Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra H.'s avatar
Sandra H.
6d

Looking forward to hearing about your travels! Congrats on your new book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martine Piché's avatar
Martine Piché
5d

Je viens de commander votre livre et j’ai hâte d’en apprendre plus sur les accords!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture