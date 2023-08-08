We’re already into the second week of August and I bet you’re asking yourself, as am I, where did the summer go? It seems like yesterday that I was eating local asparagus and waiting for rhubarb to hit the market stalls, and now we’re already into plum season.

I’m sorry I haven’t posted more in the past month, but I will try my best to make up for it this month, beginning with a few suggestions here and some upcoming longer posts about some recent travels. I’d like to thank all of you who have upgraded to a paid subscription this summer. It’s so encouraging!

OK, so, first off… I finally watched both seasons of The Bear .

I shared my impressions recently with Jenna Benchetrit in this CBC web story, before I had a chance to finish the series, and I think you really must get to the end of season two before you can give it a thumbs up or down. I’m giving it thumbs up, but with some reservations.

First, the positive

— The actors:

Left to right: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmen (Carmy) Berzatto really fit the mould of ambitious-but-screwed-up young cook in search of a way to exploit his skills yet maintain his sanity while helping his dysfunctional family. Allen White (who has an uncanny resemblance to a young Gene Wilder) carried the show through one nervous breakdown emotional arc after another. I’d like to say I admired his cooking skills, but sadly he didn’t do much of that. But hey, he’s only “playing” a chef. For all we know, he can’t peel a carrot. Still, full marks for a fine performance. I just wished he knew how to get out of a walk-in.

Ayo Edebiri as sous-chef Sydney captured the meticulous/perfectionist/patient side of the best cooks. That said, I felt she was a bit young to play a chef de cuisine. Professional kitchens are full of young people, but the top jobs are usually held but more experienced cooks. Yet in scene after scene she proved to be one tough cookie, and by the end I felt tempted to pull up a chair and interview her about local produce. I just wished she didn’t spit out her food so often.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as cousin Richie, almost made me give up on the show because Richie reminded me of every asshole lingering around restaurant kitchens with nothing to do but complain. That said, his story line turns out to be the most inspiring (and maybe just a little bit unbelievable) and by the end, the least important member of The Beat brigade turns out to be one of the most essential. I just wished he didn’t swear and smoke so much.

Matty Matheson, The Bear’s breakout star?

Matty Matheson as Neil is not only the sole real-life chef in the cast, the Toronto-based Matheson (executive chef at Toronto's Parts & Labour) turned out to be one of the only cast members who didn’t do any cooking. But his charm, all-round teddy-bear-ness, and behind-the-scenes kitchen smarts were used to great effect as the handyman turned dining room co-manager. Matheson stole every scene, brought much-needed humour to the show and, as a co-producer on the series, was the real break-out star of The Bear. I just wished they had filmed him in the background sautéing something for those of us who know he’s really a cook.

Olivia Coleman, a stand-out in the series.

My favourite celeb cameo? Olivia Coleman as the older, wiser, calmer, multi-starred chef with a heart of gold. Perfection!

— The message:

The Bear isn’t about life in a professional kitchen so much as how overcoming adversity is what builds resiliency in us all. I watched the show with one of my kids and I could sense how the results of all that hard worked impressed and hopefully inspired him.

— The food:

This isn’t Chef’s Table so don’t expect the sort of orgiastic plates that made that show so compelling. Yes, there are scenes around food but it’s only in the later episodes that the food goes from scruffy to cheffy. That said, the food depicted in the super fancy restaurant where Ritchie does his “stage” was exactly the kind of ridiculously complicated and costly (and dated) haute cuisine that makes me yearn for a heaping bowl of poutine.

And now, the cons:

— Reality check:

Can a kitchen crew evolve from sandwich makers to Michelin brigade in a matter of months? I’d say not. It takes years of experience and hard work to make it in a kitchen. And sorry but a stage in Copenhagen or a session in cooking school doesn’t turn you into a chef overnight. I know this is a series and we can’t cut out for six months while pastry chef Marcus heads to Paris to learn how to hold a pastry bag correctly (same for CDC Sydney), but you just can’t evolve from skill-free to brilliant that quickly, which is what a lot of young chefs are thinking today. Sorry kids, it takes time.

Jamie Lee Curtis losing it in The Bear

— The chaos:

The seven fishes Christmas dinner scene with a hysterical Jamie Lee Curtis was utterly chaotic (the sauce, the swearing, the wine, the craziness) and would have been more effective played at a lower volume. I preferred the dining room scene that followed with a far more subdued Bob Odenkirk. People are saying “hand her an Emmy!” but I think Curtis overacted like crazy.

— The soundtrack:

As my kids said, 20% good, 80% awful. Agreed. And too much background music in the emotional scenes. Ugh.

— The girlfriend story line:

Is it me or did those two have ZERO chemistry?

OK, I’ll stop now. If you haven’t seen The Bear, I’d say give it a go. Meanwhile, I’m finishing Season 8 of Homeland. Amazing!

Otherwise…

I recently tested pesto recipes for Radio-Canada’s show, Dessine-moi un été.

Testing pesto recipes

When making pesto there’s no missing that if you purchase the best extra-virgin olive oil, Parmigiano-Reggiano and pine nuts, it will cost you dearly. So I made my classic recipe (found at the bottom of this post) with both those costly ingredients and a second batch with budget-friendly ingredients: walnuts in place of the pine nuts, a cheaper Chilean olive oil, and Grana Padano cheese. The results? You can taste the difference, but honestly, not enough to justify the price.

My pesto recipe contains six cups of basil leaves and two cups of parsley and I recently heard from a chef who told me adding parsley to your pesto shortens its fridge life, as the parsley spoils before the basil. Interesting! But I don’t keep my pesto for longer than a week. I also recall a friend getting a nasty bout of food poisoning years ago from pesto, so now I only make small batches, or freeze any extras in ice cub trays. If your pesto doesn't look, smell or taste like it should (or worse, shows any signs of mould) dump it.

Also, if using walnuts, be sure the nuts aren’t rancid before you add them to the mix. For that reason, I’d also recommend avoiding organic supermarket nuts that seem to be rancid more than the regular nuts, probably because they are more expensive and therefore stay on the shelves longer. And let your friends know you used walnuts in your pesto because walnut allergies are far more common than pine nut allergies.

What else I’ve been up to…

Testing chocolate cake recipes!

While everyone is busy making summery fruit tarts, I’m obsessing over chocolate cake. Crazy, I know, but I will never rest until I find the best, and so far the one in my books, Chez Lesley and Make Every Dish Delicious, is my fave. I also have a simpler, one-layer chocolate cake in Un Weekend Chez Lesley that can be whipped up in a hurry when you have a craving. I’ll post more about my discoveries soon.

Eastman Spa appetizer salads straight from the garden.

I also spent three days “detoxing” (as in eating lots of gluten-free, carb-free, dairy-free and sugar-free foods) at the fabulous Spa Eastman. I’ll be posting about that soon as well with plenty of info for those in need of rest, relaxation, healthy food, and a life-changing massage.

Fried zucchini with tzatziki! In summer, Greek food is the way to go!

And since my trip to Greece last June, I’ve been cooking Greek food almost all summer so I’ll be sharing some of those recipes soon as well.

The BEST crumb cake!

As for sweet recipes, I’ve also been making Nick Malgieri’s fabulous blueberry crumb cake, a favourite this time of year.

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga New York.

I also spent three days in Saratoga Springs NY going to performances by the New York City Ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). When in Saratoga, I spend my free time doing some light shopping, visiting local museums, and enjoying my favourite restaurants and bakeries in the town. I’ll be posting my guide to Saratoga this month along with the first details of a project I’ll be launching for next summer to bring a group of dance and dinner lovers with me. Stay tuned!

Restaurant reviews are also on my Substack to-do for paid subscribers as well (I hope you all read my rave review of Parcelles). Please feel free to DM me if there is a particular restaurant you’d like to see reviewed. I’m always open to suggestions!

And finally, if you’re up for a podcast, I was happy to partake in the Trip de Bouffe podcast (in French) with two of my favourite people: Bob le Chef and his amazing wife, Victoria Charlton. Have a look here for links.

Victoria Charlton and Bob le Chef of the podcast, Trip de Bouffe.

