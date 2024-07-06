Left to right sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet glasses.

If there's one factor in a restaurant that differentiates the thrifty customer from the spender, it would be the wine glass. Order the caviar or green salad, and you're offered the same china and flatware. But opt for a costly wine, and you'll see the standard wine glass whisked away and replaced by a fine crystal glass with a long stem and bulbous bowl. Or, even better, a glass matched to the varietal from which the wine was made. Is this bit of business just for show, or does the shape of a glass really make a difference?

Yes! In fact, it's amazing how much the glass can contribute to - or detract from - the wine-drinking experience. Last month, seated in front of five magnificent, oddly shaped glasses, I joined 180 Montreal wine enthusiasts to test Riedel’s "gourmet glass concept," Vinum Veloce.

Some 24 years ago, I took part in such a tasting in Montreal with Georg Riedel, when the company launched its “Extreme” line of wine glasses. The collection counted seven glasses of different shapes and sizes, each designed for a specific grape varietal, the goal being to enhance the grape's positive aspects while diminishing its shortcomings.

Today it’s Georg’s son, Maximilian (Max) Riedel, the 11th generation Riedel, who leads the tastings for his family’s enterprise, the oldest glass company in the world. Pick up a wine glass in any top restaurant the world over and chances are you’ll see the name Riedel stamped on the base. The glasses are renowned for being thin and light, the idea being to created a “marriage between glass and wine.”

Riedel was the first company to design glasses specific to each grape, and many competitors followed. It is such an innovative company, in fact, that one of Max Riedel’s first declarations at the tasting was that the Champagne flute is, “A thing of the past.” And mark my words, that ubiquitous skinny flute you see holding bubbly at every reception is sure to go the way of the square plate sooner than later.

Top, traditional champagne “tulip” flute, below, Riedel’s Champagne glass.

Alas, the Riedel Champagne glass was not to be tested that day, but after tasting five different wines in their designated glasses, I can confirm that the results were astounding, proving Riedel's claim that "a well-designed glass will accentuate everything that's good about the wine and make it shine!"

How? As Georg Riedel explained at my first tasting, modern winemaking is about "nose" and "perfume." Considering that 90 per cent of wines purchased are consumed within 24 hours, most of us are drinking young wines that need to breathe to soften any harsh flavours. Their greater surface (up to four times that of a regular glass) allows the drinker to better enjoy the floral and fruity aromas.

Yet not only are these glasses designed to augment the airing surface, they also increase or decrease the distance between your nose and the wine, which affects the aroma, mouthfeel and taste. Because, as Max Riedel added in 2024, “Wherever the wine meets the tongue, that’s where the message remains.”

White wine glasses are designed to show off the fruit flavours and acidity. Served in a long, tent-shaped glass, a sauvignon blanc has a spicy, herbal, honey nose, and on the palate its fruit flavours are upheld by a pleasing kick of acidity. The elongated bulb of the glass guides the flow of where the wine meets you palate, hitting your tongue in the middle and sides instead of the tip, thanks to the narrow opening of the glass.

Left, the elongated sauvignon blanc glass and right, the wide-bowled chardonnay glass.

Chardonnay is served in a short, squat glass with a wider bowl than the sauvignon glass, a shape meant to de-emphasize the intensity of the toasty, nutty, orange-peel aromas and increase their complexity, offering more layers as opposed to specific odours. The slow flow from the short bowl accentuates the velvety texture of the wine, then moves to the fruit, followed by a pleasant acidic finish.

Switching glasses transforms the taste and mouthfeel dramatically. In the chardonnay glass, the sauvignon suddenly seems harsh, with the acidity overshadowing the fruitiness. Conversely, in the sauvignon blanc glass, the chardonnay's acidity comes to the fore, dulling the fruit flavours and thinning out the velvety texture. Compelling!

Taking a whiff from the pinot noir glass.

Red-wine tasting is equally convincing. A fruity pinot noir served in a glass with a similar shape to the chardonnay tasted of raspberries and cherries. Transferred to a deep glass meant for cabernets, the wine tasted grassy, mineral and tannic. The most flagrant example came from the cabernet sauvignon. Served in the cabernet glass the wine was wine was fruit forward, elegant and not too tannic. The same wine poured into the sauvignon blanc glass was dry, bitter and alcoholic. In the pinot noir glass, the cabernet tasted so acidic and tannic that it was hard to believe it was the same wine.

Throughout the tasting, Riedel —ever the skilled salesman — tossed in lines like, “You don’t play golf with one club,” and “You don’t only have one pair of shoes,” to promote his right-glass-for-the-right-wine concept. He also has a wildly popular Instagram page with plenty of tutorials on his wine-meets-glass experiments.

Along the way he offered a plethora of tips to improve your wine service. “The worst thing is wine at too high a temperature,” he said, “It shows the alcohol.” As for the amount of wine to pour, “two fingers or less is the ideal pour.” On the topic of pairing wine with food Riedel claimed, “Pinot noir and Champagne go with everything.” And regarding the look of a glass he added: “I don’t care about aesthetics, it’s about function.”

At $47.50 each, the Riedel Veloce glasses do not come cheap. But after going through such a tasting twice over the years, there really is no denying these glasses show off wines at their best.

Of course, a proper wine glass can only do so much. As Riedel Sr. pointed out back in the day, their glasses will alter the physics of the wine, not the chemistry. For those who might already have Riedel glasses from the Extreme collection, the Veloce glasses are are taller and have a thinner stem and finer bowl.

Says Riedel: "Those who want to make the wine-tasting experience more sophisticated should try these glasses. Beware. That garden-variety wine glass is an enemy to good wine."

Here’s a clip of Max Riedel decanting a wine into his famous “MAMBA FATTO A MANO” decanter. At $750.00, it’s the perfect gift for the wine lover who has everything. Otherwise….

RIEDEL Veloce glasses, available at Vinum Design at 1480 City Councillors St., Montreal.

