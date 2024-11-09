Top left, Rundles, top right, The Old Prune, bottom, The Church.

I’ve been slow to post here of late because I’ve up and moved house for a week. At present I’m in Stratford Ontario by invitation of the renowned Stratford Chefs School as their Joseph Hoare Gastronomic Writer-in Residence for 2024.

Joseph Hoare, the former food editor of Toronto Life magazine, left an enduring legacy in Canadian culinary education. After his passing in 1997, his family honored his dedication to food writing and mentorship by establishing the Joseph Hoare Gastronomic Writer in Residence program at the Stratford Chefs School in 2007.Over the years, the program has hosted many distinguished food writers, continuing Hoare's legacy of advancing culinary literature and education.

As the Writer in Residence, I've been engaging with students about the multifaceted world of food writing, with particular focus on recipe development, menu composition, and restaurant criticism. Working with these aspiring chefs has been deeply rewarding, and highlights how much the industry has evolved since my own culinary training. While writing wasn't considered an essential skill for cooks in the past, today's chefs need a comprehensive understanding of recipe standardization, clear culinary communication, and the mechanics of restaurant reviewing – both to write effectively and to understand the critic's perspective.

I’m here for two weeks and will write more about this experience as it evolves. But in the meantime, I wanted to share some thoughts about my return to Stratford, a city I last visited as a student some — and it pains me to write this — 44 years ago!

Festival Theatre, Stratford

Located about two hours west of Toronto, Stratford is a city of 34,000 residents that punches well above its weight culturally. The city is renowned as the home of the Stratford Festival, North America's preeminent classical repertory theatre company. Each season, this theatrical powerhouse presents more than a dozen productions across four venues, offering a rich mix of Shakespearean classics, contemporary dramas, and musicals. While the works of Shakespeare have long been the festival’s focus, the diverse programming draws theatre enthusiasts from across the continent.

My first visits to Stratford came during my teens – two visits that proved markedly different. While both included theatre, it was the initial trip with my parents that left the deepest impression, thanks to the city's exceptional dining scene.

From left, James Morris, Eleanor Kane and Joe Mandel

Stratford emerged as a culinary destination in 1977 when three pioneering restaurants opened: The Old Prune by Eleanor Kane and Marion Isherwood, Rundles by James Morris, and The Church Restaurant by Joe Mandel. The latter venture, located in a converted church on Brunswick Street, had an interesting theatrical connection as Mandel's partner, Robin Phillips, was a former artistic director of the Stratford Festival.

My most vivid Stratford dining memory takes me back to the summer of 1980 at Mandel’s Church Restaurant. The evening was already set to be special – we had tickets to see the legendary Peter Ustinov in King Lear. But before the performance, my parents treated us to dinner at this innovative restaurant, where the dramatic setting made an immediate impression. While the meal was superb, what transformed the evening from memorable to unforgettable was seeing Ustinov himself dining at the adjacent table. In what became a quintessential star-struck moment, one of the kids at our table was persuaded to approach the actor for an autograph – a request he graciously granted. Seeing an actor of Ustinov's caliber in such an intimate setting perfectly captured the magic of Stratford, where world-class theatre and dining created such unforgettable moments.

The Church Restaurant left such an indelible mark that it was my first query upon returning to Stratford this week. Some part of me hoped it would be exactly as I remembered, its decor and menu unchanged. Learning it had long ago changed hands ( becoming Revival House, a casual restaurant) brought a wave of disappointment. Yet to my surprise, there it stood, directly across from my temporary lodgings!

The Church restaurant building, 2024

Though now weathered, the structure immediately transported me back. Its location, just a block from the Avon Theatre's stage door, sparked a vivid reimagining of Ustinov, all of 59 at the time, dashing from dinner to make the curtain for King Lear.

The passage of time has transformed Stratford's fine dining pioneers. The Church, Rundles, and The Old Prune – that triumvirate of culinary excellence – have all closed their doors. Yet The Old Prune has undergone a meaningful metamorphosis, becoming the dining room of the very school its founders helped establish. Here, culinary students now craft elegant meals primarily for supportive locals rather than the pre-theatre crowds up for a fast bite.

I vaguely recall dining at The Old Prune but Rundles? Not sure. As strong as my food memory is, it has been decades since I last dined in Stratford. The restaurant industry's typical five-year lifespan makes my hope of finding these establishments unchanged seem naively optimistic.

Yet their legacy endures in Stratford's still-vibrant, if more casual, dining scene. Their most profound impact, though, lives on in the cooking school they founded. Watching today's students at work, I sense the echoes of those three groundbreaking restaurants — their physical presence may have faded, but their influence continues to shape new generations of culinary talent.

Do you have any fond memories of Stratford? Leave a comment.

