It’s finally February… yay! I couldn’t be happier to put this dismal January behind me. That said, February in Montreal is no picnic either. Neither is March. But in this part of the world, winter is like a root canal, you just grin and bear it, hoping that the drugs don’t wear off too quickly. I commend all of the people who do the dry January thing, but whoever chose January as the month the stop imbibing, has never spent a winter in Canada.

A Manhattan at Moishes, a cure for the winter blues?

Anyway, there’s a lot more to do that just suck back the booze to cheer you up when skies are grey and tax season is but three months away. I suggest cooking and eating, or how about organizing, because nothing makes me feel better this time of year than cleaning out my kitchen cupboards.

My pastry cupboard, before and after.

Here’s a small look at a few other things I’ve been up to lately to lift my spirits at a time when the only thing that sounds appealing is a month-long trip to Puerto Vallarta!

What I’ve been eating…

The sorrel soup at L’Express, a favourite of many soups this month.

Soup! Surprise, surprise. My relationship with soup was renewed thanks to a bowl of the delicious sorrel soup ordered at L’Express mid-January. Since then I’ve been making the pea soup (from Un Week-End Chez Lesley), the onion soup (from Make Every Dish Delicious and Chez Lesley), and this sausage and kale soup. I’m also obsessed with cheddar/broccoli soup, which can be made as follows (notice the old-school style of recipe writing):

For four portions: Chop 1 medium-sized yellow onion, 2 medium-sized carrots and 1 large branch of celery into a small dice and sauté in a soup pot on medium heat in 2 tablespoons of melted butter until tender.

Meanwhile peel 1 large potato and cut into dice, and mince 2 garlic cloves. Add them to the pot and stir well.

Take 1 large head of broccoli, and slice off the dry end of the stem. Slice off the stem, peel off the tough skin, slice into rounds, then add them to the pot of vegetables. Break the rest of the broccoli into florets, set 1/3 aside, and add the rest to the pot. Stir well and then pour over about 4 cups (1L) chicken or vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile blanch the remaining broccoli florets in boiling salted water until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.

When the soup is done, all the vegetables should be very tender. Stir in 1/4 cup (60 ml) 35% cream (you don’t have to use cream but I always do), then using a hand bender or in a blender canister, blend the soup until smooth.

Pour back into the pot, bring back to a boil and then reduce to medium-low heat. Slowly stir in 1 1/2 cups (about 180g) grated cheddar (I use a medium-sharp cheddar for this). Do not bring the soup back to a boil or it will separate. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt and pepper as needed.

Serve hot topped with the blanched florets. Enjoy!

Upgrade to a paid subscription

What cookbooks I’ve been using

As mentioned in a previous post, one of my New Year’s resolutions is to use more of my cookbooks. While perusing my collection, I pulled out some underappreciated books for recipes to help plan a dinner party menu and give you a verdict on the book.

To begin, I pulled out Melissa Clark’s Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France (Clarkson Potter, 2020). I purchased the book when it was released, yet beyond giving it a quick flip-through, I stashed away for future use. Why didn’t I use it? First, I guess the cover wasn’t all that inspiring. Second, I make French food often so why expand that repertoire when I should be exploring new horizons? And finally, it seems a bit odd to be following French recipes from an American based in Brooklyn when I have dozens of French cookbooks written by real French people or by Americans like David Lebovitz who upped and moved to France to get closer to the source.

The reason I purchased the book in the first place, though, was not so much because of the subject as the author. I’m a fan of Ms Clark, a long-standing contributer to the New York Times food section, whose “A Good Appetite” column features recipes that not only work, but offer a few twists to improve on the classics. I especially enjoy her cooking videos and all-round enthusiasm.

Melissa Clark

The book is divided into nine chapters, ranging from eggs to after dinner treats, with meats, fish, salads, cheese, tarts and more in between. Reading through the chapters, I was tempted to make everything. Clark is skilled at nailing the elements of a dish that make it not only irresistible but approachable. Her food isn’t old-school French, but new school French with plenty of North American influences throughout.

I highly recommend Dinner in French, an appealing book written by a reliable cookbook author. I’m not only happy to have finally used the book, I’m looking forward to trying even more like her apparently delicious Campari and Olive Oil Cake. I’ve listed the recipes I tested and linked a couple that have already appeared online.

Top from left, Comté crackers, Devilled eggs, bottom, cauliflower with brown butter and chestnut stacks.

Recipes tested:

Comté cocktail crackers: Scrumptious cheese shortbreads perfect for serving with an apéritif.

Devilled eggs with crème fraîche and Roquefort: Another apéro winner with the classic mayonnaise-filled eggs topped with blue cheese.

Roasted tomatoes with lemony anchovy crumbs, and roasted cauliflower with brown butter, raisins and caper: Two side dishes sure to steal the spotlight from any meat main course.

Spatchcocked chicken with herbs de Provence: A pretty common recipe with herbed butter inserted under the chicken skin, that doesn’t wow so much as satisfy.

Chestnut icebox cake stacks: A fun dessert that was a bit de trop after a large meal, but certainly worth repeating in perhaps a smaller portion.

Meyer Lemon tart with olive oil and fleur de sel: The only recipe I wouldn’t repeat, as the bitter olive oil was a bit off-putting and the filling’s texture wasn’t as velvety as I had hoped.

What food stories I’ve enjoyed

Glorious Maxim’s, photo @Maxin’s

Can a Forgotten Hot Spot Reclaim Its Cool?

I’m wild for old-school restaurants, and Maxim’s in Paris is about as old-school as you can get! How great to see it making a comeback with fashionistas. But, the question is, will the foodies follow?

Sundays are for Bolognese

Yes we all love Marcella’s famous meat sauce (although does anyone ever let it simmer for the required 3 hours?) A recipe everyone should have in his or her repertoire.

A Passion-Fruit Devotee’s Pilgrimage West

As a fellow passion fruit lover, I relished Hannah Goldfield’s story on passion fruit, but surprised on her take that it’s “in” these days when French pastry chefs have been using passion fruit for decades. By the way, it’s great paired with both milk chocolate and black currant.

What I’ve been watching

I’ve had many friends tell me to get on the Julia train and I will, but meanwhile I’ve been busy watching the fabulous series, Slow Horses (major **** starring a decrepit Gary Oldman and elegant Kristin Scott Thomas ). I cannot deny also enjoying Sofia Vergara in Griselda. Yes, it’s violent and I prefer Sofia being funny than shooting people in the head, but like Narcos (produced by the same team) I find these drug cartel shows equally appalling and fascinating.

The non-food things I’ve been up to

For three years now, I’ve been participating in The Corner Booth podcast alongside Aaron Rand of CJAD Montreal and Bill Brownstein of The Montreal Gazette. Guests have included Valérie Plante, Fady Dagher, Marc Garneau, Dominique Anglade, Dennis Coderre, and Éric Duhaime. Last week’s guest was Parti Québécois leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

For the non-Quebecers reading this, Plamondon is the leader of the separatist party here in Quebec, which just so happens to be leading in the polls over the increasingly unpopular Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), the party in power.

I applaud M. Plamondon for meeting with three anglophones to discuss political issues ranging from language rights to Quebec separation. It was an enlightening discussion with a smart and open politician — something you don’t see every day!

Even some francophone journalists enjoyed the conversation, including the nationalist, tough-to-please Josée Legault.

Share Lick my Plate

What I’m planning this month

If all goes to plan, I’ll have a fun announcement about a new project. Next week we’re meeting with another young and impressive Quebec politician, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois on The Corner Booth. Jean Aubry and I are planning on a few upcoming Instagram wine lives (that I will later post here), and in March I’m off to France for a few weeks so I’m busy planning that trip.

Where I’ve been eating…

Reviews here of the excellent Casavant and the somewhat disappointing Annette.

All of my Substack restaurant reviews are behind a paywall because I always review based on meals I pay for. I do not accept comped meals when reviewing.

More to come in February!

And finally, what I’ve been baking messing up!

Sometimes I wonder why I just keep repeating recipes from my usual repertoire. Answer: to avoid mess ups like the cake I made last week.

The recipe seemed reliable as it was from the fabulous baker Stella Parks of Serious Eats. I really love her recipes but the problem with this one was that it called for a half sheet pan, and half sheet pans can vary in size. I checked the measurements before proceeding but I sensed doom on the horizon as I spread out the batter. And yes, it overflowed in the oven.

Now I know what half sheet pan she meant (dimension: 13x18x1 inches OR 33x46x2,5 cm), and will make the cake again because it’s delicious. But man oh man, was I ever steamed to see that cake overflow all over my oven. Happens to the best of us!

Meanwhile, here’s the recipe: Texas Sheet Cake.

Now kids… onto February!

Leave a comment

Share