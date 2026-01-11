Lick my Plate

3d

Lesley, I am so happy to read about your enjoyment of this region of my province. We have been visiting the Okanagan from Vancouver for 25+ years and it has been wonderful to watch its growth and acclaim.

I am really happy you loved Row Fourteen. In Vancouver we are fortunate to have Klipper’s as one of our anchors at our year round farmers’ market. They come no matter what the roads or the weather in the winter! They bring their produce but also breads and preserves. Kevin and Annamarie are exceedingly hard working and innovative. Annamarie is a daughter of a long time organic farm family in the Fraser Valley, Forstbauer.

Of an interesting note, the former Vancouver restaurant critic for The Globe and Mail does public relations now including for Baan Lao.

3d

Bonjour Lesley, comme ton article sur Ce Que Les Français Font Bien, j’ai beaucoup apprécié cet article sur CB. Merci pour ça et pour les superbes photos. J’aurais apprécié que Jean t’accompagne pour avoir ses coups de coeur.

J’ai fait une visite semblable l’été 2021 et ai pu mangé au restaurant de Quail’s gate et c’était bon et très agréable. .Vrai que la vue de Poplar est époustouflante mais on ne pouvait goûter les vins ou manger sans réservation. À part les grosses maisons comme Quail’s gate et Mission Hill il était quasi impossible de goûter les vins sans réservation. Ç’a été ma grande déception mais il faisait beau et pour la vue et d’être là ça valait le voyage.

Je passe mes hivers, 3 mois par année en CB et il est très difficile de trouver des vins de CB abordable, il faut payer $$ pour apprécier et on peut quand même se tromper car ils aiment le bois ici. Aussi il est difficile de bien boire au quotidien car les quelques vins français et italiens sont en moyenne 10$ de plus qu’au Québec (un vin de 20$ au Q coûte 30$ ici).

Nous apprécions En Accord qui a fait le voyage avec nous. Bon hiver et bonnes dégustations 🍷🥗

