It took me years to wrap my lips around a glass of eggnog. I’m not a milk drinker and though I LOVE eggs, I never liked the idea of drinking them, so eggnog was always a hard pass.

I never liked the look of a communal milk punch either. The idea of swigging back a cup of a room temperature viscous yellow beverage was about as appealing to me as cheap Sangria.

But then in cooking school, or more specifically in crème caramel class, I had a change of heart. Our teacher picked up a measuring cup containing some of the leftover flan mix, chugged it back and said, “Add some brandy to this and you have eggnog.”

Hmm…liquid crème caramel? That didn’t sound half bad. So I did a little eggnog research and once I understood what it really was, a boozy/spiced version of crème anglaise, I decided to give it a try. And I’ve loved it ever since.

First, a bit of history: Eggnog traces back to medieval Britain where a warm drink known as a “posset” was made with ale, wine or curdled milk. Adventurous monks later enhanced the drink with eggs and spices producing a posh beverage prized by the local aristocrats. When it arrived on the shores of the colonies, an abundance of cheap rum made it a wildly popular beverage, which evolved into the festive holiday punch we love — or leave — today.

Also known as “milk punch” or “egg milk punch” with spirits like brandy, rum, whiskey, or bourbon added, today’s eggnog is a dairy-based drink traditionally made with milk and/or cream, sugar, whole eggs and/or egg yolks. Whipped egg whites are often folded in to the base custard mixture, giving the drink its signature frothy texture. Some people add whipped cream to the finished punch and as for spices you’ll find cinnamon, cloves and even ginger in some recipes, but to me vanilla and nutmeg are really the signature — and best! — eggnog spices.

I’ve seen variations that include chocolate, but then we’re getting into hot chocolate territory if you ask me. Other variations substitute the favoured booze for spirits like Bailey’s, Amaretto, Frangelico or even vodka. And — I kid you not — Sambuca makes an interesting addition for those of us who like anise flavours. Just add it to a neutral base, not one already filled with booze and spices.

Though now less common in the U.K, eggnog is still considered THE Christmas season beverage of choice in North America, especially at well-lubricated office parties. Because the dairy masks the boozy flavour, you can actually get a lot of alcohol in the mix before you taste it. And having watched this video of Martha Stewart making eggnog, I shudder at the thought of how bad an eggnog hangover must be. I would say Martha’s eggnog is more booze with eggnog than eggnog with booze.

While eggnog is usually served chilled, it’s also nice served warm but never hot or you risk cooking the yolks and curdling the mix. Eggnog is also a great base for French toast and if you churn it you’ll get some fine vanilla ice cream, though an excess of alcohol will prevent it from freezing hard.

There are many recipes for eggnog, but having tested several recipes for homemade as well as two supermarket eggnogs, I’ve come to some conclusions.

First, I prefer the recipes that call for a cooked base where the egg yolks are heated to 82ºC/180ºF (until it coats the back of a spoon), then cooled overnight before whipped egg whites are folded in, resulting in a frothy texture. For alcohol, I like a mix of brandy (or Cognac) and rum. Normally I use Bourbon, but everything American is off the shelves, so no can do. Eggnog isn’t difficult to make and you can customize it according to your taste, adding more or less booze or spices.

Eggnog can also be made in cocktail form, which conveniently — or not — produces one drink at a time. I drank more than a few of these during the pandemic Christmas season when I was hardly stirring up punch for a crowd.

And how does homemade compare to store-bought?

I went to my supermarket and found only two brands available, one vegan, Oat Nog by Earth’s Best, made with oat milk base, and the classic Québon brand sold in a carton and made with a long list of ingredients including 22 g of sugar per 125 ml. That’s a lot! That said, most homemade versions clock in at about has 19 g. Ouf. The vegan eggnog has 12 g/ 125 ml.

I did a side by side tasting of homemade vs commercial eggnogs and the results were quite different.

The traditional homemade eggnog: Homemade versions tend to be rich and frothy with a thick and foamy consistency. As much as I enjoyed them, I found the texture too frothy and rich, and the flavour very sweet. Many recipes call for cream in the base mix, which explains the richness. I like richness but there’s a limit even for me.

The Québon eggnog: Also sweet but it had a pleasant custardy flavour and a spoon-coating texture with no froth. As for the flavourings, I tasted more vanilla flavor than spices. This eggnog would be excellent in a pinch, and a good choice for kids or anyone who does not want to consume alcohol or raw eggs in any form.

Earth’s Own vegan “Oat Nog”: The texture was quite thin (watery even) and the oat milk flavour quite present, with zero richness. The greyish tint of the drink wasn’t exactly appealing either. That said, though this product was very popular with many of the tasters around me, especially my son Max (an eggnog novice) who found the texture of all the others “gross.”

Conclusions!

So armed with these observations, I came up with my very own eggnog recipe that’s not too sweet, not too rich, not too frothy, or excessively boozy or spicy. My recipe calls for less sugar than most versions and I use fewer egg whites to cut back on the frothiness. I also don’t fold the whites into the base mix but pour the base mix into the egg whites which means there is not chance of yucky egg white blobs in your drink.

As Goldilocks would say, this one is ‘Just right!” I will be drinking goblets this eggnog for the next two weeks. I suggest you do too. Enjoy!

Lesley’s Perfect Eggnog

Makes about 10, 1/2-cup servings

For the base:

3 cups (750 ml) milk

6 egg yolks

1/4 cup (50g) sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 cup (60 ml) rum

1/4 cup (60 ml) brandy or Cognac

For the whites:

4 egg whites

1/4 cup (50 g) sugar

Freshly-grated nutmeg to taste

Prepare a large bowl of ice, a fine strainer, and a smaller bowl to place in the ice bath. Have a wooden spoon at the ready, or, if using, a candy thermometer. Set aside.

Pour the milk and a tablespoon of the 1/4 cup of sugar into a medium-size saucepan set over high heat. Whisk the mixture until the sugar is melted and let it come to a boil.

Meanwhile, whisk the remaining sugar energetically into the egg yolks. Slowly whisk half the scalded milk into the egg-yolk mixture, lower the heat to medium, then whisk the egg mixture back into the pot of milk. Using the wooden spoon, stir the sauce in figure-eights until it is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon and leave a trace when your finger is drawn through it. Alternatively, stir the sauce until it reaches 180℉ (82℃) on a candy thermometer. Do not let it come to a boil!

Remove from heat and immediately strain the mixture into the chilled bowl. Whisk every so often to release the heat. When the sauce is cool, stir in the vanilla and spirits. Cover and refrigerate a few hours or better still, a day or two.

About an hour before serving:

Whip the egg whites on high speed and gradually add the 1/4 cup of sugar until it reaches soft peaks. Using a large whisk by hand, gradually whisk the base mixture into the whipped egg whites until the mixture is homogenous. Chill until serving.

Pour the eggnog into a punch bowl or ladle it out into glasses. Serve with a generous grating of nutmeg overtop.

Lesley's Perfect Eggnog 429KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

