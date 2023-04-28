This is going to be a difficult month for me to post, but please bear with me. There’s a lot going on under my roof these days and instead of halting this newsletter for a month to get things done, I’ve decided to share some of my family’s ups and downs over the next few weeks. I’m sure many of you can relate. Please like, share, or leave a comment if so.

Leave a comment

Share

Vintage Gourmet magazines, my weakness!

As I mentioned in my last newsletter, my mom passed away three weeks ago. Since then, we have been dealing with much sadness but also dreaded tasks, the worst being sorting through her belongings. My mom was a collector of tableware, glassware and books, and deciding which items to keep, sell, or give away has been heart wrenching. Having collected much in the way of plates, cookware and table accessories over the decades for my work as a food writer, I already have too much “stuff” crammed into drawers, cupboards and my basement storage area. So I’m swapping out some of my mom’s dishes for my dishes, but I can’t imagine I’ll be using much of the more formal pieces any time soon.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Of course there is only so much I can keep so I’ll let you know right now, dear readers, that I will be taking part in the Town of Mount Royal garage sale at the end of May for those interested in buying some of my excess kitchenware and tableware. And I also plan on editing my cookbook collection, so there will be plenty of excellent cookbooks for sale too. I’ll post details in the next few weeks.

Among my mother’s belongings were just a handful of cookbooks she held on to from her own extensive library collected over the years. My mom was a terrific cook, and until the end she left Post-It notes on the top of each recipe she wanted to try. She also was an avid collector of Gourmet magazine and I inherited her collection 20 years ago, which is gathering dust in my basement as I write this. Everyone in this house is pleading with me to toss them, BUT every time I’m ready to part with them, I end up flipping through the stacks and finding recipe after recipe I want to try.

Part of my collection of old Gourmet magazines.

I’ve long had a love affair with Gourmet magazine. Not only was “The magazine of good living” a key factor in my passion for fine food, it was after reading an article in the magazine on haute chocolateries in Paris in 1988 that I decided to attend cooking school to become a pastry chef.

The issue of Gourmet magazine that changed my life.

This is especially true of the older magazines, which I consider real treasures and still inspire my work as a food writer, restaurant critic, and now, cookbook author. Here was a food magazine you could read from cover to cover, filled with dishes you fantasized about recreating. The 20th century's greatest food writers were regular contributors. Lillian Langseth-Christensen's travel articles made me yearn to explore the world through bowls of chowder and plates of strudel, Fred Ferretti, David Rosengarten and Jay Jacobs were the examples to follow when it came to restaurant criticism. There was nothing like those elegant supper centrefolds to entice me into the kitchen.

For those of us who grew up reading food magazines, Gourmet was The Bible, so it came as a complete shock when news hit in 2009 that the 68-year-old monthly was folding. But then again, the last years of Gourmet had nothing to do with the earlier issues. When models graced the cover and food centrefolds, and the articles focused more and more on food trends than “good living,” the writing was on the wall.

When perusing the old magazines, there is one feature I turn to most: the two-page spread, “You Asked for It.”

These were recipes based on reader requests, and being someone who knows how difficult it is to pry a recipe out of any a chef’s hands, I always admired that they managed to get them. One particular recipe caught my eye in an issue from 1980 that I found on my mothers’ book shelf. It was for a peanut butter cake.

Of course you can find recipes for peanut butter cakes in a million cookbooks but this one came from the restaurant of a rather old-fashioned B&B in Clarence, New York called Asa Ransom House. I Googled it and was happy to see it’s still in business. The menu is just what you’d expect, yet sadly, the peanut butter cake has been replaced by a cheesecake and a chocolate layer cake. I guess after 43 years, that’s to be expected!

What I love most about old recipes is seeing whether they stand the test of time. And with Gourmet (or any old magazine really) it’s also interesting to see whether the food shops, restaurants and hotels they recommended are still in business. I also like to try out these vintage recipes to get a taste of what people were eating when, and this one was being served at that restaurant when I was all of 13 years old.

What I enjoy less about old recipes is the old recipe format, which details instructions in paragraph form rather than listing ingredients in order of appearance followed by the instructions.

I made the cake and it turned out to be a keeper. It’s not a revolutionary peanut butter cake, but it’s good, and simple, and easy to make. Would I do it differently next time? Maybe I’d ice it with peanut butter frosting, but the chocolate icing here is excellent. Best of all, this cake speaks of a time and place, and what a thrill it is to revisit someone’s favourite recipe of the past.

For sure my mom would have marked the page. But not for her — for me

The vintage cake from 1980, now in 2023.

.

Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cake, Asa Ransom House

Serves 12

1/4 cup (55g) butter

3/4 cup + 1 tablespoon (160g) sugar

5 tablespoons (100g) smooth peanut butter

1 egg

pinch of salt

2/3 cup (95g) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (80g) pastry

1 rounded teaspoon baking powder

1 rounded teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (240 ml) buttermilk

Preheat your oven to 350ºF (180ºC), and set the rack in the middle position. Grease a 9-inch (23 cm) round cake pan and line the base with a round of parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer using the paddle attachment (or in a bowl using a hand mixer), cream the butter and sugar together until well mixed, then blend in the peanut butter. Add the egg and salt, and blend it all on high speed until very light and fluffy, scraping down the sides as needed.

Meanwhile sift together the flours, baking soda and baking powder, then blend into the base mixture alternatively wth the buttermilk and vanilla, doing your best to end with the liquid. Mix for 10 seconds more and then scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Spread out evenly and then bake for about 35 minutes, or until the centre bounces back when pressed or a cake tester inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Let cool until warm, and then unmould onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

Icing

6 oz (180g) unsweetened chocolate

6 tablespoons (80g) unsalted butter

4 cups (480g) icing sugar

2/3 cup (160 ml) heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

In a small saucepan, melt the chocolate and butter together over very low heat, then let cool to room temperature. In a large bowl beat together the icing sugar, cream and vanilla, then blend in the chocolate mixture.

To ice the cake, slice it in half horizontally then ice the middle and sides as you desire. Sprinkle over some roasted salted peanuts if you like. Slice, serve and enjoy!