Dear Readers, today I’m putting the food and recipes aside in favour of a holiday tradition I enjoy and thought would be fun to write about. Tomorrow, I’ll be sending out a cookie recipe. But for now, I wanted to write about one of my Christmas favourites… The Nutcracker!

Before the curtain rises at The Nutcracker @ Place des Arts in Montreal last week.

Have you seen the Nutcracker? If not, you’re missing out because only the most curmudgeonly sneer at this holiday favourite that for many is a Christmas tradition as beloved as the tree, the carols, the presents, and the feast!

For those in need a little background, The Nutcracker (known as Casse-Noisette in French) is a two-act ballet set to a Tchaikovsky’s score. It was first performed at St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theatre on December 18, 1892, with choreography by the famous but ailing Marius Petipa. Alas, the ballet was a flop, with critics complaining the story was boring, the ballerina was pudgy, and the music was insipid. Tchaikovsky, who died the following year at the tender age of 53, never lived to see another performance of his last ballet. How tragic to think that the most widely performed ballet in the world today, had such an inglorious debut

Snowflakes from the original 1892 production of The Nutcracker.

The ballet’s story is an adaptation of E. T. A. Hoffmann's 1816 short story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which was later revised by Alexander Dumas to a version closer to what we know today. The ballet performed in Montreal with choreography by the late Fernand Nault by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, is considered one of the best, and unlike many more modern versions sticks pretty close to the original story, which, in a nutshell, goes like this:

The first act begins at the house of the wealthy Stahlbaum family who are are hosting a swanky Christmas party for friends and family. The guests includes plenty of children, including the Stahlbaum’s offspring, Clara (a role always awarded to the prettiest pre-teen in the ballet school) and Fritz (a little boy who reminds me of all the annoying kids I babysat in the eighties).

The party evolves with plenty of dancing, drinking, and general 19th century German merrymaking. But when godfather/magician Drosselmeyer bursts onto the scene, things really pick up. Not only does the man bring dancing dolls to the festivities, he arrives with gifts for all the kids, including a nutcracker doll for Clara. Now if I gave my kids a nutcracker doll for Christmas, they would probably throw it at me, but Clara adores the nutcracker. She dances with it, cuddles it, and more or less has a nervous breakdown when Fritz breaks its head off.

As with all Christmas parties, the dancing eventually stops, the wine runs out, the kids get cranky, and the guests head home to complain about the food. The Stahlbaums also call it a night, save for Clara who sneaks back to the living room to fetch her nutcracker doll and ends up falling asleep on the couch.

OK, before questioning whether M. Hoffmann was perhaps indulging in the hallucinogens back in the day, let’s just say, from here on, the ballet switches into dream mode, starting with the entrance of mice, obviously tempted by the last of the party sandwiches leftover from the festivities. Of course, when there are mice, rats can’t be far behind, and by the time the clock strikes midnight, the stage is teeming with rodents led by a three-headed Mouse King. (Note to Mr. Stahlbaum, you have a vermin problem, call the exterminators, pronto!)

Clara, meanwhile, is now thoroughly awake and soon surrounded by a ring of writhing rodents. But just when things are looking especially precarious, enter Godfather Drosselmeyer who mysteriously reappears from behind the drapes. With a few rapid arm gestures, not only does he get the Christmas tree to double in size, but transforms the nutcracker from doll to human who, along with an army of toy soldiers, charges into battle with the mice.

Mouse King vs Nutcracker, photo Les Grands Ballets

For the next five minutes, chaos ensues with mice dying, cannon balls firing, and eventually, the Mouse King and Nutcracker having it out in a sword fight. Then, just when team Nutcracker appears to be faltering, Clara removes her slipper and hurls it at the Mouse King’s head. The slipper knocks the Mouse King out cold (surprising considering it’s a soft shoe) and after a drawn out death scene, it’s game over for team rodent.

Once the last scrap of mouse has been cleared off the stage, the music suddenly takes a romantic turn and Drosselmeyer reappears to transform the Nutcracker once again, but this time into a — you guessed it — Prince. And if you thought Clara loved the doll, you should see the way she looks at the Prince!

Snow Scene from the New York City Ballet Nutcracker

Anyway, the freshly minted Prince then sweeps Clara away to a winter wonderland (I’m thinking somewhere near Quebec City) where they are welcomed by the Snow Queen, her cavalier, and a bevy of dancing snowflakes. It’s all quite beautiful ( very Doctor Zhivago) and at the end of all the twirling and snow fall, Clara and her fresh Prince are whisked away on a reindeer-drawn sled for some new adventures who knows where.

And then it’s…INTERMISSION!

After a dramatic scene change (and a stiff gin & tonic at the lobby bar), act II begins in… The Land of Sweets!

King of the Kingdom of Sweets, photo LGBC

The curtain rises on a heavenly scene where angels twirl in clouds of dry ice led by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her cavalier. The King of Candy Land makes an appearance and soon enough, the reindeer-driven sled arrives with the Prince and Clara, who are warmly greeted by all. The Prince, who appears to be a regular in Candy Land, jumps down from the sled to tell the tale — through pantomime!— of the mouse battle. Everyone rejoices, and Clara, the heroine of the story, is rewarded with not only a lineup of impressive cakes but an equally impressive lineup of dances. First, a Spanish Dance, followed by an Arabian Dance, a Russian Dance, a Chinese Dance, the Dance of Dew Drops, the Dance of the Sheep and Shepherd, and The Waltz of Flowers. To cap off the celebrations, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier pull out all the stops in a grand pas de deux, where ballet lovers finally get to see some serious pirouettes while their kids fidget in their seats.

After a rousing coda, Clara is placed into a swan-shaped Uber bed and sent on her merry way back home to wake up for Christmas breakfast at the Stahlbaum abode (I assume she might also ask a few questions about what her mother put in the punch the night before).

The final scene culminates with cymbals clashing, and every fairy and flower waving goodbye. The curtain drops, bows are taken, and everyone heads to the parking lot to try and remember where they parked the Honda Civic!

Curtain call on opening night at Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Nutcracker

Last week I attended opening night of The Nutcracker by Les Grands Ballets Canadiens here in Montreal (performances carry on to December 30th), and encourage everyone to give it a go at least once.

As a young ballet student, I was in The Nutcracker twice in the early eighties playing an angel. Sadly, my Nutcracker memories aren’t all that pleasant because the girls I danced with were the nastiest group of competitive teenagers you’ll ever meet. But what I did enjoy was watching rehearsals, seeing the late Fernand Nault oversee his beloved ballet and give some 165 dancers, young and old, the opportunity to bring Hoffman’s fairy tale to life since 1964.

I recall Annette av Paul and Karen Tessmer as the Sugar Plum Fairies, the great John Stanzel as Drosselmeyer, and both Andrea Boardman and Andrea Davidson as regal Snow Queens. And then there were dancers like Josée Ledoux, famous for her lifts in the Chinese dance, and Maurice Lemay who brought the house down whenever he leapt his way through the Russian dance. And no one — no one! — performed the lead in the Waltz of the Flowers better than the magnificent Jerilyn Dana.

Interestingly enough, the plum role for students was not Clara (there is actually something called the “curse of Clara” because surprisingly few students who play Clara rarely make it as professional dancers). No, the plum role was the black lamb, which I recall as a far more difficult role than it is today.

Since I took part in the production, I’ve attended performances many times since. Obviously nostalgic for the production I recall, I’ve noted some details that have been lost and some costumes (like the garish purple ones in the Waltz of the Flowers) that could use a rethink. Still, The Nutcracker remains a great way to kick off the holiday festivities. Yes there are videos of the ballet online (the best being the one from the New York City Ballet), but there’s nothing quite like seeing a live performance of The Nutcracker during the Christmas season. For youngsters, it’s a great initiation to the world of make believe, classical music, and ballet. And yes, the story may seem a bit out there, but when you think about it, what fairy tale isn’t? I mean Sleeping Beauty? C’mon!

