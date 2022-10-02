Cocktails!
Recipes, book recommendations, and more
Welcome to newsletter #44!
If you are new here, please subscribe. And if you enjoy what you’re reading, please share, comment, and please consider upgrading to a paid subscription as this is a completely reader-funded newsletter and paid subscriptions will help keep it going.
This week I wanted to write about cocktai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Lick my Plate to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.