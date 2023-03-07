Top left, Laurier BBQ mocha cake, right, Magnan Tavern’s roast beef, bottom left, Moishes marinated salmon, bottom left, Eastern European sandwiches at Charcuterie Hongroise. (Photos by John Mahoney of Montreal Gazette in 2011)

Back in 2011, I wrote a story for the Montreal Gazette featuring the 12 dishes that I believed were the city’s most iconic. I’m not talking poutine here, because poutine is not a Montreal-centric dish. Neither is tourtière. But bagels are specific to Montreal, as is our famous smoked meat and plenty of other dishes that hold a place of honour in the city's collective consciousness.

Top left, preparing Au Pied de Cochon’s foie gras poutine, right, the famous orange drink at Orange Julep, bottom left, hand sliced smoked meat at Schwartz’s, bottom right, the late Ruth Wilensky with her family at the counter at Willensky’s. (Photos by John Mahoney of the Montreal Gazette in 2001)

Food is such a strong part of the Montreal identity, that it took me all of 10 minutes when writing that feature to think up a dozen iconic dishes that have become part of our city’s culinary history. To that I could have added a few more, such as the cream egg from Chocolats Andrée, the Indulgent cake at Pâtisserie de Gascogne, or the General Tau chicken of L’Orchidée de Chine —all sadly gone today (though you will now find the Orchidée’s beloved General Tau chicken at Latitude 31).

Chocolat Andrée cream egg left, and right, the Orchid de Chine General Tau chicken.

What makes an iconic dish? It can be a trendsetter, but it can also be one that has stood the test of time, that has held its own on menus and in the population’s affections despite changing tastes and food fads. It's not always the fanciest fare, but like Montreal itself, our most famous foodstuffs are unpretentious, original, rich in history and utterly delicious.

Here was my original list back in 2001 with a few updates. Following that is my suggestions for some new contenders to replace the lost ones. Feel free to add a comment endorsing one (or several of those) or, even better, suggesting a new one.

The Givens

Montreal’s iconic bagels at St-Viateur Bagel.

1- The Mile End bagel: Is there any food that says "Montreal" more than the bagel? Since 1957, St. Viateur Bagel's 24-hour operation has been churning out 12,000 hand-rolled bagels daily. Founder Myer Lewkowicz brought his famous recipe - which requires hand-rolling, blanching in honey water, then baking in a woodburning oven - over from Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, one block over, Fairmount Bagel founder Isadore Shlafman was baking bagels at the Original Fairmount Bagel Factory - also hand-rolled, also blanched and also wood-baked - in the location (also open around the clock) we all know and love since 1949. Each has its fans, each has a lineup out the door, and each makes bagels so delicious that New Yorkers should be ashamed to call their buns with holes in the middle “bagels.”

The magnificent Beauty’s Special (photo by Beauty’s)

2- The Beautys Special: The Special, that incomparable sandwich made with lox, cream cheese and sliced tomatoes and onion, says "Montreal" to me as much as Mount Royal. "The Special and the Mish-Mash are our signature items," says Beauty’s owner Larry Sckolnick. "But the Special is our Big Mac." Often ordered to share, the Special is usually enjoyed on top of regular breakfast dishes. Sold for 65 cents in 1942, it now sells for $12. "People try to recreate it at home all the time, but come back telling us it just doesn't taste the same," says Sckolnick. When asked who made it best, he doesn't miss a beat: "My mom (the late Freda Sckolnick)," he says. "She had the touch."

3- Schwartz's smoked meat: If you're a Montrealer, chances are you grew up eating smoked meat. There are countless restaurants in the city where you can get a delicious smoked meat sandwich, but the one that has been the subject of documentaries, inspired musicals and written about in books is from Schwartz's Deli. Founded in 1928 by Reuben Schwartz, a Jewish immigrant from Romania, Schwartz's is nothing more than a long and narrow, white-tiled room packed with communal tables where everyone sits elbow to elbow noshing feverishly on smoked meat sandwiches (medium-fat being the most desirable), fries, Cherry Coke and maybe some pickles or a rib steak. The preservative-free smoked meat is made from briskets marinated with herbs and spices for 10 days and then smoked. But the real beauty here lies in the hand-slicing of the hot brisket, resulting in slices of smoked meat that retain their shape and juiciness. It's not just smoked meat - it's a work of art between two slices of rye with a smear of yellow mustard, perfected over 80 years. But don't take my word for it: Those lineups out the door, from noon to the wee hours, say it all.

4- The Wilensky's Special: There's an egg sandwich and a hot dog available, as well as a wide array of sodas made the old-fashioned way with syrup and seltzer. But the big draw at Wilensky's is the Special. Also known to old-timers and second-generation Wilensky customers as the Moe (named for Wilensky's late owner), the Special is a grilled sandwich featuring an English muffin-type egg bread filled with slices of salami and bologna spread with mustard, with the option of a slice of Swiss cheese or a Kraft Single inside. This sandwich comes with rules, though - the rules being that you don't ask for it without mustard and you never ask that it be sliced in half. Opened in 1932 by Harry Wilensky as a barber shop, which later became a cigar store and eventually a book store, variety store and lunch counter, Wilensky's is famous for mentions in Mordecai Richler's novel The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz. And yet the draw to this light-lunch counter is the setting, which hasn't changed a speck since moving to its current location in 1952. Tourists from as far away as Japan head to Wilensky's for the Special. Here's hoping they don't ask for it to be cut in half.

5- Gibeau Orange Julep: There are two Big Os in Montreal: the Olympic Stadium and the big Orange Julep on the Décarie Expressway. Built in 1945 by a man with a vision (and an obvious sense of fun), Hermas Gibeau, the three-storey, orange-shaped structure once featured roller-skating waitresses, fast food and a drink that tasted a lot like a melted Creamsicle. Today you'll find a dizzying array of options (I love their toasted hot dogs), but the main draw remains that sweet and viscous orange drink. Though the recipe is a well-guarded secret, its base is made with freshly squeezed Sunkist oranges, offering a well-publicized hit of vitamin C. As for what makes it so frothy and creamy, rumour has it that egg whites and milk are part of the formula. Though sweet enough to induce a major sugar rush, this milkshake-like beverage is best appreciated on a hot day. And though not exactly thirst-quenching, it does make for an interesting replacement for dessert.

6- APdC’s foie gras poutine: In 2001, Martin Picard opened Au Pied de Cochon and wowed Montrealers with a half-dozen signature dishes like duck in a can, foie gras hamburger and the foie gras-stuffed pig's foot. But it was his foie gras poutine that caught everyone's attention and started a North American craze for poutine in high-end restaurants instead of the usual snack bars and ski chalets. Rich as all get-out with a bed of french fries, a cream sauce laced with foie gras and egg yolks, and a final topping of cheese curds and seared nuggets of foie gras, Picard's poutine took this trashy fave from the roadside snack bar to the fine-dining scene. Though a few chefs had been toying with the idea of upscale poutine, it was Picard's dish that made its mark and influenced chefs like Toronto's Jamie Kennedy and Vancouver's Rob Feenie to feature poutine on upscale menus.

The weird but wonderful Dic Ann’s burger (photo from Dic Ann’s)

7- The Dic Ann's hamburger: The Dic of Dic Ann's was Dominic Potenza and the Ann was his wife, Ann Russell. This couple arrived in Montreal from Rochester, N.Y., to open the first Dic Ann's in 1954. Located at Crémazie Blvd. and Papineau Ave., the original location led to a second, drive-in location on Pie IX Blvd. A burger shack of sorts with the requisite roller-skating waitresses, the restaurant was operational only in warm weather at first but was then winterized, and still serves burgers today. Eventually, the restaurant franchised and expanded to 11 locations throughout the province. So what makes this burger so special? Montreal is a city where you'll find some awesome hamburgers, but the one at Dic Ann's is completely different. The patty is whisper-thin, and the buns are the thickness of pancakes but offer a chewy texture similar to a crumpet. But the real secret to the Dic Ann's burger is the weird secret sauce - think chili sauce without the beans. The burger is served with a wooden stick to lift it out of the sauce pool. Take a bite and feel the slightly spicy sauce ooze into the crunchy lettuce and down through the meat and resilient bread. Wow, it's good.

ON THE FENCE

— The Montreal Pool Room hot dog: It's rumoured that Al Capone played pool in the original St. Laurent Blvd. location of the Montreal Pool Room, and the restaurant claims it's true. But besides famous gangsters, how many of us lined up at the Pool Room for an after-hours "steamé" or preferably two - all-dressed with onions, relish, mustard and coleslaw - alongside an order of fries served in a small paper bag. Opened in 1912, the restaurant crossed the street and expanded the menu in 2010.

I’m on the fence over the Pool Room hot dog as an iconic Montreal dish. Having frequented the old location in my youth, the new space never captured that magic, and frankly (no pun intended) you can find the same sort of steamed Hygrade hot dogs throughout the city.

ENDANGERED

— The Eastern European sandwich: The enticing aroma of paprika-laced sausages wafts through the air when you enter Montreal's Eastern European delis and butcher shops like the Charcuterie Hongroise on the Main. By the door of the butcher/sausage makers, you'll spot steam tables laden with cured meats, smoked meats and sausage (some spicy, some mild). The classic sandwich is made from a crusty white Portuguese roll filled with mustard, sliced meat or Hungarian sausage and a generous dollop of sauerkraut. Though widespread in countries like Germany, Croatia, Hungary and Romania, these steamed sandwich stands remain as symbols of the once-strong Eastern European presence on the Main before the onslaught of nightclubs, bars, trendy restaurants and hairdressers.

With the recent closing of the top purveyor of these sandwiches, Boucherie Slovenia on The Main, we have one less outlet for this Montreal classic. Groan…

— Moishe’s marinated salmon: Founded by Moishe Lighter in 1938, Moishes was Montreal's oldest continuously operating fine-dining restaurant from the same family in the same location until it was sold to the Quebec’s Sportscene Group in 2018. The menu included several items from the opening days, such as the classic verenikas (a.k.a. pierogies), chopped liver, pickles and coleslaw. But if you're looking for a dish unique to the restaurant, look no further than the marinated salmon. Romanian in origin, the recipe calls for squares of Atlantic salmon filet that are poached, marinated in a chili sauce, topped with marinated onions, and served cold. So popular was this Moishes classic that the kitchen often churned out 30 orders a night. Originally the new Moishes was planned in a new Old Montreal location, but that has been delayed several times no thanks to the pandemic. Sportscene Group management also said they would be revamping the menu. Will the iconic salmon dish survive the move? Only time will tell.

R.I.P.

— Laurier BBQ mocha cake: Dense, big and not all that flavourful, this mocha cake was incredibly famous despite famous being one of the dullest pastries I have ever tasted. Nostalgia can be the only explanation why this clunky cake was one of Laurier BBQ's bestsellers for more than 50 years before U.K. chef Gordon Ramsay took over the Laurier Ave. restaurant in 2011, and its last incarnation on St-Viateur St. On top of that, customers always requested it be served warm, with a 20-second jolt in the microwave. Ugh! Before the original restaurant closed, there was such a demand for the mocha that people went hysterical when they heard the restaurant ran out of the cake. I’m still surprised no one has revived this classic for the supermarket freezer section.

— Magnan's Tavern’s roast beef: Closed in 2014 after an impressive 82 years in business, Magnan’s was certainly one of the city’s original steakhouses, serving prime rib to 60 per cent of the 600 to 700 customers who frequented the tavern daily since it opened in 1932. This Lachine Canal-side eatery, popular with politicians, off-duty RCMP members and sports nuts, was THE place for beer, hockey games and especially roast beef, served in thick slabs or in hot sandwiches. It was a man cave of a restaurant, that is until women were finally admitted on the premises in 1989. Their roast beef, often considered the best in town, was listed on the menu in a series of slabs of 28-day-aged Alberta beef ranging from the six-ounce No. 1 to the 20-ounce No. 5. Having sampled it on site, I can vow that their well-marbled, rôti de boeuf, slow-cooked in low-temperature ovens, was not only flavourful, but uniformly pink from core to crust. Gorgeous but, alas, gone! That said, you can make your own by visiting the Magnan butcher shop at the Dix30 mall in Brossard.

A few suggestions for new contenders…

From left to right, top, Joe Beef’s lobster spaghetti, Olive + Gourmando’s Cubain sandwich, second row, Leméac’s pain perdu, L’Express’ os à moelle, aged steak from Marc Bourg, bottom row, Arthur’s pancakes, Pâtisserie Rhubarbe’s lemon tart.

Having lost a couple of iconic Montreal dishes and fearing a few more may soon go too, I suggest we begin finding replacements.

My nominations: the Joe Beef lobster spaghetti, the Olive + Gourmando “Cubain” sandwich, the Leméac pain perdu with maple caramel, and L’Express’ os à moelle. And how about…Boucherie le Marchand de Bourg’s aged steak, Arthur’s Nosh Bar’s pancakes, Pâtisserie Rhubarbe’s lemon tart….

And what about you? What dish do you believe has earned iconic status in Montreal.

