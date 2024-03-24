La Côte d’or in Saulieu, Burgundy

While in France, I’ve been spending time in Burgundy, a part of the country I’d only briefly visited years ago. Located in the east-central part of France, Burgundy has five primary wine growing areas: Chablis, Côte de Nuits, Côte de Beaune, Côte Chalonnaise and the Mâconnais. I’ve actually been to Burgundy quite a few times but in the Morvan, which is further north-west than the famous wine region, which spans from Chablis to the north and Mâcon to the south.

I’m only spending a week here, but plan to make the most of it and will be adding some dining and visiting suggestions in a future post. But first I wanted to write about a detour I made en route between the Morvan and Beaune.

When driving past the town of Saulieu, we turned off the main road to visit the famous restaurant La Côte d’Or at Le Relais de Bernard Loiseau. Being a bit of a Nouvelle Cuisine history geek, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to visit the town where the late, great chef Bernard Loiseau made his name.

The charismatic, ever-smiling Loiseau with his brigade

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Loiseau was part of the generation of chefs that followed the charismatic Nouvelle Cuisine pioneers like Paul Bocuse, the Troisgros brothers, Michel Guérard, Alain Chapel and Roger Vergé who made France the capital of haute gastronomie in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Loiseau apprenticed under the Frères Troisgros, who never thought much of their wisecracking apprentice. After toiling in Paris bistros, Loiseau headed to Burgundy to rebuild an old-fashioned restaurant, La Côte d'Or, from no-star dump to three-star Relais & Chateaux where people traveled from near and far to enjoy dishes like his famous frog's legs with garlic purée and parsley jus.

One of Loiseau’s signature dishes: Jambonnettes de grenouilles, à la purée d’ail et au jus de persil.

For a time, Loiseau seemed to have it all. By the mid-'90s, Loiseau's empire included the gastronomic restaurant, a series of cookbooks, three bistros in Paris, and a line of frozen gourmet foods. He also had three young children and a successful second marriage and was widely regarded as one of the founders of French nouvelle cuisine alongside Bocuse and Guérard, two of Loiseau's closest friends — and competitors.

The Côte d’Or dining room, surrounded by gardens on all sides.

Despite his massive success, Loiseau was never satisfied. Just over 21 years ago, on February 24 2003 to be exact, it all came crashing down when news hit that he had committed suicide at age 52. For years afterwards, many speculated on the same question: Why? Some theories came from the excellent book, The Perfectionist, Life and Death in Haute Cuisine by Rudolph Chelminski.

Share

Digging deep for answers, Chelminski, who knew the chef well, recounts Loiseau's childhood in Clermont-Ferrand to the height of his career, followed by his slow spiral into depression. Loiseau’s story is not just that of a chef’s climb to the top ranks of his profession, but the workings and importance of the Guide Michelin, the highly reputed restaurant guide that awarded Loiseau its highest accolade - three stars - in 1991. Three stars was Loiseau's ultimate ambition, and the road to fulfilling that goal was arduous. But the fear of losing that rating was just as taxing, but enough to trigger Loiseau's suicide?

Chelminski claims that hypothesis was exaggerated. To him, Loiseau's depression is better explained by the pressure all chefs shoulder to maintain high standards while keeping their cooking viable for fickle customers swayed by cutthroat critics.

His insecurity also stemmed from the Cote d'Or's obscure location. Even at the height of his fame, the restaurant was often dead in winter. Combine that with a suspected bipolar disorder, resulting in an enthusiastic personality secretly struggling with gloom and self-doubt, and there's your answer. And though he was known as an innovator, he lacked a strong cooking technique (star chef Jacques Maximin claimed Loiseau couldn't whip up a mayonnaise). With few elements on the plates and simple sauces, "Le style Loiseau" of the '90s was no match for the complex "cuisine tendance" (trendy cuisine) of the new millennium created by trailblazers like Ferran Adria of Spain or fellow Frenchmen Marc Veyrat and Pierre Gagnaire.

Interestingly enough, those chefs took many cues - mainly an emphasis on vegetables, lighter sauces and foraged herbs - from Loiseau. And unlike so many tyrants in the French food world, the energetic, ever-smiling chef was well-loved. Loiseau epitomized the chef's life: work, struggle, passion, frustration, accolades and despair. Yet in his tireless quest to please every customer, he appears to have forgotten himself.

Cut away to France, 2024.

If Loiseau were alive today he would be 73. His restaurant is now rated two Michelin stars, but so are those of two of Michelin’s longest three-star holders, the late Paul Bocuse and chef Marc Haeberlin of L’Auberge de L’Ile. Guy Savoy, often touted as the world’s best chef, lost his third star in 2023, as did Marc Veyrat in 2019.

Roger Vergé’s famous restaurant, Le Moulin de Mougins, changed hands often after the late chef sold it in 2003 and now holds no stars. Jacques Maximin gained and lost stars at several restaurants throughout his career. Alain Chapel passed away at age 52, and his eponymous restaurant shuttered in 2012 after his sons took over. Despite their investments and good will to turn the business around, they were unable to maintain or even increase the level of quality demanded by a then "two-star" restaurant.

Share Lick my Plate

Of Loiseau’s contemporaries, Georges Blanc (81) and Michel Guérard (90), have maintained their three-star ratings. Other three-star holders among the Nouvelle Cuisine masters belong to the next generation, such as Anne-Sophie Pic at Restaurant Pic and chef Michel Troisgros at the Maison Troisgros, who has recently handed the mantle over to his son, César. The late chef Joël Robuchon’s 32-time-starred restaurant empire is now being managed by his children who are presently suing the succession lawyers for millions of euros over mismanagement of funds. Ouf!

Meanwhile in Saulieu, the Loiseau empire appears to be holding strong, and for that the credit goes to Loiseau’s wife Dominique who kept the restaurant going long after her husband’s suicide. Her three children, Bérangère, Bastien and Blanche have also been active in keeping the businesses active with an award-winning spa at the Relais and three bistros throughout the region of Bourgogne-Franche-Compté. Blanche is the chef at their newest bistrot, Loiseau du Temps in Bésançon.

Chef Blanche Loiseau

As I have neither the funds nor the appetite to handle the gastronomic restaurant, (where tasting menus range from $144 at lunch to $350 and $455 for dinner per person before alcohol), I lunched at the Loiseau des Sens bistrot in Saulieu (the others are in Beaune, Dijon, and Bésançon). At $40 to $70 for lunch, it’s not only a far more affordable option, but a great way to experience a bit of the Loiseau magic.

Loiseau bistrot lunch: top left, Jerusalem artichoke soup, right, the gorgeous bread, bottom left, pork with polenta, and right, cod.

Set inside the Relais de Loiseau property, the bistrot is a chic resto that overlooks the hotel gardens and hills around Saulieu. We enjoyed a perfect Jerusalem artichoke soup, roast cod with carrots and potato foam, and pork with a mustard and Comté crust with a side of soft polenta. The wines, a St-Aubin and a Bourgogne Côte d’Or, were topnotch. The service was correct and the bill was reasonable. I would highly recommend this establishment to anyone travelling in the area.

Touring the gastronomic restaurant and hotel post déjeuner and finishing the afternoon in the posh cook’s shop next door, I thought about Loiseau, how hard he worked to build his empire and how he was — tragically — not around to see how beautifully everything had evolved.

No one will even know why he did what he did, but it made me think about how a decision in a moment of despair can seem like the only way out, and yet, if we hold back, take a breath and try to get through the hard times, the outcome can end up being less dire than we imagined.

I’m no psychologist, but after visiting Loiseau’s temple de gastronomie, I left not with a feeling of sadness, but one of hope.

Leave a comment

Share

Upgrade to a paid subscription