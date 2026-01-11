Sunset at the Poplar Grove winery

I’m late catching up on my travel writing from 2025. It has been a very busy few months, and this week I’m off to Mexico to visit some more cool restaurants. But first I wanted to go back to last summer, to a trip I made to British Columbia—not the usual beautiful Vancouver, grand Victoria, or magnificent Tofino, but a few other hotspots I’d highly recommend for anyone in search of exceptional food and wine destinations.

Upon arrival in Vancouver, my first stop was a 30-minute drive away in Steveston, a historic fishing village in Richmond. As much as Richmond is famous for its Chinese restaurant scene, I was invited to a Thai restaurant called Baan Lao

Dinner at Baan Lao, very intricately-prepared Royal Thai cuisine.

Baan Lao made headlines last September when it won big at the 50 Best North American selection, coming in as best restaurant in Canada West and #12 overall.

Chef Nutcha Phanthoupheng’s menu features Thai cuisine employing traditional Royal Thai techniques. Each plate is filled with intricately cut and carved vegetables surrounding luxurious meats and fish, all paired with Thai curries and sauces.

As much as I enjoyed the food, I was a bit surprised by the accolades, as I found the meal old-fashioned compared to the exciting modern Thai food we see in restaurants like the cool Night + Market in Los Angeles or Montreal’s terrific Pichai. Would I make the trip to Richmond to eat at Baan Lao again? Not necessarily. But if you’re up for a fancy feast of Thai cuisine, you might want to give it a try. Have a look at their menu.

The next day, I, along with a half-dozen other food writers, piled into a bus in the direction of the Okanagan Valley, the semi-arid region in south-central British Columbia where Canada's only desert landscape meets pristine lakes, world-class vineyards, and the rich cultural heritage of the Okanagan (Syilx) people. I had visited before in 1979 with my uncle, aunt, and two cousins. We drove from Winnipeg to British Colombia with our final destination being my godfather’s campground set in a peach orchard on the shores of Lake Okanagan. My memories of that visit include an amazing waterslide (my first, and I was 12, so no surprise), the fantastic barbecues we enjoyed each night, and of course, the legend of Ogopogo, Lake Okanagan’s equivalent of the Loch Ness monster.

Now, having come from the opposite direction on that trip, I figured our destination on this trip, Osoyoos, would be a bit of a drive, but I never imagined it would be close to five hours! This is important to point out because the idea of heading to the Okanagan from Vancouver for a day trip would be the equivalent of a Montrealer saying, “Hey, let’s go to Toronto for lunch.” No—distances in Canada are always to be taken into consideration when travelling. I’ll never forget a group of French people who came to visit me in Montreal who said their plan was to drive to Quebec City, Niagara Falls, and Vancouver in the same week. Errr… no.

There is an airport in Kelowna, but even then you’re looking at a distance of close to two hours to Osoyoos and an hour to Naramata. So you’ll need to rent a car. If you’re a hiker, this is the place for you. Just be sure to bring bear repellent. But we weren’t there to fight off bears—we were there to eat and drink.

The Okanagan Valley is one of six Designated Viticultural Areas in British Columbia, which produces 80% of the province’s wines. That land now houses over 180 licensed grape wineries counting over 3,575 hectares (8,830 acres) of vineyards and is second only to Niagara as the most prolific wine-producing area in Canada.

The magnificent vineyard views from the Nk’Mip Cellars

The dry climate in this “pocket desert” produces wines made from an almost even split of red and white varietals, with merlot, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, and syrah dominating the red side and riesling, pinot blanc, pinot gris, and chardonnay the white. Yes, you will encounter wines made with varietals like gewürztraminer, viognier, and cabernet franc, but they are in the minority.

Much of the viticulture here occurs in the center of the region on the shores of Lake Okanagan, from which the area takes its name. When talking about wine, we generally hear about Kelowna, home to two of the biggest wineries, Mission Hill and Cedar Creek; the Naramata Bench, known for pinot noir and syrah; the Lake Country area, known for sparkling wines, riesling, and pinot gris; and Osoyoos, Golden Mile, and Black Sage Road in the south, known for merlot and cabernet Sauvignon.

Arriving in the Okanagan, I was already familiar with many of its biggest players: Mission Hill, Quail’s Gate, Tantalus Vineyards, Burrowing Owl, Blue Mountain, Le Vieux Pin, Jackson-Triggs, and Osoyoos Larose. These wines have long been available in Quebec, though surprisingly — and disappointingly — less so in the past few years.

My first taste of Okanagan wines was the Quail’s Gate chenin blanc, followed by the Mission Hill chardonnay. Like everyone, I’m a big fan of the Blue Mountain pinot noir and their superb sparkling, same goes for the Tantalus riesling, and good luck finding a wine-lover who doesn’t wax eloquent over the magnificent Bordeaux blends at Osoyoos Larose.

Wine has been produced in the Okanagan Valley since the mid-19th century, and yet it was not until the late 80’s that land devoted to orchards was replanted with vines. For example, in 1989, the Stewart family of Quails’ Gate abandoned the orchards and focused the properties on producing wine, relaunching their business as Quails’ Gate Estate Winery.

It’s not just wine that this region is famous for, but beautiful stone fruit as well

That said, the Okanagan is still famous for its stone-fruit-producing orchards, especially peaches and cherries. Driving through the region at the tail end of cherry season and just on the cusp of peach season, I spotted countless farm stands overflowing with fruit that had me imagining setting up a pie stand among the orchards and developing the ultimate peach pie recipe.

Now back to the trip…

The drive through to the Okanagan was not how I remembered it. I do recall the lake from former visits, and the spectacular mountains, but I don’t recall gawking for hours at the supreme natural beauty of it all. I spoke to some friends who visited in the late fall, who said it was grey and cold during their visit (actually “depressing” was the adjective they used), but while I was there in July it was as sunny and hot as one would expect in a desert.

I was only in the area for a few days but the trip spiked my interest to return, specifically to visit as many of the wineries listed above. What I find especially fascinating is the massive transformation of the Okanagan from beautiful valley known for its fruit and lake, to internationally acclaimed wine-producing region. And, having visited a few wineries, I can tell you they think BIG in the Okanagan.

Phantom Creek, this ain’t no little winery.

What’s quite common in the Okanagan are breathtakingly beautiful wineries. A few years back I was lucky enough to spend a day at Tantalus Vineyards, which is equally stunning with its views overlooking the shores of Lake Okanagan and its brilliant wines, especially Pinot Noir and Riesling. Owned by Chinese billionaire Richter Bai, the Phantom Creek winery is absolutely draw-dropping in scale and investment. The “chai” here in on a par with the most magnificent I’ve visited in Bordeaux and the consulting winemakers include Olivier Zind-Humbrecht of the famed Zind-Humbrecht winery.

Smaller in scale but brilliant just the same, the Little Engine winery is definitely worth a visit. Pictured top, winemaker Scott Robinson and bottom owner Steven French.

Though there are smaller excellent wineries like Little Engine where you can go for tastings and small bites, there are several other wineries that feature a full-scale gastronomic restaurants. I mention a couple of excellent destinations below, and next time I’m eager to try out the Mission Hill Winery restaurant, and the Old Vines restaurant at Quail’s Gate. Anyone travelling to the Okanagan off season should be warned that many restaurant are closed in the colder months, so be sure to check out the opening dates before making plans.

As you can see, I’m already planning my next trip. If you’ve been, I’m open to all and any recommendations!

Where we ate:

Gorgeous farm-fresh cuisine at Row Fourteen

Row Fourteen: This restaurant is located in the Similkameen Valley, which, though west of the Okanagan, is part of the greater Okanagan wine region and an important area for wine production.

This farm-to-table restaurant is a food writer’s dream. You enter through a peach grove into a simple, chic dining room, where you’re seated in front of an open kitchen with chef and co-owner Derek Gray working over an open fire. The couple who own the restaurant, Annamarie and Kevin Klippenstein, are famous for their certified organic farm, Klippers Organics.

We feasted on tomato salad, smoked beets, roasted chicken, beef short rib bourguignon, and zucchini cake enjoyed with cups of their homemade cider and local riesling and merlot. Wow. I can’t recommend this restaurant enough.

Chef Murray McDonald pulls out all the stops at The Bear, The Fish, The Root, The Berry at the Spirit Ridge resort.

The Bear, The Fish, The Root, The Berry: The Spirit Ridge resort's signature restaurant, The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry, features locally-sourced ingredients and a menu inspired by the Indigenous culture of the region, paired with the best local wines. I enjoyed a seriously impressive meal here, with standouts being a clam salad, a mind-boggling lingcod filet, bison with berry sauce, and the most spectacular desserts. Chef Murray McDonald was the founding executive chef of the Fogo Island Inn, so it's no surprise that his cuisine focuses on locally foraged ingredients. At Spirit Ridge, he's acclaimed for creating a fine-dining menu inspired by Indigenous traditions, most especially his Labrador Innu heritage. Plate presentations are stunning, the food is divine and that lingcod might just rank as the best piece of fish flesh I’ve ever tasted. I’d return just for that!

A very bistro menu at the Lapin Perdu restaurant at the Naramatha Inn.

Naramata Inn: This boutique hotel was re-opened in 2025 with a new team in place and a new restaurant: Bistro Lapin Perdu. The menu features French dishes (think steak tartare) with a touch of Quebecois flair (think pouding chômeur), a wine list that counts Okanagan’s best beverages alongside Old World discoveries. Sit on the balcony, soak up the beautiful gardens, sip wine and nibble on charcuterie while admiring the garden views at this newly revived Naramata landmark.

Poplar Grove Vineyard and restaurant: I cannot rave enough over the meal I enjoyed at this stunning winery located on the slopes of Munson Mountain with its incredible views of Lake Okanagan. Executive Chef Stacy Johnston’s cuisine is crafted with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farmers. Every bite of Johnston’s lovely food hit a home run, especially paired with the superb Poplar Grove wines (try the cabernet franc, a real winner and not that common a varietal in the Okanagan). Time your meal to soak up the magnificent sunset and rest assured your evening will be a highlight of your time in the Okanagan.

The Nk’Mip cellars are a great destination for tastings followed by lunch

Where we stayed:

For the majority of this trip we set down our bags at the Spirit Ridge Resort. Located in Canada’s only desert, this Osoyoos property is set amidst the Nk’Mip vineyards, the first Indigenous-owned winery in North America. I’d also recommend a wine-tasting session at the Nk’Mip Cellars located within the resort, followed by lunch on their patio restaurant Sweetgrass, where the surrounding views of Anarchist Mountain and Osoyoos Lake are jaw-dropping.

Right next door is the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Center, an interpretive facility dedicated to the culture, lands, legends, and people of the Osoyoos Indian Band. Its expansive indoor and outdoor galleries provide an engaging, interactive learning experience through hands-on displays and educational stations. Thoughtfully integrated into the hillside, this architectural marvel features immersive multi-sensory theatre presentations, exhibits, and an outdoor sculpture gallery. The ideal destination to learn more about the history of the founding people and surrounding lands.

