First of all… a big thanks to all the new paid subscribers! I hope that today’s newsletter encourages you to have a good time in the kitchen. I also hope it encourages you to share, comment and subscribe.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Share Lick my Plate

Now let’s talk jam!

The sight of all the red fruit cramming market shelves this time of year cheers me up beyond belief. I get so excited that I immediately start to whip up pavlovas, shortcakes, pies, ice cream. ... Yet there's no denying that after you've plowed through those first dozen pints, the red fruit rush starts to wane. That's where jam comes in. I can think of few better ways to preserve those intense red fruit flavours. As my sister says, "I keep my best jars of jam for those dark days of January when I need to crack open a jar to remember what summer feels like." So true.

Refer a friend

Truth be told, though, jam isn't easy to make. No, scratch that. Jam is very easy to make. But great jam is not. The first time I made jam, I purchased cases of the most gorgeous fruit, reached for The Joy of Cooking and proceeded to make jar after jar of the worst, icky-sweet, sludge-brown old-school jam you've ever tasted. Everyone hated it, save for my friend Paul, who said it reminded him of his mother's jam and took the whole batch off my hands.

I exited that jam experience discouraged and took a decade before trying my hand at it again. By then, Bonne Maman and I had forged a solid relationship, and I still think that in many categories the classic French Bonne Maman jam is hard to beat.

Yet to me, strawberry, raspberry and blueberry jam are better when homemade. At best, they have a brightness of flavour I have never tasted in a commercial variety. But to avoid a repeat of my former fiasco, some research was in order.

To stop having to cook the bejesus out of the fruit to thicken the juices, the addition of pectin is recommended. Commercial pectin (like Certo) is effective, yet it can leave an aftertaste. A pectin-rich jelly can be added in place of the commercial product. It's made with a cooked apple mixture, which is preferable, yet timeconsuming to prepare.

For years, I relied on a good recipe from Linda J. Amendt's excellent book Blue Ribbon Preserves, which called for a minimum of cooking time, pectin, and a whole lot of sugar. As much as I enjoyed the resulting jam, I just didn't want something as candy-sweet. And that nagging pectin after taste bugged me. My quest continued.

When you have berries this gorgeous, it’s a shame to cook them to death or drown them in too much sugar.

Then a decade ago, I was fortunate enough to meet the woman considered to be the best jam-maker on the planet, Christine Ferber. Also known as the Queen of Jam and the Jam Fairy, chef Ferber uses only the best local fruit she can find, never old or bruised fruit. Her recipes never call for commercial pectin (she also uses a homemade pectin in some of her jams made from an apple-jelly-like base). Watch the video below to see Mme Ferber in action.

The strawberry jam from her book, Mes Confitures, is made over three days: first the fruit is mixed with the sugar, then the mix is lightly cooked and, finally, the fruit is separated from the accumulated juices, which are boiled down and then recooked with the fruit. The resulting jam is brightly flavoured, not too sweet and has a rather loose texture compared to the usual sturdy commercial jam. I love it so much that I added the recipe to my last French book, Un Week-End Chez Lesley.

Making jam Christine Ferber style: in a large copper basin and cooked over three days.

As this has been a rainy year, I’d suggest buying strawberries with care, asking to taste the berries pre-purchase to be sure they aren’t waterlogged. Or better yet, wait until we’ve had several sunny days in a row.

Interestingly enough, I once bought a case of strawberries but had to put off jam making for a week, so I spread them out on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in my fridge. When I got around to using them, I was dismayed to see the berries had shrivelled quite a bit and feared my jam would be a bust. Au contraire! It turned out to be some of my best jam ever. I figure that week in the fridge dried them out a bit, thus concentrating the flavour.

Inspired by that happy accident, I was intrigued by a jam recipe from the cookbook, The Preservation Kitchen that calls for the berries to be dehydrated before cooking to concentrate the berry flavour. Initially, I was concerned about the low level of sugar in this jam, thinking it wouldn't taste of much. Wrong! By intensifying the berry flavour, the natural sweetness of the fruit is also enhanced with just a small amount of sugar used to prop up this fruit-heavy preserve. I opted for commercial pectin over the homemade pectin recommended in the recipe, and the results were excellent and the amount is small enough that I couldn’t detect an aftertaste.

So now I have two new favourite strawberry jams. How do I enjoy them best? Spread on either side of a freshly made, warm-and-buttered homemade scone. Yum!

Jam jars cooling on the kitchen counter.

Christine Ferber's Strawberry Jam

Yield: about 5 half-pint (250 mL) jars

This recipe from Christine Ferber's Mes Confitures takes three days to prepare, but rest assured, each step requires a minimal amount of work.

2, 5 lbs (1,135 kg) strawberries

4 cups (800g) granulated sugar

Juice of 1 small lemon

Wash berries.* Slice the larger berries in half. Combine the berries with the sugar and lemon juice in a ceramic (non-reactive) bowl and let them macerate, covered with a parchment paper, in the refrigerator overnight.

Next day, bring this preparation to a simmer in a large pot or Dutch oven, stirring constantly. Pour back into the ceramic bowl, cover with parchment and refrigerate again overnight.

On the third day, strain the mixture, reserving the juices in the large pot and setting the fruit aside. If you prefer not having large chunks of berries in your jam, now’s the time to chop the fruit into smaller pieces.

Bring the syrup to a boil and continue cooking at high heat until it reaches 221 F on a candy thermometer. Add the reserved strawberries, and return to a boil on high heat. Skim off any accumulated foam, and boil for five minutes, stirring gently. Check the set. (Dribble some of the syrup on a plate, let it cool and draw your finger through it. If the line holds, the jam has thickened adequately.) The strawberries will be translucent, like preserves.

Ladle the hot jam into hot jars leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe the jar rims and threads with a clean, damp cloth. Cover with hot lids and apply screw rings until fingertip tight.** Let cool for 24 hours. Check that caps are concave, indicating a tight seal. Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate any improperly sealed jars and use within a month.

Dehydrated Strawberry Jam

Yield: about 5 half-pint (250 mL) jars

This recipe, adapted from The Preservation Kitchen by Paul Virant, produces a strawberry jam with intense flavour without relying on a boatload of sugar. The initial recipe recommends using a fruit dehydrator, and if you have one, the drying time will be about 8 hours.

4 lbs (1.8 kg) strawberries

2/3 cup (140 g) sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

5 teaspoons powdered pectin

1/3 cup (70g) sugar

Wash berries*, then hull, halving or quartering them if they are large. Spread out in a single layer on a parchment-or Silpat-lined baking sheet(s). Dehydrate at 135 F (or as close as you can get to this with your oven or warming drawer using the lowest setting on your oven), until the berries shrivel to about a third of their original size, for about 4 hours, depending on the temperature. They should not bleed their juices. If so, the oven may be too hot, so try to crank it down a notch.

Transfer the berries to a nonreactive bowl, stir in the 2/3 cup of sugar and lemon juice, cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours, or up to four days. This draws out all of the remaining juices and primes the mixture for the jam making.

Transfer the fruit into a heavy-bottomed pot and, using a potato masher, mash the fruit lightly to break up the larger pieces. Meanwhile, scald five half-pint jars in a boiling water bath. Submerge the lids in boiling water.

Bring to a boil, and reduce the heat and simmer until the juices are reduced by half. Whisk the pectin into the 1/3 cup of sugar, then pour it into the mixture. Return to a simmer to dissolve the pectin and sugar, and then turn off the heat.

Remove the jars from the hot water bath and prepare to fill them with the hot strawberry mixture. Ladle the jam into the jars, leaving about 5 mm of head space. Wipe the rims clean, place the lids over the jars, add the rings, and then screw the lids firmly but not too tightly.** Let cool for 24 hours. Check that caps are concave, indicating a tight seal. Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate any improperly sealed jars and use within a month.

* To wash strawberries:

Do not hull before washing. Plunge or rise quickly in cold water and drain on baking sheets lined with paper towel. Do not wash if you’ll be storing them for a while refrigerated in cade they might mould.

** You can finish the jam as stated in the recipe but for added safety, consider this added canning step:

Return filled jars to rack in canner; water should be deep enough to cover jars by one inch. Cover, bring water to a boil and boil for 10 minutes. (If using larger pint jars, process for 15 minutes.) Using lifters or tongs, remove jars from water, keeping them upright, and let cool for 24 hours. Check that caps are concave, indicating a tight seal. Store sealed jars in a cool, dark place. Refrigerate any improperly sealed jars and use within a month

Two Strawberry Jam Recipes 414KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

.

Share Lick my Plate

Leave a comment