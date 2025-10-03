After a lengthy pause from this platform, I am gradually emerging from the sensation of being completely overwhelmed by everything going on around me. For the past few months I’ve been travelling nonstop, beginning in France for my niece’s wedding followed by a trip around the countryside in search of inspiration. Last week I flew to Las Vegas for the debut list of the World’s 50 Best North America. Immediately after that I went to Prince Edward County to host a dinner, where I am headed to again tomorrow to host a brunch on Sunday. Yesterday Jean and I went to the Eastern Townships to visit chef and now winemaker (not to mention my Salt Lick Podcast co-host!) David McMillan. But today, TODAY, I’m back here on Substack with a fun announcement: I have a new book coming out on October14th!

The book is called Accord!, it’s in French, and it is co-authored by my significant other, Jean Aubry.

Jean and I began work on this book about two years ago, but I’ve had this book in mind for over a decade. My idea was to write a book that would give people a feel for the different personality of grape varietals used to make wine. We divided the book into 12 chapters, each devoted to a different grape: sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot gris, riesling, chenin blanc and gewürztraminer in white, and pinot noir, gamay, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah and sangiovese for red.

Along with each chapter comes three recipes, and when I say recipes I don’t mean chef recipes so much as recipes you can make at home, either for a daily dinner or dinner party.

I’ve long observed how people drink wine, and outside of the professional circles of sommeliers and oenophiles, I’ve noticed that people rarely have a clue of what wine pairs well with what’s on their plate. Our idea with they book was not to give specific recommendations, but rather share a feel for a featured grape varietal along with pairing suggestions, so that you later you could either go with our suggestions, or understand what might might work or not work with a dish you’ve made. I count on sommeliers for pinpoint wine recommendations in restaurants, but at home I think we can do better than to keep thinking that red goes with meat and white goes with fish.

So in a nutshell, this book was written with all that in mind, and if it does well in French, I’ll do my best to try and get it published in English. Fingers crossed!

The book is already available for pre-order here, and will be in Quebec bookstores as of October 14th. Jean and I are planning a series of Instagram videos to promote the book, which I will also post here so stay tuned.

Otherwise I’m working on an interesting post about some observations during my travels that I’ll be posting here soon.

So stay tuned for more. I’m sorry I’ve been away but at times it’s challenging to find the time to sit down and share your thoughts when you aren’t even sure what the next day will hold!

