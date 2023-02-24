When my first cookbook, Chez Lesley, was released, I was never big on sharing recipes. “Let them buy the book!” I said to all the marketing people I met as I held on, greedily, to those recipes I had worked on for hours on end. Eventually you do have to give away a few to promote the book, but for me that was like pulling teeth. Recipes take a lot of work to get right so when you see a publication print as many as five, you feel more than a little worried that you’re giving away too much.

Even the decision here of what to share with free subscribers and what to keep behind a paywall is challenging. I think the idea is to give out a few recipes to say, hey if this is your style of food or if this recipe is up your alley, I have a whole book filled with more. It’s like this is the trailer and the book is the movie. And I would encourage everyone here to pick up either Chez Lesley or the English version, Make Every Dish Delicious, because frankly, I think it’s a damn good book. 😁

From the feedback I’ve received from people who are cooking from it, the most popular sweet recipes appear to be the chocolate cake, the lemon “week-end” cake, the cinnamon buns, the bread, the brownies, the scones, and especially the chocolate chip cookies and maple pecan shortbreads. Of the savoury, I’d say the red curry shrimp, the carbonara, the no-fuss chicken Kiev (which I should change to Kyiv), and the trout en papillote are the recipes I’m hearing about most. Funnily enough those are my favourite recipes too, though I’d encourage everyone to also try the lemon tart, the fausso bucco, the poulet Antoine, the tartiflette and the pesto. Oh and the soups… and salads… ok I’ll stop now.😁😁

But let’s go back to that trout en papillote. The original recipe came from chef Danny St-Pierre who made it for an article of mine for the Montreal Gazette back in 2012. This was part of the Chef Smackdown series where I pitted two of the city’s top chefs in a friendly competition to make a dish according to a theme. I tasted both recipes, chose a winner, and printed the recipe in the paper. This smackdown with St-Pierre and chef Martin Juneau using trout as the star ingredient was one of the best.

When describing his influence in making his recipe, St-Pierre said:

"This dish is inspired by one made by my Uncle Joe on the grill, who wrapped the trout in foil over a mix of potatoes and onion. It was the first fish dish I ate that wasn't a fish stick."

After the competition this recipe quickly became my go-to for dinner parties because it can be assembled in advance and the presentation is just so cool.

Ready to bake! Photo by Maude Chauvin

Over time I adapted the recipe, reducing the butter by half and using leeks over pearl onions (which are a drag to peel and not always easy to find). I also use salmon more often than St-Pierre’s favoured salmon trout (a.k.a. “Fjord Trout”) from the Ferme Piscicole des Bobines in the Eastern Townships. Other fish filets work well this recipe including haddock, cod, sablefish and even halibut.

Ready to wrap!

So though I’m always a bit reticent to share recipes, I’m happy to share this one created by the amazing Danny St-Pierre. And for a video of me making this dish, check out this clip from Global morning news.

Ready to serve, right in the papillote package! Photo by Maude Chauvin

Trout en Papilotte with Onion Beurre Blanc and Potatoes

Serves 4

about 8 new potatoes, peeled

4 skinless trout or salmon filets (about 150g each)

16 pearl onions, peeled OR 2 medium leeks*

2 to 4 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

4 tablespoons (55g) butter

1 cup (225 mL) good dry white wine

1/4 cup (60 mL) whipping cream

4 scallions, chopped

4 sheets of parchment paper to wrap the fish

Preheat oven to 500º F (250ºC).

Place the potatoes in a pot of cold, salted water and bring to a boil. When they can easily be pierced with the point of a knife, drain, and slice into 1/2-inch rounds. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat, melt two tablespoons of the butter and sweat the onions (or leeks) and garlic until softened. Deglaze with the wine and reduce the liquid by half. Add cream and, off heat, stir in all another tablespoon of the butter. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Lay four large rectangles of parchment paper about 12X15-inches (30X38 cm) in size, on your counter and spoon equal amounts of the onion sauce in the center of each sheet. Lay over the slices of cooked potato equally over each and then sprinkle over the scallions. Next, place a fish filet atop the potatoes, season with salt and pepper, then place a quarter of the remaining tablespoon butter over each. Fold the top left hand corner of the parchment to meet the bottom right hand corner, and starting at the left, crimp the edges of the paper from left to right to seal the packages, forming a half moon, then place them on one layer on a large baking sheet.

The packages at this point can be assembled and refrigerated several hours in advance. Just let them come to room temperature for 20 minutes before baking.

Bake for 15 minutes, then immediately slide each package right onto each guest’s plate, instructing everyone to rip open each package. You can add a pinch of salt or a squeeze of lemon, but really, it’s not necessary.

*If using the leeks: Trim the bushy roots and slice off the dark green tops. Peel off any withered or damaged outer leaves, then halve them lengthwise. Rinse to clean under cold water, getting well between the layers. Lay the leeks down flat on a cutting board and slice thin.

