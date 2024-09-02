Enfin! Michelin tackles Quebec
Good news, but there will be highs and lows with the coming of the famous guide rouge.
This week, the most wildly circulating rumour in Quebec gourmet circles finally became a reality: the famous “Guide Michelin” was coming to Quebec. After Toronto and then Vancouver in 2022, Montreal, Quebec City and all of the regions of this beautiful province will be rated by the French-based, gourmet powerhouse guide. Inspectors are already on the job, and the resulting guide is slated for May of 2025.
The news was greeted with much enthusiasm by some chefs and indifferent shrugs by others. Michelin is definitely a big deal in Europe, Asia and the U.S., with Michelin now rating over 30,000 establishments in over 30 territories across three continents. An excess of 30 million guides have been sold internationally. For a while there, its focus was strictly on Europe but then came guides the world over, and eventually we were scratching our heads wondering why Poland had a Michelin Guide and a great gourmet city like Montreal did not.
Well it turns out that as with most businesses (and let’s not forget Michelin is Big Business), money plays a huge part in whether a city has a Michelin Guide. Toronto and Vancouver commissioned Michelin to prepare guides for their cities at the cost of millions. And now Quebec as well, with the Journal de Québec reporting $2,1 for three years of guides with six organizations contributing over a quarter mill each into the Michelin pot (including the Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec, la ville de Québec, la ville de Montréal, Destination Québec Cité et Montréal centre-ville) as well as $450,000 by the federal government.
Michelin claims these sums will be used for the promotion of the guide and will not be funnelled to the French maison mère, which I don’t quite understand. Considering the territory they will have to cover and the bills they will be faced with (Michelin also claims to visit restaurants several times before handing out stars), I question how exactly this works, but for now that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.
I was interviewed on eight different media platforms last Tuesday when the news came out and, as a former restaurant critic on this territory, I have a lot to say about Michelin au Québec. A lot of it good, but I certainly also have some reservations about this news.
But before diving deep into the pros and cons of Michelin, it’s important to first have a look at their methodology at evaluating restaurants. Based on five universal criteria to ensure fairness in the selection of each destination, they go as follows:
1) the quality of the products
2) the harmony of flavours
3) the mastery of cooking techniques
4) the expression and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine
5) consistency between each visit and across the menu
It’s interesting how this list omits any reference to service or any emphasis on cooking based on the local terroir, which to me are essential in evaluating the brilliance of a restaurant.
I have no doubt that service plays a huge role in a Michelin rating, based on the fact that I worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France that was informed by Michelin that the only reason they were not awarded a second star (which the chef wanted desperately) was because of the service. So obviously service is a big part of the evaluation. As for bonus points for a chef favouring local products, that’s obviously not their priority considering Toronto’s sushi Masaki Saito was awarded two stars and sources many of its ingredients from Japan. More on that below.
But for now here are a few of my thoughts on Michelin in general:
Reliability of reviews?
Many restaurant reviewing websites today count on crowdsourcing, which gives an unbalanced overall view of a restaurant. Michelin, however, counts the public out of the equation entirely, relying on anonymous inspectors, which I’m all for, yet there are merits to amateur reviews. Some argue that Internet and blog postings are usually rants by disgruntled customers. Lord knows there's plenty of that. But beyond the trolls and the philistines, you'll find some pretty sophisticated diners out there eager to share reviews of their meals as well as pictures ranging from the amuse-bouche to the mignardises. Yet the thing I appreciate most about such reviews is that they’re current.
Today I can pick up firsthand reports from enthusiastic foodies about recent meals enjoyed in restaurants opened up as recently as 24 hours prior to the posting. I can see pictures, I can see the most recent menu prices, I can have a look at a room. I have more chances with those kinds of reviews to see whether the restaurant is for me, than with Michelin’s one-paragraph write-up penned ages ago.
And consider this: Even over the three years they have signed up for the guide, how often will they revisit restaurants? This article detailing a controversy in 2004 regarding several accusations by a former Michelin inspector, including detailing the number of times restaurants were actually revisited, is definitely worth a read (and yes I realize it was 20 years ago but the question of revisits has long been a recurring issue).
The Michelin style.
As Michelin has spread into the American market, claims have been made that the famous Guide Rouge shows a bias towards French cuisine. And having visited many starred restaurants, there is no denying the formality of the majority of these establishments. Yes there are exceptions, and yes I know about the hawker stand in Singapore that earned a star in 2018 (and lost it a few years later), but they are few. As for restaurants becoming more laid back in France, yes, in Paris perhaps, yet I still see a lot of Michelin-starred restaurants outside of the big cities where a meal remains a formal dining experience. That said, there’s no denying Michelin has loosened its tie a bit, obviously aware that it’s essential to keeping its brand modern and relevant.
How “gourmet” are we really?
In Quebec, high-end gastronomic dining is a rare category - one could even argue dying breed - of restaurants that’s all but extinct in Montreal. When it comes to the necplus-ultra dining experiences, epitomized by the Michelin three-star ranking, Quebec will always struggle to compete because our wealthy client base is not only minute compared to cities like New York, Paris, Tokyo, London and even Toronto, but the local Richie Riches aren’t necessarily fans of super-high-end dining. We can argue that it's too poor a city to support that genre, yet I would argue also that Montreal is too laidback a city to support that genre. Here, we like to have a bit of fun when we eat out, we shun formality, and if we opt for a $250 tasting menu, it's most probably when we’re on vacation.
Of course, the hope is that Michelin will help draw the well-heeled foodie tourists, which would be a welcome outcome for a province more famous for poutine and smoked meat than it’s fabulous raw milk cheeses and foie gras. And it will also be an excellent opportunity for we Quebecers to discover restaurants in our own backyard. Just think, Montrealers dining in Quebec City and vice versa. And the regions! Let’s hear it for the regions! I just hope team Michelin takes the time to uncover some hidden gems.
Do our chefs know how to play the Michelin game?
Though the foundations of most of our gourmet chefs are French, or rather European, the standards of European restaurants over the past century were established by Michelin, which is not the case here. When I worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France, talk of the Michelin “macarons” and fear of an ever-present inspector were omnipresent, bordering on obsession — understandable as Michelin single-handedly created the hierarchy of restaurants in France. Today, gastronomy still revolves around Michelin ratings, and the Michelin culture has spread to Asia, most of Europe, the States, the Middle East etc. The majority of chefs here aren’t familiar with this culture, but now... they will! Or they won't. It's up to them to embark on this adventure or not.
Will Michelin finally put Quebec on the gourmet map?
Given the economic crisis we’ve felt since the pandemic, and the challenges the restaurant industry has faced since, some might argue that it’s not the time to be celebrating the arrival of a posh restaurant guide. Yet when all is said and done, I'm happy Michelin is coming. Few métiers are as gruelling as professional cooking and for a chef to make it to this stratosphere, he or she must be incredibly hardworking and pretty damn talented, two personality traits that always call for rewards. The Michelin presence will not only create an inflow of culinary tourism but shine a spotlight on the people breaking barriers, creating trends and discovering ingredients that launch our tastebuds into uncharted territory!
Or here’s hoping.
Is this guide just about telling rich people where to eat?
In a word: yes! If there is one adjective I'd give to Michelin it's "elitist." In fact, it's its raison d'être, as the chosen restaurants’ exclusivity skyrockets once they make the grade. Now for those on a stricter budget (including yours truly), it’s good to know Michelin also features the “Bib gourmand” category, which recognizes restaurants and street food establishments offering quality cuisine at a lower price. I’ve often used these recommendations when travelling and though I’ve hit a few duds, I’d say they are reliable.
All that’s great, but that two-star sushi restaurant in Toronto has me thinking…. As much as Michelin is rumoured to champion French cuisine, there’s no missing that since its entry into Canada, the only two-star rating thus far is for Toronto’s sushi Masaki Saito, which at $680 per person, is also the most expensive restaurant in Canada.
To me, the idea that a highly-subsidized, Japanese star chef, Masaki Saito, garnered Michelin’s top rating in the country makes me a bit sad. I’m not questioning chef Saito’s talent, but whether Michelin ties any importance to a restaurant’s sense of place? If not, I gotta wonder… is it all about money?
No doubt, it's great for Torontonians to have a big player on their scene, and how cool not to have to head to New York or Tokyo to enjoy world-class sushi. Yet I would be bummed to see it as the country’s highest rated restaurant because here's the clincher: truth be told, Masaki Saito could be anywhere, it just takes a multi-millionaire owner and a star chef on the pay roll. How much will tourists learn about Canadian cuisine by dining in a super expensive sushi restaurant where both the fish and rice are imported from Japan? Not much.
To me, the world's best restaurants speak of a time and a place. How sad it would be to see that, according to the Guide Michelin, Canada’s top restaurant is a luxury sushi bar.
Predictions!
I’ve had some fun conversations with chefs this week trying to guess who will be awarded a star — or two. This list from Time Out compiled by local food writer Tommy Dion is good, but I think he was overly-generous in the one-star category and that he maybe missed a couple. This crowd-sourced list from Tastet is again very generous with the stars.
As for my predictions? For now I’m not going there. Why? I don’t dine out as much as I used to. I’ve seen too many lists with all kinds of names and frankly, it’s all just guess work. And maybe I’ve ruffled enough feathers in my years as a restaurant critic.
Now I’ll gladly leave the feather ruffling to team Michelin.
