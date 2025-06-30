Same recipe as the galette, but with different dough. Delicious!

I recently posted about the process behind the making of the antipasto tart recipe for my next French book. I realize it’s a bit of an effort, and in summer sometimes you want a recipe that doesn’t call for a multitude of steps. So I decided to share the recipe on which that tart was based, a tomato tart that is found in my last French book and in my upcoming English book.

The reason I wanted to share it is because I made it the other day as an appetizer for a dinner party and BOY was it even delicious! And not only was it a hit at dinner, but maybe even better the next day, eaten cold straight out of the fridge.