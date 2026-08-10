Langdon Hall, in all its glory.

I’ve been eating in some pretty swish restaurants this year, and when one dines in such restaurants, one comes away with many impressions.

First of all, fine dining in Canada is hitting new peaks, thanks to restaurants not only in the big cities but also on farms, in vineyards, and in country house hotels. At the height of French Nouvelle Cuisine, the top restaurants weren’t so much in Paris but in the country, in towns like Mionnay (Alain Chapel), Mougins (Roger Vergé), and Eugénie-les-Bains (Michel Guérard), as well as Vonnas (Georges Blanc), Valence (Jacques Pic), and Vienne (Fernand Point).

In Quebec, some of the popular out-of-town restaurants include Parcelles, the beloved farm-to-table restaurant that I adore, and Espace Old Mill, another farm-to-table restaurant I recently visited, both in the Eastern Townships. On the higher end there’s Hovey Manor, also in the Townships, and StoneHaven Le Manoir, in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. Further northeast, there’s the much-lauded and recently Michelin-starred L’Auberge St-Mathieu, which I have yet to visit.

But for the week-long vacation I recently enjoyed, I headed west. The theatre town of Stratford was my main destination, but on my way I dined at two of Ontario’s top restaurants: the restaurant at Langdon Hall and Restaurant Pearl Morissette.

(This review focuses on Langdon Hall, but as I will be revisiting Restaurant Pearl Morissette in September, I’ll write it up it after a second visit.)

Inside and outside at Langdon Hall

Langdon Hall is a country house hotel in Cambridge, about an hour’s drive from Toronto and a bit more from Niagara. The magnificent Colonial-style manor house was built in 1898 as a summer home for Eugene Langdon Wilks, a New Yorker of British descent looking for an escape from the city. In addition to the impressive edifice are elaborate English-style gardens, as well as a vegetable and herb garden used by the restaurant. It’s all quite dreamy and posh, in a Nancy Meyers movie-set kind of way. Or better yet, in a Relais & Châteaux kind of way, as Langdon Hall has been a member of this prestigious hotel group since 1990, making it one of Canada’s longest-standing members and, surprisingly, the only Relais & Châteaux property in Ontario.

Chef Jason Bangerter

I had last visited Langdon in 2013, just before the arrival of executive chef Jason Bangerter, and I remembered the gorgeous dining room, the elegant setting, and the très anglo feel of it all. I’ve tasted Bangerter’s cuisine at various collab dinners over the years but was eager to finally taste his grand tasting menu on site. The chef has also written a beautiful book featuring his signature dishes and enticing pictures of the hotel’s gardens and grounds, which I highly recommend.

Langdon Hall’s menu options include the “Grand Tasting” at $295 and the “Discovery Menu” at $225, as well as à la carte. Prices are high, but this is the top end of fine dining, so that’s to be expected. The Grand Tasting is only available by request and only on certain days of the week. But for that all-out experience, I’d say, go for it!

What to expect if you dine here?

Bangerter’s style is a direct reflection of the restaurant’s setting. Dishes arrive flanked with flowers, herbs, and foliage, and the ingredients are primarily local. Technically, Bangerter’s cuisine is faultless, and visually, it’s extremely pleasing to the eye. His plates are elaborate, but more due to the decoration around the plate than what’s on the plate itself. His cuisine is quite pure, classic French, but in no way stodgy or overly rich — a legacy, I’d say, of his stint at Mosimann’s in London under Anton Mosimann, the father of “cuisine naturelle,” a light and healthy style of cooking built around fresh, seasonal ingredients and largely eschewing butter, cream, and alcohol — save for Champagne, which he uses often.

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We dined on a hot and sunny July night, and it was a treat to have elements of the garden used at the table. When I say this is “experience” dining, I’m referring to all of those kinds of details that make a night at this table far above dinner. A tasting menu at Langdon Hall is a truly special event.

Before delving into the dishes, a word about the service. Our waiter, Tyler, was the most attentive server I’ve encountered in years, so much so that had I dropped a fork, I’m convinced he would have thanked me for the opportunity to hand me a new one. But besides his super solicitous manner, he was also a real pro, describing the dishes to a T and treating us like royalty. For the wine service, our sommelier José (one of seven listed on the wine list!) was also superb, not only describing the wines perfectly but also serving us a smartly selected (notice I did not use the dreaded term “curated”) assortment of bottles, several of which were new to us. His descriptions were clear, brief, and shared with real knowledge and personality — exactly what you want from a sommelier.

Onto the food.

Three little snacks at the outset of the meal

We began with three lovely snacks: one with foie gras and grape jelly sandwiched between tulips made with elderflower, and a second with sunchoke cream topped with shaved summer truffles. Alongside was the third, a tiny quail’s egg garnished with herbs and flowers from the garden that I polished off in one bite. Yum!

Top left, panna cotta, right onion with caviar, bottom left taste of the ocean and right, smoked trout.

Then the real menu began with a superb dish, a silky buttermilk panna cotta topped with citrus-scented herbs and marigold petals. I adore panna cotta, and this savoury version was a clever take on the usually sweet classic.

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Up next: one of Bangerter’s signature dishes, a timbale of onion confit topped with caviar and served with a Champagne foam sauce. Absolutely divine!

The next dish, Taste the Ocean, was served in an elaborate spiky bowl containing fresh nuggets of king crab, scallop, and sea urchin, set on a sea urchin cream dotted with caviar. So fresh and luxurious. So was the next dish: a beautiful chunk of trout, lightly smoked over juniper, topped with a crisp curl of trout skin and presented on a stone in a bed of garden flowers. Served alongside was a tartlet filled with trout rillettes topped with cured roe. The velvety trout is the star of the show, but the decor of the plate transformed it into a happy musical instead of a minimalist drama. So pretty!

Top left, lobster with corn, top right Wagyu beef, bottom left, Stracciatella Casoncelli, and right, Italian summer truffles!

The following two dishes were my favourites, because they were just so suave and delicious. The first featured chunks of lobster with tiny oyster mushrooms and sweet corn, served in a lobster velouté. It was all terrific, but the hits of sweet corn are what really made this dish pop. And then there was the “Stracciatella Casoncelli,” a dish I still dream about. Presented alongside a dish of large Italian truffles, these tender pasta pillows were served with a Madeira beurre blanc and a generous shaving of those gorgeous truffles. If I remember correctly, the pasta was stuffed with veal, but frankly it could have been stuffed with anything, because the sauce and the truffles stole the spotlight. Wow.

After that dish, the Wagyu beef with currants and lovage, though fabulous, didn’t quite reach the heights of the previous two dishes, proving that truffles are a tough act to follow.

Dessert: left, strawberries with Chantilly cream and right, rose sorbet with assorted mignardises.

Desserts were also garden-inspired. The first was a small glass bowl containing strawberries with vanilla Chantilly cream scented with lilac and sprinkled with borage flowers, followed by a sorbet made with the climbing prairie rose grown on the property, paired with a Champagne sorbet and elderflower meringue. Lovely, especially as the rose flavour was more like a fresh flower than the oft-experienced soapy taste common to flowery desserts.

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We were the last to leave the dining room, walking away from the table and outside into the gardens and the warm country air. We had nothing specific to celebrate that night, but the meal provided the occasion in itself. We so often chase meals like this to mark a special occasion, when really, dinner alone can become the memory worth marking. And that was exactly the case here.

With this level of dining, one would assume Langdon Hall has earned a Michelin star. But that is not the case, as it has only garnered a “Michelin-recommended” for the Greater Toronto area. Having dined here, I have to say this restaurant fully merits a Michelin star, and the fact that it does not leads me to believe Michelin ain’t all that reliable. Considering the setting, the service, and the level of cuisine, this restaurant certainly equals starred restaurants I’ve dined at in Europe. So one can only hope it’s simply a matter of time before Langdon is awarded a star. We’ll see when the new stars are announced for the region on September 22.

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