tim Jago. The story is quite interesting, yet hardly inspiring for those in search of beloved Irish ingredients! But hey it works well in an icing and reminds me of my youth when I’d drink a tumbler of Bailey’s on ice enjoying its coffee-milkshake-like flavour while slowly getting buzzed. Unfortunately when testing this recipe today I realized my bottle of Bailey’s is no longer, and until my sons replenish it (ahem!), I used my best Irish Whiskey in the icing instead. Yum!

I’ve often noticed apple cakes on tea spreads in Ireland, but the loveliest came from a woman named Breifnì (pronounced Breff-ni) who lives in the house my father grew up in in a tiny village by the name of Bornacoola in County Leitrim. She invited us over for tea and on the table was an apple cake, but not just any apple cake but an apple cake made with the apples from the apple tree in her backyard planted by my great grandmother! Whoa.

The cake was quite plain, a bit tough in texture and I think there was icing but I’m not sure. I was just so overwhelmed by the provenance of those apples!

You can make this cake for any occasion, and it would be lovely without the icing, or even with a scoop of ice cream, say caramel or a nice vanilla. Or bring a little Canada into the plate with a scoop of maple sorbet or ice cream.

I hope I can return the favour one day and make one for Breifnì.

Happy St-Patrick’s Day!

Apple Tea Cake

Serves 8

This cake is lovely with or without the icing, and especially lovely with a cup of tea.

1 1/2 cups (210 g) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 large apple, peeled and cored

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1/2 cup (110 g) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup (140 g) granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup (110 g) sour cream

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Irish cream frosting (see recipe)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 C). Butter and flour an 8-inch round springform pan or cake pan. Measure flour, salt, spices and baking powder into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine well. Grate the apple on the medium grid of a box grater, and toss with the lemon juice and zest.

In another bowl with an electric mixer, cream the butter, vanilla extract and the sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and beat until the mixture is smooth. Blend in the sour cream and slowly add the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in the apple pieces.

Transfer the mixture (it will be quite thick) into the prepared pan, and spread out evenly. If you won’t be icing the cake, sprinkle over the sugar. Bake for 50 minutes or until the cake is golden brown and is beginning to pull away from the sides. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then invert on to a rack to let it cool completely before icing.

This cake can be kept well wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or frozen for up to two months.

Irish Whisky Frosting

3/4 cup (170 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

pinch salt

3 tablespoons Irish Cream OR

2 tablespoons Irish whiskey and 1 tablespoon heavy cream

2 cups (280 g) icing sugar, sifted

In a bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter until smooth. Add salt and Irish cream (or whiskey and cream). Blend in icing sugar and beat until light and fluffy.

Place the cooled cake, top side down on a serving platter. With a serrated knife, cut in half horizontally. Spread one-third of the icing evenly on to the base layer and replace the top layer on the icing. Spread the remaining frosting on to the top and sides of the cake.

This icing is best made the day it will be served. The cake can be kept at room temperature.