Now on to the recipe!

Tarte fine aux pommes

As it’s Friday and I’m posting this at about the time you may be planning some weekend meals and/or get-togethers, I thought it would be fun to share my recipe for my tarte fine aux pommes, the dessert I make when the last thing I have is time to do is make dessert.