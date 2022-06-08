All about Feta!
That cheese may be white, crumbly and soaking in brine, but that doesn't mean it's feta.
Welcome to newsletter #28!
First off, I want to welcome ALL the new subscribers. If you are new here, please like, share, and comment. If you’re already subscribed, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you like what you see as this is a completely reader-funded newsletter.
I’m presently on a press trip in Greece (sponsored by the Feta PDO …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.