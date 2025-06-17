A table set for 300 to celebrate Australian food & wine

Three weeks ago, I was invited to dinner for 300 people in California. The occasion? An event called The Great Australian Bite celebrating Australian gastronomy. The event was organized by Tourism Australia in collaboration with the Los Angeles Times, held at Four Stones Farm in the Santa Monica mountains just past Malibu—owned by Australian chef and now California resident Curtis Stone. Most attendees were Angelenos who bought tickets to attend. I was lucky enough to be invited to report on the event, and since I've never been to Australia, I was happy to meet them mid-way.

The timing of this event makes sense: in 2024, 165,786 Canadians visited Australia, representing 86.9% of the 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to Tourism Australia. They're obviously spending big to get North Americans back Down Under, and what better way to tempt them than with food?

Like most of you, I'm sure, I've long been fascinated by this distant continent. My first exposure to Australia was undoubtedly through its animals. On shows like Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, we'd see strange beasts like platypuses, koalas, and of course, kangaroos. The Tasmanian devil was one of my favorites (as seen on Bugs Bunny), and though Instagram is now filled with reels featuring flying foxes, deadly spiders, giant red kangaroos, great white sharks, and venomous snakes from the Outback, my fascination with Australia remains.

Australian red kangaroo: I’d eat him, before he ate me!

In eighth grade, our geography class was taught by a woman from Brisbane who decided to spend the year teaching us about the geography of her homeland. I learned about the Great Barrier Reef, the Australian Alps, and the desert and semi-arid regions. I still remember that Canberra is the capital city, and Sydney is the most populated. I still wonder how she managed to dedicate an entire year to Australian geography in a Canadian school. Then again, maybe it was a good way to introduce us to geography through the world's smallest continent and its diverse landscapes and climatic zones spread across deserts, mountains, rainforests, and coastlines.

My next exposure to Australia came through friends who worked in Western Canada in places like Banff and Lake Louise, where both young Canadians and Australians flock to work in those tourist hotspots. The Canadian village of Whistler is home to so many Australians that it's been dubbed "Whistralia." I recall my friend Susan ended up with an Australian boyfriend, as did my sister Lorraine and countless others. My cousin Michael met his future wife Kathy in Whistler, and she became the first Australian I got to know well.

Later still, my interest in Australia peaked thanks to—of all things—their food scene, beginning with a woman named Donna Hay.

Food stylist, author, magazine editor, businesswoman, and television presenter, Hay revolutionized the Australian food scene. I first became aware of Hay through her gorgeous soft-cover cookbooks that became all the rage in the 1990s. With simple titles like The New Cook, The New Classics, Modern Baking, Flavours, and Modern Classics 1 & 2, her 20 tomes have sold over 6 million copies worldwide. Long before Ottolenghi was the trendy cookbook to display on your shelf, Hay's books ruled, introducing the public to a clean and lean approach to food styling and photography, as well as simple recipes with Asian influences and desserts made with plenty of caramel, passion fruit, and annoyingly, self-raising flour.

Left Donna Hay, right, Bill Granger

The influence of Donna Hay on the international cookbook scene is undeniable, and you can even see her style emulated by her rival-for-attention at the time, Martha Stewart. Who was the more influential of the two? I love Martha, but my vote goes to Donna. Her books are still gorgeous, and I still don't think there's a better food stylist out there.

Yet the food influencers from Down Under don't stop with Ms. Hay. The late and much-loved Bill Granger was another Aussie star. Often referred to as the most influential pioneer of modern Australian cuisine, this self-taught cook, restaurateur, and food writer sadly passed away in 2023. Granger is credited as the inventor of avocado toast and ricotta pancakes at his restaurants called Bill's, which became the destination for breakfast and brunch on Melbourne's bourgeoning food scene. With a dozen cookbooks to his name, his fresh and sunny cuisine became a hallmark of the Australian café style.

Australia also has its share of star chefs, though not Michelin stars because Michelin has yet to be hired to rate Australian restaurants (I'm told Michelin is a big topic there—no surprise to this Canadian).

Tetsuya Wakuda, whose eponymous restaurant closed last year, was widely considered one of Australia's top chefs. His restaurant, Tetsuya's, was one of Sydney's best. Another Sydney star, the seafood restaurant Saint Peter, just landed at #66 on the World's 50 Best 2025 list. And restaurants Attica and Brae have made Victoria—more than the usual Melbourne and Sydney—an exciting culinary destination.

If you ask anyone who Australia's top chef would be, I have little doubt the aforementioned Stone would top their list. As handsome and hunky as his fellow Aussies, the Hemsworth brothers, Stone owns restaurants but is better known as a celebrity chef, author, and television personality. Oh and he surfs, because of course he would!

Curtis Stone, very cute and very friendly

A Melbourne native, Stone left Australia for London at age 18, where he worked at the Savoy Hotel and also with the enfant terrible of the '90s British cooking scene, Marco Pierre White. Stone went on to host more cooking shows than I even knew existed and even opened a restaurant in Los Angeles, Maude, that earned him a Michelin star. Today Stone's restaurants include Gwen in Hollywood and The Pie Room by Curtis Stone (replacing the now-closed Maude).

For The Great Australian Bite event, Stone was paired with chef Clare Falzon, chef-owner of Staġuni restaurant in one of Australia’s biggest wine regions, the Barossa Valley. Together they cooked a two-handed meal for 300 guests, meaning that in this three-course meal, they each provided one dish per course, making it six dishes to taste in all.

So how to describe Australian cuisine? I recall a winemaker telling me one of his red wines would be great with grilled kangaroo. But when I mentioned that to a few Australians, they looked surprised. "We don't eat kangaroo," they told me—reminding me of the reaction Canadians have when Europeans ask if we have penguins in our backyards.

Judging by this meal, I'd say Australia is a very meat-focused country, and you don't need to fly to California to find that out. Dinner began with a few appetizers including spicy grilled lamb ribs, smoked tomato pitas with smoked tomato cream, amaranth, sumac and basil, as well as that other Australian favorite: prawns, or more specifically tiger prawns with white soy, mountain pepper, and salted desert lime.

Click the image below to see a few highlights of the evening:

latimesevents A post shared by @latimesevents

For the first course, Stone served a rabbit terrine with pickled vegetables, and Falzon opted for a vegetable plate featuring green beans, yellow squash, and zucchini with fresh mint and a spicy oil to jazz it all up. I was told rabbit is a common dish in Australia, though judging by the diners at my section of the table, I'd say it's not all that popular with Americans. Nearly every plate around me went back with the rabbit untouched, which was a shame as it was absolutely delicious. The vegetable dish was also good, but did it say "Australia!" to me? Not so much.

Left rabbit terrine, right beans with green and yellow squash

The main courses featured California Wagyu beef with duck fat roasted potatoes from Stone and braised lamb shank with spices and dried fruit from Falzon. Alongside these two mains came a beautiful salad of tomatoes and watermelon filled with mesclun and herbs. As much as all of North America embraces steak-and-potatoes culture, I guess we share that with the Aussies. As for the lamb, I can't imagine a meal celebrating Australian food and culture without it, and this succulent meat was beautifully enhanced with the spices reflecting Falzon's Maltese roots

Beef left and lamb shanks, right, staples of Aussie cuisine

For dessert, we were served a passion fruit custard tart (I will get that recipe!), and we all left with a box of cake—Australian Lamingtons to be more precise—cubes of sponge cake dipped in chocolate and rolled in coconut. Yum!

Passionfruit custard tart.

To accompany this Australian feast came some excellent wines Australia is rightly famous for. Spirits are also a big category, especially gin. I loved the rosé, the shiraz, the Grenache, and even two wines I didn't expect to see at an Australian event: Nero d'Avola and Gewürztraminer, both superb.

In the end, I walked away with a slightly better feel for Australian gastronomy, but the real discoveries are sure to be made on site. I certainly hope to make it there one day.

Have you been to Australia? And if so, or even if not, what are your impressions of Australian cuisine and the Australian food scene?

