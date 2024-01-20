German Chocolate Brownies, the perfect sweet treat!

I love sweets, but I don’t eat them all that often. I’m not sure my family would agree, but I’ve really cut down over the years. As a kid, it was a different story. I lived on Caramilks, Twizzlers and Fun Dip. I’d devour a box of Fudgesicles in one sitting and ate Quick straight from the can. I’d actually stir up a box of cake mix and eat the raw batter as a snack. I’ll never forget my friend’s mother asking me what I was eating, and when I told her cake mix, she looked like she was going to throw up.

As a kid, SUGAR was my middle name, but nowadays, not so much. I’m picky. I’ll only eat something like a brownie or a pastry if it’s seriously delicious. Some say life is too short to drink bad wine. I agree, but I’d also say life’s too short to eat bad desserts.

Despite my aversion to inferior sweets, I occasionally have a breakdown. Yes I know they’re crap, but my God… give me one strawberry Pop-Tart and I’ll soon finish the box. Over Christmas I ate so many Toblerones that my son was going around saying his mother was a Toblerone crack head. Funny thing is, I hadn’t touched one in years, but the moment I bit into one of those nougat-studded milk chocolate triangles, I was hooked. Thank God they increased the price by $2 after the holidays because had they remained at $10, I’d be lying comatose on a grungy sofa in some dodgy neighbourhood surrounded by golden Toblerone wrappers.

Anyway, you get the picture. With me and sweets, it’s all or nothing. But lately I’ve decided that when the sweet craving hits, instead of whipping up a molten chocolate cake, it might be an idea to have something small at the ready.

Growing up, I knew a lot of kids whose moms always had some form of cake on the counter. Funnily enough, those seemed to be the kids who weren’t all that into sweets. My mom was a great cook, but her baking skills were limited to the odd chocolate pudding cake whipped up from a Robin Hood mix. (I probably ate the raw batter of those too). We NEVER had a baked goods on the counter, save for maybe at Christmas time when she made cookies.

Because I’m always testing recipes, I often have cake in the house. At present I have half of an olive oil and lemon tart in the fridge (not my recipe) that has been there a week because no one is interested. Actually my way of gauging whether a cake is good is by seeing how long it lasts. The faster it disappears the better I know it is.

So I’ve decided to try more recipes for counter top cakes to have on hand for when the urge hits. I rarely buy any commercial cookies or squares because they’re generally awful and FAR more expensive than if I made them myself.

In search of a cake or square to recommend here, I tore through my cookbook library for a recipe and I eventually found one in a ten-year-old cookbook from the Canadian Living Test Kitchen. It’s called Canadian Living: The Complete Chocolate Book: 100+ How-To Photos and Tips from Canada's Most-Trusted Kitchen by Canadian Living. I’ve long been a fan of the Canadian Living Cookbooks because the recipes are well-tested. They have a bit of a wonky recipe format and very few metric measures so I adapted the recipe into my style.

And what recipe did I choose? German Chocolate Brownies, which consist of a brownie base enriched with coconut and pecans, and a white chocolate topping with more coconut and pecans. Major yum!

The batter is mixed up right in the pot.

The original recipe is for a 9X13’ pan, but I reduced it by half to fit into a 9X9’ pan because I don’t think anyone needs 72 brownies. I cut these squares small because they’re sweet and rich. They’re also easy to make and last very well at room temperature. I placed a heaping plate of them on the counter and they got a serious thumbs up from everyone in this house. I like them too. They hit the spot when your sweet spot needs hitting.

Oh and the batter’s delicious too. I couldn’t resist a taste — just for ol’ times sake.

German Chocolate Brownies

Makes 36, 1 1/2’ brownies

1/2 cup (110g) butter

4 oz (120g) bittersweet chocolate chopped

1 oz (30g) unsweetened chocolate chopped

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 eggs

1/2 cup (70g) all-purpose flour

pinch salt

2/3 cup (60g) sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup (60g) chopped pecans

Icing

6 oz (170g) white chocolate chopped

3 tablespoons 35% cream

1/2 cup (45g) shredded coconut, toasted (sweetened or unsweetened)

1/4 cup (30g) chopped pecans, toasted

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat your oven to 350º F (180ºC) and prepare a parchment–lined 9x 9’ (23X23 cm) baking pan with the parchment coming up just over the edge of the pan (this will help you lift the brownies out of the pan to facilitate cutting).

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat then stir in the two chocolates.

Lower the heat and stir until the chocolate has melted. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes. Whisk in the sugar and vanilla, then blend in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the flour and salt. Stir in the coconut and pecans, then spread the batter evenly into the pan and bake for 30 minutes. Let cool while you make the topping.

Topping: Place the white chocolate into a heatproof bowl, and set it over a pan of gently simmering water to melt. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the cream then pour it over the chocolate and stir until smooth. Remove from heat and then stir in 3/4 of the coconut, the pecans, butter and vanilla. Spread it over top of the brownies. Quickly sprinkle over the remaining coconut, and press it into the topping to make sure it sticks. Refrigerate for about 20 minutes or until the topping has hardened.

Using the paper to lift the brownies out of the pan, transfer to a cutting board and slice into 36, 1 ½’ ( 4 cm) squares.

