Lick my Plate

Lick my Plate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josee Tarzi's avatar
Josee Tarzi
4d

I am a fan of food films, sad that these films are not accessible to all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Howell's avatar
Michael Howell
4d

thank you Lesley for your wisdom and being a part of the 15th Anniversary. We loved having you here and value your experience, tact and vision.

Michael

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lesley Chesterman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture