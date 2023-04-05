Cream eggs you can make yourself.

In 2016, I wrote a story about the Easter chocolate production at the legendary confectionary shop, Chocolats Andrée. Opened on Parc Ave. in Montreal in 1941 by sisters Madeleine Daigneault and Juliette Farand, this elegant chocolaterie was still going strong under third-generation owner Stéphanie Saint-Denis. Her grandmother, Madeleine, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 97, lived above the chocolaterie, "still coming down to the store check on things every once in awhile," said Saint-Denis.

After 78 years in business, the shop closed in 2018. There is a new Chocolats Andrée shop carrying on the name, but the style of chocolates is quite different than the old-school, hand-dipped bonbons they were famous for. That said, they still sell THE EGG! Was is the egg? A fondant filled Easter egg, beloved by many Montrealers and long the shop’s best-selling item each Easter.

When I visited the shop I had the chance to watch these eggs being made, which began by pouring thick sugar syrup onto a metal table, then adding large chunks of butter that were then swirled into the mass. Slowly, as the thickening syrup was moved around the table, the fondant began to crystallize, transforming from a transparent liquid to a thick, ivory paste, which was then wrapped and left to rest overnight.

The next day, it was portioned out and rolled into egg shapes (complete with yellow faux-yolk centres), and then dipped in dark chocolate not once but three times. The resulting egg was similar to many commercial varieties, yet lighter, and more delicate in texture and flavour.

Share Lick my Plate

I was given the task of trying to recreate these delectable confections for a radio show but was faced with the dilemma of the hot sugar syrup fondant production, which would be too challenging for a home baker, especially those cooking with kids. So I did a bit of research, looked at several recipes, and developed a recipe that wouldn’t require a degree in candy making.

I was worried it wouldn’t match the original but I ended up loving the results. Here is the recipe in French on the Radio-Canada website and here is the English version. Happy Easter to all!

The four stages of candy egg production: the balls of yolks, the balls of white, the dipping and then the end result.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Cream Easter Eggs

for 20 pieces

Note: this recipe requires a stand mixer, but can easily be made by hand or with a hand mixer.

1/2 cup (160 g) corn syrup

6 tbsp (80 g) soft butter at room temperature

1/2 tsp. fine salt

Vanilla beans scraped from a pod (optional)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups (375 g) sifted powdered sugar, plus an additional 1 cup (125 g) for rolling

about 12 oz (350 g) bittersweet chocolate

In a stand mixer bowl fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the syrup, butter, salt, and vanilla beans and extract. Mix at high speed to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula and mix for an additional 30 seconds.

On low speed, slowly blend in the powdered sugar. Mix, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, and finish with by beating on high speed, until the batter is completely smooth.

Pour one-third of the mixture into a small bowl and add enough food coloring (about a dozen drops of yellow and one drop of red) to achieve the "egg yolk" color.

Cover both bowls with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 15 minutes. It’s imperative for this mixture to be very cold to shape it into balls.

Once the mixture is well chilled, place the yellow dough on a work surface previously sprinkled with powdered sugar. Working quickly, roll the dough into a ball about 10 inches (25 centimetres) long and cut 20 pieces, 1/2 an inch (1.25 centimetres) each.

Sprinkle the pieces with powdered sugar and roll into balls, placing them on a plate covered with plastic wrap as you go. Return to the freezer.

Repeat with white dough, but roll into a 20-inch (50-centimetre) long ball. Cut out 20 pieces of 1 inch (2.5 centimetres) each, sprinkle with powdered sugar and roll the dough into balls. (At any time, if the dough is too sticky to work with, put it back in the freezer for a few minutes, and don't hesitate to use more powdered sugar if the mixture sticks to your hands) Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

To make the eggs: remove half the yolks from the freezer. Place one white piece in the palm of your hand and gently flatten it into a disk shape. Place a yolk in the center of the white, wrap it in the white dough, then roll it into an egg shape. If at any time the sugar mixture becomes too soft, quickly return it to the freezer. Continue this process with the other 10 or so yolks, until all your eggs are finished. Return to the refrigerator for another 30 minutes.

While your eggs are cooling, prepare the chocolate: temper the chocolate if you know this technique; if not, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave at 30 second intervals, stirring very well in between. Add 1 tbsp of neutral oil (I use peanut) to the chocolate and mix well (this will give you a little more flexibility with the chocolate by eliminating the tempering step).

Remove the eggs from the refrigerator and prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil.

Generously cover the palms of your hands with melted chocolate, roll each egg to cover it completely with chocolate, and place each egg on the clean parchment paper without touching. Return the eggs to the refrigerator and let cool for 15 minutes, or until the chocolate is set.

Repeat a second time, making sure there is a thick coating of chocolate on each egg.

Place the eggs in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes to set the chocolate. Now they are ready to eat! Enjoy! And store any leftover eggs at room temperature.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Leave a comment