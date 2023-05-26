Need cookbooks or baking equipment?

As mentioned in a previous post, I will be selling cookbooks and wine books (in both French and English) as well some kitchen equipment, tableware etc. at the Town of Mount Royal community garage sale tomorrow. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is held at the TMR Arena, 1050 Chem. de Dunkirk, Mont-Royal. If you’re in the neighbourhood, come grab a book. I’ll be at stand 55.

Now how about a cool drink for the upcoming hot weekend!

Forget the iced coffee, this cold brew is miles better!

In the world of cold summer drinks, I enjoy a stiff gin and tonic, an elegant glass of rosé, a crisp ginger ale and often a tall glass of water. Iced tea, yes, but iced coffee - just about never. I like the idea, but the outcome is usually dismal, and increasingly so as the melting ice dilutes the coffee. Like sangria made with cheap wine, I figure people feel they can make an iced coffee with subpar coffee because, when iced, coffee falls into that bottomless summer-drink category. I mean, you can get one at Dairy Queen, for Pete's sake.

But then I discovered cold brew. The first I tasted was one made by Simon St-Pierre, head roaster/barista/all-round coffee obsessive who mans many machines at Café St-Henri micro-torréfacteur. He pulled it out of a backpack one summer and handed it to me saying, "It's my cold brew.” Cold brew? I was intrigued. It was delicious and, more importantly, different. The acidic edge wasn't there, and all I tasted were the coffee bean aromatics, the berry notes, the chocolate, the earthiness, the apricot pits. Nice.

Turns out cold brew is easier to make than a regular brewed coffee. The process involves steeping coarsely ground coffee grinds in cold water for several hours and filtering. The resulting coffee can be enjoyed sweetened or enhanced with milk, even though purists shudder at the thought. But taste the coffee first: Because of its lower acidity, cold brew coffee actually tastes sweeter. This is due to the fact that the beans never come into contact with heat; the beverage is steeped - resulting in a coffee concentrate of sorts - producing a different chemical profile than traditionally brewed coffee.

Not to be confused with iced coffee, which is simply brewed coffee poured over ice, cold-brew coffee is quite the thing and the summer beverage of choice at the city’s third-wave coffee shops.

You can also make your own. I learned how-to years ago learned from Spiro Karagianopoulos, the local distributor of 49th Parallel coffee. The key with cold brew is to get the recipe just right. Karagianopoulos recommended using espresso coffee beans and grinding them to the "40" mark on your grinder, or the most coarse setting possible. (My grinder only goes to "38" for French press coffee, which works as well).

The ration he recommended for cold brew (and any coffee, for that matter) is a proportion of 16 to 1, which means for 1 litre of cold water, you'll need 58g of coffee, about 10 tablespoons of coffee beans - yes, beans, not grains. Pour the cold water over the grinds, give the mix a stir, then cover and refrigerate for eight to 12 hours, depending on how strong you like your coffee. Just be sure you use espresso coffee, and you really should be grinding it at home. The coffee must then be poured through a paper filter and it will keep for four days, covered, in the refrigerator.

Enjoyed straight-up on ice, my first batch of home cold brew lasted just a few hours - no caramel-cream topping required, but I wouldn't say no to a cookie. Bottoms up!

