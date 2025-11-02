Last week I spent most of my time alone, in the dark, watching fascinating stories unfold in a little retro cinema in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. I was at the annual Devour Festival, devoted to film and food, and this year I was one of three jury members tasked with choosing the best films of the year.

2025 marked the festival’s 15th anniversary. Montreal was the featured city and many of our top chefs were invited to cook or give cooking demonstrations. The festival is the brainchild of chef Michael Howell and Lia Rinaldo—he a chef and she a cinema veteran. Over the years, Devour has grown into the largest food film festival in the world, combining cinematic excellence with 100+ events, celebrated filmmakers, and high-profile international chefs enjoyed by some 15,000 food and film lovers annually.

I was last invited to the fest in 2014 as a member of a panel discussing about food writing. Back then I didn’t have a cookbook to my name, but at this year’s fest I took part in a cookbook panel to share the ins and outs of cookbook writing and publishing. We also taped a live session of the Salt Lick podcast devoted to the topic of mid-career burnout. Between dinners, movies, and wine tasting, it was one busy week!

But back to the films, of which I believe I watched about 60 in all between short and long features, beginning with a dozen or so before the festival even began. The meeting of food and film has always fascinated me, as there are so many films devoted to the power of food and food memory, with many of my favourites listed here. But in this festival, as many of the films were fact as fiction, so between the dramas and the documentaries, I walked out of that little cinema a lot smarter than when I entered.

I, with my fellow jury members Ingrid Jarrett and Scott Simpson, viewed movies based on a myriad of unsexy topics like food waste, the challenges of farming, the price of groceries, polluted waterways, the perils of climate change, biodegradable packaging, grim slaughterhouses, and lost traditions. I watched star chefs party hard, chop up a storm, and yearn for Michelin stars. I envied an 86-year-old lady’s strong work ethic and love for her garden. I swooned over images of huge truffles and glistening tomatoes. I admired a young filmmaker’s excellent first short drama feature filmed in her own restaurant. I was puzzled by an animated feature based on Leonard Cohen’s apparent eating disorder. I was fascinated to see seaweed transformed into plastic wrap. And I saw how food memory brought a smile to a dying man’s face. It was not only an educational week, but an emotional one as well.

What did we, the judges, seek out in the films? First and foremost, the films had to have an emphasis on food. Second, it had to be a well-made film, about which I learned quite a bit from filmmaker Scott Simpson. The film also had to have something clever about its structure. A bunch of interviews or scenes pasted together does not a film make, though neither does a film that veers off topic, lacks a story arc or asks too many questions without supplying much in the way of answers. Most importantly, the film had to have an impact: visual, emotional, conceptual, environmental, sensual—you name it.

In the end, debates were thorough and we agreed on all of the winners, though we all had a few surprises of films we liked that the others didn’t. For example, one film focused on a chef my fellow judges found despicable, yet I found entirely in keeping with the profile of so many today’s narcissistic star chefs.

Over the years I’ve judged cooking competitions, cookbook competitions, and so many more contests, be they for best baguette, best use of local ingredients in a dish, or best whatever. Those competitions were about cooking skills, taste, writing skills, photography, etc. But film brings with it the element of emotion, which I welcome in many of my favourite food features from Babette’s Feast to Eat Drink Man Woman, to documentaries like Jiro Dreams of Sushi and King George. Ultimately, I was looking for films that fell in line with these classics.

Scott Simpson, Ingrid Jarrett and me! at the awards ceremony for Devour’s Golden Tine awards, photo: Devour Fest

The winners came in five categories: best short animation, best short drama, best short documentary, best feature documentary, and best feature drama.

See our selection below.

As with many film festivals, once the event is over, the question begs: where can I see these films? Granted, that is a challenge, and if I hear any news about these films being available on any streaming services, I will give you an update. I WISH the CBC or PBS could dedicate an evening to a series of these films, especially the magnificent Agatha’s Almanac.

For now, though, I would strongly recommend viewing my favourite film of the fest and the winner of the best feature drama, Le Dernier Repas (The Last Supper), which in Canada is available on the Crave streaming service.

Here is the trailer. Trust me, it’s epic AND it’s also the first feature film of Quebecois filmmaker, Maryse Legagneur.

Now THIS is what I consider not only an exceptional food film, but an exceptional film as the French say, tout court.

The following section of this post was taken from the Devour Fest page.

2025 GOLDEN TINE AWARD WINNERS

Best Short Animation

Fille de l’eau — Directed by Sandra Desmazières (France, Wasia Distribution, 15 min.)

A hauntingly beautiful watercolor animation that captures the historic story of female divers who braved deep waters. The jury called it “a touching story told through soft animation — sad, yet beautiful,” praising its fluid artistry and emotional depth.

Best Short Drama

The Feast — Directed by Rishi Chandna (India, 25 min.)

A fisherwoman takes on a powerful local politician by hosting a feast for him using an unforgettable secret dish that could save her dying lake. Set amidst traditional food rituals, The Feast stands out for its strong character work, atmospheric cinematography. The jury noted that “the tone was imperative” and they liked “how food was used to drive the story in unexpected ways”.

Honourable Mention: Best Short Drama

Mercenaire — Directed by Pier-Philippe Chevigny (Quebec, Canada, 15 min.)

This gripping short plunges viewers into a sensory experience of tension and realism. Recently released from prison, David grapples with his past and the brutality of his new job at a slaughterhouse. The jury praised its “unique cinematic voice” and “amazing sensory filmmaking,” calling it an impactful statement on power and morality.

Best Short Documentary

Ekbeh — Directed by Mariah Eli Hernandez-Fitch (U.S./Indigenous filmmaker)

While learning to make gumbo, the filmmaker shares personal stories about their grandparents. An authentic portrait of heritage, Ekbeh weaves together language, food, and cultural preservation. The jury commended its “unique style of filming” and “lovely, sometimes humorous narration,” spotlighting traditional recipes with deep personal resonance.

Best Feature Drama

Le Dernier repas (The Last Supper) — Directed by Maryse Legagneur (Quebec, Canada, Distributor Maison 4:3, 111 min.)

This emotional and visually stunning film explores memory, cuisine, and redemption through the story of life before prison in Haiti. “Heart-wrenching,” said the jury, “with incredible cinematography that beautifully connects memory, taste, and authentic Haitian cuisine.”

Best Feature Documentary (Tie)

The Chef and the Daruma — Directed by Mads Baekkevold (Canada, Distributor wallopfilm, 90 min.)

A thoughtful exploration of legendary Vancouver chef Tojo and the legacy of Japanese cuisine in Canada. The jury called it “a well-told story of impact and legacy,” lauding its clever narrative structure and “authentic desire to bring joy through food.”

Best Feature Documentary (Tie)

Agatha’s Almanac — Directed by Amalie Atkins (Canada, Distributor Blue Ice Docs, 87 min)

Agatha’s Almanac is a sensuous portrait of Agatha, a 90-year-old woman who lives a solitary life on her ancestral farm, preserving heirloom seeds. Crafted over six years on analog film with a small all-female crew, the jury described it as a cinematic love letter to gardening and self-reflection.

Are you a fan of food films or food documentaries? If so, leave a comment!

