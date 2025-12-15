I’m not usually big on baked pastas, but this I LOVE!

This is the time of year that every baker is pulling out his or her best recipes for cookies, candies, cakes, and puddings. I do too, so much so that I even contemplated making a plum pudding today and then I remembered that I don’t really like plum pudding. It’s the idea of making one that excites me. I’m also not too keen on paying a fortune for all that dried fruit, and have you seen the price of nuts these days? Ma-la-de!

I’m a bit slow on the Christmas baking this year because the urge hasn’t quite hit just yet. I’m hopeful it will happen sometime this week. That said, I have been baking; it’s just that it has been more savoury than sweet. Case in point: baked pasta.

Now I’m not all that keen on baked pastas because they tend to be dry. I adore lasagna but not lasagna made with any of those oven-ready pasta sheets because they suck all the moisture out of the lasagna and the texture reminds me of drywall. No, I buy the old-school lasagna sheets that must be boiled before the lasagna is assembled. I also like to add a layer of béchamel sauce in there to maintain a good level of moisture without it becoming too soupy, though I would take soupy over stiff when it comes to lasagna any day.

In almost every baked pasta I make, I add a layer of spinach-ricotta filling made with a recipe I acquired some thirty years ago from a — get this — French chef! His name was Jacques Leroy and he was a wonderful man who was not only extremely handsome but very funny. One of his signature dishes was a chicken breast baked with a spinach and ricotta topping that he told me was based on a recipe the boss had tasted at Rideau Hall when he was invited to dine there in the eighties. Rideau Hall, for those who don’t know, is the residence of the Governor General who, as the representative of the King, is our head of state here in Canada. (I too had dined at Rideau Hall as a kid, but I didn’t get this fancy chicken dish. I was served wiener schnitzel on my first visit and Chinese food the next.)

Give a gift subscription

Anyway, Jacques’ spinach chicken dish was such a hit that I figure it’s the dish he made most often, and when he had an extra portion, I’d jump on it like a ravenous hyena. When I left that job, I asked Jacques for his recipe and he kindly obliged.

I’ve held on to this recipe for decades and eventually realized it was the same style of ricotta/spinach filling you find in ravioli, cannelloni, and manicotti. I also love it in a large raviolo, which is topped with a raw egg yolk, sealed, quickly boiled, and served with a showering of shaved white truffles and, in a perfect world, a glass of Barbaresco.

Last week I bought the ingredients for this filling for a lasagna but ended up making it with a bolognese and béchamel instead. So a few days later I thought I had better mix up the filling recipe (which actually freezes pretty well) and spotted the shells at my supermarket. I hadn’t made them in years and thought, why not?

I doubled up on the spinach in the original version of the recipe because I had purchased the value pack (312 g) container of baby spinach. It never ceases to amaze me how a huge container of spinach cooks down to the size of a hockey puck.

But really either quantity works, I’m just such a spinach lover that for this dish, i like to make it the star of the show.

Share Lick my Plate

The end result: A seriously delicious and luscious baked pasta, which I’d recommend this for any weeknight meal, dinner party main course, and especially a meatless menu. I will happily make this again and often, and I bet you will too.

Soon I’ll post a recipe for Jacques’ famous chicken dish as well.

Gratinéd Ricotta- and-Spinach-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Serves 6