Welcome to newsletter #31!

If you are new here, please subscribe, like, share, and comment. If you’re already subscribed, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you are enjoying these posts. This is a completely reader-funded newsletter and paid subscriptions will help keep it going.

Upgrade to a paid subscription

Share Lick my Plate

Years ago, 1996 to be exact, I recall watching a segment on Martha Stewart’s show (which I NEVER missed) where George Germon and Johanne Killeen, owners of Al Forno restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, made grilled pizza.

I was fascinated because it looked utterly delicious. But, haunted by thoughts of the dough falling through the grill, hitting the coals beneath and bursting into flames, I never took the grilled pizza plunge.

I kind of forgot about all this until two friends of mine started telling me that they were grilling pizza all the time. “Amateurs,” I thought, the best pizza is made in an OVEN!

But when you think about it, pizza is a great summer dinner BUT who the HECK wants to heat an oven to 550ºF on a hot summer day? Also, grilled pizza makes sense because an outdoor grill (even a gas one) can attain heat far higher than a home oven. And on top of that, if you use a charcoal grill, you get some of that smoky flavour so beloved in pizza made in a wood burning oven. So, in summer, there’s no denying grilled pizza is the smarter choice.