I’ve just returned from three weeks in France, primarily for a press trip focused on St-Rémy brandy and Telmont Champagne. Not being a big fan of the brown spirits, I’m no a usual sipper of brandy, or for that matter Cognac or Armagnac. But I do like to learn how these famous spirits are made. Having travelled the Malt Whisky Trail back in 2015 (and wrote about it here), I learned about the distilling process as well as the spirits basics, as in they can be briny, smoky or floral, blended or a single malt, and barrel-aged in casks formerly used for ageing sherry, port, Sauternes, bourbon and more. It’s not rocket science, but it’s more complex than you’d expect.

So as much as I entered this visit with a bit of knowledge, like everything in the food/wine/spirits world, there’s always something new to learn. And how great to have some of the best in the business to do the explaining.

Cécile Roudaut, St-Rémy’s Master Blender.

Like Cognac, Calvados, Pisco, applejack and Armagnac, brandy is a spirit made from fermented fruit, primarily grapes, whereas whisky is a spirit made from malted cereals, be it barley, wheat, rye or corn. Fermented and distilled sugarcane juice or molasses is also considered a brandy, case in point, the Brazilian spirit, Cachaça. All are based on an eau-de-vie that has been distilled twice, sometimes once (as in Armagnac and Cachaça), and sometimes three times.

The spirit is then aged in oak barrels for years in order to develop flavour and colour. On Cognac, Armagnac and French brandy bottles, the designation “Very Special” (V.S.) identifies a blend in which the youngest brandy has been aged for at least two years in a cask. And “Very Superior Old Pale” (V.S.O.P.) or “Reserve” designates a blend in which the youngest brandy is aged for at least four years in a cask. But the similarities more or less stop there, because though all Cognacs and Armagnacs are brandies, but not all brandies are Cognac and Armagnac.

Whereas Armagnac and Cognac are French AOC (appellation d'origine contrôlée) spirits meaning they must follow strict regulations regarding the geographical area in which they are produced, the grapes employed, the type of oak used for aging, and the minimum time they must be aged, French brandy regulations are far less limiting.

St-Rémy’s cask collection: a new way to draw new customers to this old-fashioned spirit.

For instance, the St-Rémy brandy we tasted could be made with eau-de-vie made with wine grapes from several regions in France. Their brandy is produced in the Loire region, yet brandy can be produced anywhere in the country, or even, the world. In fact, the world’s highest-selling brandy, Emperador Brandy, is not from France, but the Philippines.

Truth be told, I long considered brandy as more of a spirit used in cooking, and specifically French cooking. My mother always had a dusty bottle of Chemineau brandy languishing in the back of her liquor cabinet just for the occasional “steak au poivre.” (see recipe below)

Cécile Roudaut, St-Remy’s master blender, winces a bit when I asked if brandy could be considered Cognac’s poor brother. “Brandy is not the little brother of Cognac,” she explained, “They are of an entirely different family, as is Armagnac and Calvados.”

Roudaut, a biology and chemistry scholar, began her career with an internship in cosmetics and medical analysis before switching to wine-making and oenology, working for several brands before becoming St-Rémy’s Master Blender. When blending the various wine bases to make the distillate, she relies on wines from many regions made with the local varietals. Once the wine is distilled, she blends again, aiming for a mix with a good balance of fruit, vegetal and floral notes while checking for off-notes in the eau-de-vie (such as odours of potato or soup).

A chart of the breakdown of varietals from five regions used in St-Rémy brandies

These famous French digestifs share another thing in common: diminishing consumption. The pre-war years were considered the Golden Age of all such spirits. Today, thanks to a flourishing cocktail culture and especially an explosive entrance onto the rap and hip-hop scene, Cognac has experienced a resurgence of popularity. Yet still, only 10% of it is consumed in France.

Armagnac is more popular with the locals as only about 50% is exported. And French brandy? A whopping 99% is destined for foreign consumption. “Brandy was always considered an export,” says Roudalt, adding with a sigh, “the French don’t drink brandy.” That said, the country is the world's biggest producer of brandy, selling the equivalent of 130 million bottles a year and generating sales of 190 million euros. It’s interesting to note that the #1 importer of French brandy is Canada, followed by the U.S..

In an obvious attempt to up the image of French brandy, St-Rémy has launched a “Cask-finished” collection with line of spirits aged in oak barrels that previously held Port, Sauternes and now Calvados, using selected casks from Château Du Breuil in Normandy.

Calvados casks in Château Du Breuil in Normandy.

The results: “It’s like a marriage between the spirit of an Alsatian d’eau de vie and a Cognac,” said my partner Jean Aubry who, when I asked him to supply a tasting note for this limited-edition brandy, wrote this:

“While Normandy calvados producer Château Du Breuil provides the aromatic environment in which this brandy finds its unique gustatory imprint, it's up to Master Blender Cécile Roudaut to offer the fresh grape marc a distillation that will ennoble it further. Apple/pear nuances blossom with fine, charming hints of salted caramel on a mellow, softly vanilla-flavored whole.”

Sadly for us curious drinkers, this trio of cask-finished brandies from St-Rémy is not available in Canada, so I asked Cécile Roudot for a brandy recommendation from their line which is. Her choice, the St-Rémy “Signature” blend or the St-Rémy XO, which she enjoys most in her favourite cocktail the sidecar. Sold at often less than half the price of a good Cognac, brandy is ideal for cocktails (Roudot says it would be “criminal!” to use Cognac in a mixed drink). Here is her recipe:

Cecile’s Sidecar

25 ml Cointreau

25 ml Lemon juice

25 ml St-Rémy XO brandy

75 ml sparkling wine or champagne

Orange zest to garnish (optional)

Pour Cointreau, lemon juice and brandy in a shaker filled with ice cubes. Shake vigorously 8 to 10 seconds. Filter over a coupe glass using an ice strainer. Top with champagne and garnish with a twist of orange. Serve immediately.

Note: the basic mix here can be multiplied for batch cocktails. Just make it equal parts of the base mixture and then top with an equal amount of sparkling wine or Champagne.

Steak au Poivre

Serves 4

This is a delicious sauce in which a good brandy makes all the difference. Look for the canned green peppercorns in gourmet specialty shops and select grocery stores. In a pinch, you can substitute crushed black peppercorns or dry green peppercorns. Try to purchase filet mignon with a bit of marbling cut about 2 inches in thickness.

3 tablespoons finely chopped shallots

3 tablespoons white wine

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

1 sprig fresh tarragon (optional)

Four, 8-ounce steaks (filet mignon, sirloin or faux-filet), cut about 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper

6 tablespoons (82 g) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons brandy (I use the St-Rémy “Signature” for this)

1/2 cup best-quality strong, dark veal stock

4 teaspoons 35% cream

1 teaspoon lightly crushed green peppercorns (the ones sold in brine)

Make the shallot reduction: Combine the shallots, wine, vinegar, peppercorns and tarragon in a small, thick-bottomed saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat stirring every once and a while, until the liquid is just under the level of the shallots. Remove from heat and set aside. Reduction can be made in advance and refrigerated.

Prepare the steak: Preheat the oven to 425ºF (210ºC). Rub the meat lightly with oil, then season the steaks with salt and a generous amount of pepper (don’t go crazy here with the pepper, just add a bit more than you usually would).

Heat the remaining oil in a thick-bottomed fry pan over high heat. Once the oil is hot, add 2 tablespoons of the butter. When the butter begins to brown, place the steaks in the pan and brown for about 4 minutes on each side (If your pan gets very hot, reduce the heat to medium-high to avoid burning the meat or butter).

Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for about 5 minutes for medium-rare, or about 8 minutes for well done (for a rare steak, don’t bother putting it in the oven at all). Remove from the oven and transfer the steaks to a plate to rest.

Make the sauce: Return the fry pan to the stovetop over medium-high heat and add the shallot reduction. Stir to scrape up any of the caramelized pan juices and fry for a couple of minutes until everything is well blended.

Remove the pan from the heat for a second and carefully stir in the cognac. Place the pan on the burner again, and cook the mixture down by half. Pour in the veal stock, stir, and reduce over medium heat until just thick enough to lightly coat the back of a spoon. Whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter one at a time, then finally whisk in the cream. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a preheated sauce boat. Carefully stir in the crushed green peppercorns. Serve immediately with the steaks

