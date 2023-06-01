First off, I’d like to thank those of you who came to the Mont-Royal garage sale to buy cookbooks and kitchen stuff. I sold a lot of books, but interestingly, the ones left behind were mostly the chef books. I guess no one really wants the Charlie Trotter collection in 2023

Despite the endless purging, I still have about 1000 cookbooks in my house and I cannot imagine what will happen to them when I am no longer. Let’s just say, I’m not picturing my kids fighting over them at the will reading. I’ve also noticed that I’m now often looking for the books I gave away, regretting ditching that 1987 book by Joël Bellouet this week when I decided to re-examine the mousse cake.

Re-examine the mousse cake? Yup, I’ll explain.

I’ve been participating in the Radio-Canada show, Pénélope, in a segment called, Le Combat des Chefs. It’s a friendly competition of sorts where three chefs submit dishes for judging according to a theme. The other chefs are Robert James Penny (a.k.a. Bob le Chef) and Stelio Perombelon, former chef of legendary Montreal restaurants like Les Caprices de Nicolas, Les Chèvres, and Leméac. It has been a hoot to go up against theses guys, and I’m proud to say I won four of the six competitions, the reason most probably being that I am a bit of a crazy perfectionist and I believe there’s an advantage coming in as the only pastry chef of the three, making it ADVANTAGE LESLEY when it comes to the sweet side of the competition.

Anyway, this week’s theme was “fraîcheur” (freshness) so after much thought, I decided on a white gazpacho for the salty dish and a strawberry mousse for the sweet.

A whipped up a couple of white gazpachos, but my best result was based on this Bon Appétit recipe, though I cut the recipe in half and simplified it quite a bit. It was a definite hit and I wouldn’t hesitate to serve it all summer. I like white gazpacho, but it really must be passed through a fine sieve or this almond-based cold soup ends up with a texture similar to cream of wheat. Yuck.

White gazpacho, always strain to avoid mealy texture

As for the sweet, I decided on a strawberry mousse because to me there is nothing fresher in summer than a scoop of strawberry ice cream, but you can’t drive across town in 30-degree weather and hope your ice cream will make it. So the next best thing, I figured, is a strawberry mousse because when well made, a fruit mousse is a beautiful thing.

a dessert worthy of Marie Antoinette

But the “well made” part is essential because back in my pastry chef days, the mousse, or more specifically the mousse cake, became one of the most dreary French cakes you’d be unlucky enough to be served on any occasion.

Originally the mousse cake was the French pâtisserie “entremets” (cake) of choice because they looked pretty, you could make hundreds at a time, and most importantly, you could freeze the cakes for ages before they were sold. Once mass production entered the pastry equation, the mousse cake turned into a money maker extraordinare and like any money-making foodstuff began a downwards spiral into mediocrity. Too sweet and too stuck (as in too much gelatin), within a decade mousse cakes went from the lofty display windows of Fauchon in Paris, to the far-less-lofty freezer case at your local supermarket.

I made so many mousse cakes in my day that I still remember the recipe off by heart: 1 kg fruit purée, 1 kg whipped cream, 1 kg Italian meringue and 15 gelatin leaves, which would make about six cakes depending on size and the amount of cake sandwiched in between the layers of mousse. Back in the day we used either frozen of vacuum-packed fruit purées imported from France (Ravifruit, Boiron etc). As if we didn’t have strawberries, raspberries or mangoes here….

If you’re using fruit purées in a commercial pastry shop or restaurant, you probably want to have them pasteurized to avoid any kind of bacteria development. But for home use, I make fresh fruit purées the day I use them and within a day or two of eating them.

We are just on the cusp of local strawberry season exploding in Quebec markets and I managed to get hold of some delicious field berries (the first I’m told) this week at the Jean-Talon market. They cost a fortune, but unlike so many Ontario greenhouse berries crowding the market, these strawberries had real flavour.

This recipe may seem complicated, but besides the Italian meringue (a meringue made by pouring hot sugar syrup on beaten egg whites while they’re whisked), it’s really quite simple. As for the gelatin, I prefer using “gold” sheet gelatin, which you should easily find in gourmet shops or online. If not, keep in mind one sheet of gelatin weighs 2 g so you can substitute 15g of powdered gelatin for the 7 sheets. For more tips on using powdered gelatin, look here.

This recipe will make enough mousse for a crowd, as in 10-12 people. I made mine into individual mousse cakes layered with cake, but I’d highly recommend simply spooning it into serving bowls or one large bowl to serve at a party. You can layer it with sponge cake or lady fingers soaked in sugar syrup. And you can make it ahead of time, and even freeze it.

To decorate, I top it with a cloud of sweetened whipped cream, cut strawberries and white chocolate curls. Mixed berries would also make a delicious topping, and I wouldn’t say no to dark chocolate curls either. Either way, this dessert is a showstopper.

Welcome back fruit mousse!

Strawberry Mousse

Serves about 12

2 cups (500 ml) strawberry coulis (recipe below)

7 leaves sheet gelatin

1 3/4 cup (400g) 35% cream

Italian meringue (recipe below)

Place the strawberry coulis in a large bowl. Submerge the gelatine leaves, one at a time, in a bowl of cold water. Whip the cream to soft peaks and refrigerate while you prepare your Italian meringue. Prepare your serving dish or dishes.

Remove the gelatin leaves from the water and squeeze them well to remove excess liquid. Transfer to a small bowl and place in the microwave for 20-30 seconds or until they are thoroughly melted and hot (do not let boil).

Whisk the hot gelatin into the strawberry coulis. Next, whisk in half of the Italian meringue to lighten the mixture and then, using a spatula, fold in the remaining meringue. If it looks at all lumpy, you can whisk it until smooth but don’t overdo it. Now fold in the whipped cream and keep folding until the mixture is well blended. It should be thick, but not stiff or runny. Pour the mousse into your serving bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours but overnight is best.

Serve cold, topped with a bit of Chantilly cream and more strawberries.

Strawberry coulis

500g strawberries (about 3 1/3 cups), washed, dried and hulled

1/4 cup (50g) sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice or kirsch

Cut the strawberries in half and mix with the sugar and lemon juice (or kirsch). Let sit a few hours (refrigerated overnight is best) to draw the juices out of the fruit.

Blend until smooth and strain through a fine mesh strainer to remove any seeds. Refrigerate and use within 2 days.

Italian Meringue

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon white corn syrup (optional)

1/4 cup water

2 large egg whites (60 g), at room temperature and preferably from fresh eggs

1 teaspoon lemon juice

In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 sugar, corn syrup (if using) and water. Heat over high heat, stirring only until it comes to a boil. Cook until sugar syrup registers 115-degrees C (240°F) on an instant-read or candy thermometer.

Meanwhile, combine egg whites and lemon juice in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Set mixer to medium speed and beat until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. When the sugar syrup has reached the right temperature, increase the speed of the mixer and add the tablespoon of sugar to the whites. With the mixer running, carefully and slowly drizzle in hot sugar syrup in a thin stream between the whisk and the side of the bowl. Be careful; sugar syrup is hot!

Increase speed to high and whip until the meringue reaches soft but firm peaks and has completely cooled down. Use immediately.

Next post….. a restaurant review!