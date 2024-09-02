This week, the most wildly circulating rumour in Quebec gourmet circles finally became a reality: the famous “Guide Michelin” was coming to Quebec. After Toronto and then Vancouver in 2022, Montreal, Quebec City and all of the regions of this beautiful province will be rated by the French-based, gourmet powerhouse guide. Inspectors are already on the job, and the resulting guide is slated for May of 2025.

The news was greeted with much enthusiasm by some chefs and indifferent shrugs by others. Michelin is definitely a big deal in Europe, Asia and the U.S., with Michelin now rating over 30,000 establishments in over 30 territories across three continents. An excess of 30 million guides have been sold internationally. For a while there, its focus was strictly on Europe but then came guides the world over, and eventually we were scratching our heads wondering why Poland had a Michelin Guide and a great gourmet city like Montreal did not.

Well it turns out that as with most businesses (and let’s not forget Michelin is Big Business), money plays a huge part in whether a city has a Michelin Guide. Toronto and Vancouver commissioned Michelin to prepare guides for their cities at the cost of millions. And now Quebec as well, with the Journal de Québec reporting $2,1 for three years of guides with six organizations contributing over a quarter mill each into the Michelin pot (including the Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec, la ville de Québec, la ville de Montréal, Destination Québec Cité et Montréal centre-ville) as well as $450,000 by the federal government.

Michelin claims these sums will be used for the promotion of the guide and will not be funnelled to the French maison mère, which I don’t quite understand. Considering the territory they will have to cover and the bills they will be faced with (Michelin also claims to visit restaurants several times before handing out stars), I question how exactly this works, but for now that’s their story and they’re sticking to it.

I was interviewed on eight different media platforms last Tuesday when the news came out and, as a former restaurant critic on this territory, I have a lot to say about Michelin au Québec. A lot of it good, but I certainly also have some reservations about this news.

But before diving deep into the pros and cons of Michelin, it’s important to first have a look at their methodology at evaluating restaurants. Based on five universal criteria to ensure fairness in the selection of each destination, they go as follows:

1) the quality of the products

2) the harmony of flavours

3) the mastery of cooking techniques

4) the expression and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine

5) consistency between each visit and across the menu

It’s interesting how this list omits any reference to service or any emphasis on cooking based on the local terroir, which to me are essential in evaluating the brilliance of a restaurant.

I have no doubt that service plays a huge role in a Michelin rating, based on the fact that I worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France that was informed by Michelin that the only reason they were not awarded a second star (which the chef wanted desperately) was because of the service. So obviously service is a big part of the evaluation. As for bonus points for a chef favouring local products, that’s obviously not their priority considering Toronto’s sushi Masaki Saito was awarded two stars and sources many of its ingredients from Japan. More on that below.

But for now here are a few of my thoughts on Michelin in general: